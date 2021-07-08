Nick Elam, a college professor and a member of Mensa, is obviously a pretty smart guy.
He's also quite the basketball aficionado, and he put his brains to work on coming up with a way to make the finish of hoops games more interesting.
Like many of us, Elam grew weary of all the stalling tactics, deliberate fouls and seemingly endless trips to the free-throw line that mark the late stages of basketball games at all levels, where a couple of minutes of playing time might last a half four.
He thought that surely there must be a better way to bring games to a more exciting, less brain-numbing conclusion.
Thus was born the Elam Ending, which will again be used in The Basketball Tournament, aka TBT, the 64-team, winner-take-all, $1 million event that begins play next weekend, including the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum.
Included in the 16-team West Virginia Regional, which tips off Saturday, July 17 and runs through July 21, are Best Virginia, made up of WVU alumni, and Herd That, a squad made up mostly of former Marshall players.
With former Mountaineers like Kevin Jones, Jaysean Paige, Sagaba Konate and Juwan State suiting up for Best Virginia, and with former Thundering Herd stars such as Jon Elmore, James Kelly, Stevie Browning and Rondale Watson playing for Herd That, basketball fans from the Mountain State and surrounding areas will be descending on the Coliseum to drink in the TBT competition.
Best Virginia was given the No. 2 seed in the regional and will face No. 15 seed WoCo Showtime -- a team made up of Wofford College alums -- at 2 p.m. on July 17.
Before that, Herd That, the No. 3 seed, will tip it off at noon at the Coliseum against No. 14 seed Team DRC, a squad put together and sponsored by (and named after) former NFL All-Pro defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
If you're one of those hoops junkies coming to Charleston, it's best you become acquainted with the Elam Ending. Here's how it works, straight from TBT's website, thetournament.com:
At the first stoppage at or under 4:00 of the 4th quarter, the game clock stops and timed play ends. At this juncture, a target score shall be set, equal to the leading team's score plus eight [points]. After returning from the media timeout, play shall resume without a game clock but with the shot clock, until one team matches or exceeds the target score. During the untimed portion (the Elam Ending), any foul on the floor (i.e. any non-offensive, non-shooting foul) while in the bonus shall result in one free throw and the fouled team’s continued possession of the ball.
Example: Team A leads Team B 70-63 at the first stoppage under 4:00. The game clock is turned off while the shot clock remains on. The target score is set to 78. The first team that reaches 78 wins the game.
Pretty simple, but also simply revolutionary and a little bit old school.
Remember playing pickup games down by the schoolyard, when the first team to 11 baskets -- or 21, or whatever number -- wins and continues playing against whoever "got next?" It's kind of like that.
TBT experimented with the Elam Ending in 2017 and adopted it as a rule in 2018. The NBA has used it for its last two All-Star Games, and the Canadian Elite Basketball League is using it this summer for league games.
Reviews of the Elam Ending have been mixed. Some call it an atrocity along the lines of putting a runner on second base to start extra innings of baseball games. Others think it's the best thing to happen to basketball since the rim and the net replaced peach baskets as the scoring target.
Judge for yourself when the games begin next weekend.
nnn
Best Virginia played a warm-up game Wednesday night in Beckley and has another scheduled for Friday in Wheeling.
Final score at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Wednesday? Best Virginia 127, Southern West Virginia Elite 122.
If you're scoring at home, know first that the losing side was made up of former high school players who went on to play in college, and its roster was supplemented by former WVU and NBA player Devin Ebanks.
Know also that the game was not nearly as close as the final score would indicate.
When the game reached the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter -- Elam Ending time! -- Best Virginia led by 52 points, 115-63. It was at that point that Best Virginia coach James Long -- a WVU alum who's now the head coach at WVU Tech -- suggested a slight modification to the end-game rule.
Instead of making the target winning score 123 points, as laid out in the Elam Ending rules, Long changed the score to 119-115, in Southern West Virginia Elite's favor. Now, the first team to 127 points would be the winner.
Ludicrous? Perhaps. Sticking to the purpose of the Elam Ending? Not exactly.
But hey, it was just an exhibition, a tune-up for Best Virginia.
As it turned out, Elite was the first to score after the stoppage, getting a 3-pointer for a 122-115 lead. Then Best Virginia got serious, took over and scored 12 unanswered points to end the festivities.
I'm guessing Long won't suggest a similar modified Elam Ending when TBT starts for real next Saturday in Charleston.
nnn
Elam -- the person, not the rule -- was asked to fill out his bracket for the upcoming TBT. His pick to win it all was Boeheim's Army, a team made up mostly of, not surprisingly, Syracuse alums who played for legendary Orange coach Jim Boeheim. Boeheim's Army is the No. 3 seed in the TBT regional that starts July 24 in Peoria, Illinois.
From the other side of the bracket, Elam's pick to reach the TBT championship game on Aug. 3 in Dayton, Ohio, is Sideline Cancer, the 2020 TBT runner-up and the only team to play in every TBT since the tournament was launched in 2014.
Oh, by the way, Sideline Cancer is the No. 1 seed in the Charleston Regional.