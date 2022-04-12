I was a bit taken aback during my first sit-down interview with first-year Charleston Dirty Birds manager Billy Horn, especially when he revealed a slice of his managerial style.
“I don’t have signs,” said Horn, who takes over the leadership of the Atlantic League club from last year’s field boss, Mark Minicozzi.
“I don’t have signs for bunt, hit and run, all those things. Hit the ball. You’re not gonna bunt your way back to the big leagues, or bunt your way to [a call-up to a Major League Baseball-affiliated] organization. Hit the ball.”
For the most part, Horn — who spent the last three seasons as the bench coach and director of player procurement for the Atlantic League’s High Point Rockers — will leave it up to his players on whether or not the situation calls for a sacrifice bunt.
“If these guys want to bunt for a hit, great,” Horn said. “Or if it’s late in the game, I might say ‘Hey, we’ve got first and second. Just bunt them over. But predominantly, especially here in independent ball, these guys are here to showcase their talents and get out of here and get back to an organization.
“These guys know, if they’re hitting in the bottom of the order, runner on first and second, close game, late in the game, they’ll know to hit the other way or drop down a bunt. But the 3-4-5 hitters? They’re swinging. If you’ve got to bunt with your 3-4-5 hitters, you need new 3-4-5 hitters.”
This will be Horn’s second managerial post. He managed the Normal (Ill.) CornBelters to a 48-47 record in the independent Frontier League in 2018, good for a fourth-place finish in the league’s West Division, just 3½ games out of first place.
Horn’s aversion to giving signs for bunts or hit-and-run plays seems to be at odds with how he describes himself as a baseball traditionalist.
“I’m not afraid to say I am an old-school guy, not a big fan of analytics and non-baseball people running things,” Horn said. “I understand the game changes and evolves, but there are some things in the world that shouldn’t be changed.
“But what do I know? I’m just an independent [league] lifer.”
Horn listed the two most important parts of his job as the Dirty Birds manager.
“My number one job is to take care of my boys and put them in the best possible situations to succeed and get them back up there [with an MLB affiliate],” he said. “But my number two job is to manage the bullpen. This is the biggest and most important job you have on the field as a manager.
“It has nothing to do with bunting, hitting and running, situational hitting ... no. If you can manage that bullpen and keep those guys fresh throughout the season, you’re gonna set yourself up for success.”
Horn has specific rules for bullpen management.
“Starting out the season, our guys will not pitch on back-to-back days until they let me or [pitching coach] Joe Testa know that they’re ready to do that,” Horn said. “The game plan is always to have the starter go five or six [innings], then boom-boom-boom, bring in fresh relievers. That’s Plan A every night. I’ve got a chart system that tells me who’s available every night, you’re either up [available for that game] or down [unavailable].”
That philosophy blends well with one of the rule changes in the Atlantic League this season. The so-called “double-hook rule,” whereby teams lose the use of their designated hitter when the starting pitcher is removed from the game, has been amended this year. Now, if the starter remains in the game through five innings, the designated hitter spot in the lineup remains intact.
Horn spoke of other Atlantic League rule changes.
On the passed-ball rule, in which the batter can try to reach first base safely on any pitch — regardless of the count — that gets past the catcher:
“The only positive I see is it is gonna make catchers better. It’ll teach these guys to be better blockers and receivers.”
On the league’s discontinuation of the use of so-called “robo-umps,” the computer-generated automated strike zone that determines whether a pitch is called a ball or a strike, leaving the umpire out of that particular equation:
“The interaction between the [home-plate] umpire and managers and coaches and players and fans, it needs to be there. I like [humans calling] balls and strikes. I like to know that this umpire has this kind of zone or that kind of zone. Batters pick that stuff up, and that’s how it should be.”
Last season, with the automated zone, it was fruitless to question the umpire on ball-strike calls. Horn said he missed those interactions and is glad they’re coming back.
“I can’t wait,” he said. “If the first pitch of the year is right down the middle and [the ump] calls it a strike, I’m gonna yell at him. Whoever’s behind the plate for the very first pitch, he’s gonna hear it from me.”
Then, Horn added: “I’m totally kidding.”
In any event, Horn is enjoying his first taste of his new home and is looking forward to his first season in Charleston.
“I love it. It’s so friendly here,” he said. “For some reason it reminds me of home, growing up in The Bronx [in New York City]. Very diverse, very blue-collar. Great food, great people. It’s awesome. I’m really happy to be here.”