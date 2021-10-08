There will be one sure winner when the Charleston Dirty Birds host the Lexington Legends in the Atlantic League South Division playoffs Monday night at Appalachian Power Park.
"Put it this way: I'm going to the championship," said Andy Shea, who is in the unique position of being the owner of both the Dirty Birds and the Legends.
I'm quite a stickler for the proper use of the word "unique," but it applies in Shea's case. He's the only professional baseball owner to hold ownership shares of two teams in the same league.
"I'm a party of one, you can say," Shea said.
Shea's title at Lexington is president and chief executive officer, one he's held since 2015. Before that, he was the Legends' general manager, president and chief operating officer. That's all after starting out with the club in 2005 as ticket sales representative and, yes, parking attendant.
During those times in Lexington, Shea was close with Power owner Tim Wilcox. It was through that relationship that Shea became part of the ownership group in Charleston, where he's listed as managing partner and CEO.
Back when Lexington and the West Virginia Power played in the South Atlantic League -- as recently as 2019 -- the Legends were the Power's main rival, owing mostly to their geographic proximity in the far-flung SAL.
When that 2019 season ended more than two years ago, the two teams knew they faced the possibility of extinction in Major League Baseball's planned contraction of its minor leagues. MLB announced that it would cut its list of minor-league affiliates from about 160 teams down to 120.
After the entire 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns across the entire minor-league system, that fear became reality in December, when both clubs were left off MLB's list of 120 affiliated teams that would be retained.
If Lexington and Charleston were to remain professional baseball cities, the only way to go was the independent route, not affiliated with MLB.
"I was reflecting on that [Thursday] night [when the Dirty Birds clinched their playoff spot]," Shea said. "It's been almost exactly two years, since October of 2019, when we didn't know where we were headed. We had 10 million questions and zero answers."
The answer, it turned out, was the independent Atlantic League. Lexington was first to join, becoming the league's seventh member late in 2020, and the Power, with Shea now part of the team's ownership group, was welcomed to the league in February.
As someone who's been in an ownership position in both affiliated baseball and independent ball, Shea prefers the latter setting, for several reasons.
"When you're affiliated you have no roster control, or control over who plays. The parent club decides all that," Shea said. "It wasn't as engaging. We would just take who they sent us, but now it's 100% our responsibility who's on the team and who plays."
There's also the matter of free will. While players on affiliated teams go where the parent club sends them, players on independent teams choose their destinations.
"That's the thing that's so exciting about independent ball," Shea said. "Every single guy on that roster could be somewhere else, but they chose to be in Charleston or Lexington. They're not being shipped here; every single person on that roster, we consciously decided to offer to bring them in, and they accepted."
Perhaps the biggest difference between affiliated and independent ball is the difference in the ultimate goal. MLB affiliates are there to develop major-league talent for the parent club, while the motivation for independent teams stems from day-in, day-out competition.
"Winning now matters exponentially more in independent ball than when we were an affiliated team," Shea said. "You could see it in the celebration [after clinching the playoff berth]. Those guys were so proud, so happy."
One more difference: Lexington won South Atlantic League championships in 2018 and '19, but there was no alcohol in the postgame clubhouse because so many players on the low-Class A roster were not yet of drinking age. When the Dirty Birds clinched a playoff spot Thursday night, the average age of the celebrating players -- veterans with many years of pro ball under their belts -- was north of 30, and the champagne flowed.
So, who will Shea be rooting for when the playoff series begins Monday?
"Oh man, don't do that to me," he said. "Just let me enjoy it."
I'm sure he will, all the way to the Atlantic League championship series.