The Power is dead. Long live the Dirty Birds.
When it first surfaced about three weeks ago that Charleston’s professional baseball team would drop its name as the West Virginia Power and be rebranded as the Charleston Dirty Birds, my initial reaction was similar to a lot of other folks.
Yuck.
Not long after that, when we learned that the rebrand was centered on one dirty bird in particular, the canary — as in the sacrificial canary in the coal mine, soiled by coal dust if it was lucky enough to survive — I was similarly underwhelmed. My first thought was: Isn’t it time to move past our state’s coal-mining history and maybe look to the future?
That stance softened somewhat Tuesday night when, as part of the official roll-out of the new name, team President Chuck Domino introduced a video, played for the fans in attendance at Appalachian Power Park between games of a doubleheader, that deftly explained the thinking behind the choice.
Backed by coal-mining scenes and panoramic views of Charleston and accompanied by a musical soundtrack, the video’s narrator told the story.
“In the early 1900s, canaries were deployed in West Virginia’s coal mines to detect methane gas, which would determine whether or not it was safe for coal miners to proceed. These canaries risked their lives for the coal-mining industry in West Virginia. It was a dirty job, but these birds were up to the task. Ladies and gentlemen, on this day in the state capital of Charleston, West Virginia, we proudly honor these brave little creatures who played such an important role in West Virginia’s coal mining industry. And now, here they are fans, representing West Virginia’s coal mining heroes, your professional baseball team, your Charleston Dirty Birds!”
No, the canaries in question did not volunteer for this perilous underground undertaking more than a century ago, and some gave their lives to protect the lives of miners when deadly methane gas was present.
But I thought the video presentation of the new name was tastefully and artfully done. Perhaps caught up in this moment in Charleston’s baseball history, I immediately grew to appreciate the thinking behind the new name.
Those in attendance at Appalachian Power Park Tuesday night — the announced count was 2,431 — mostly agreed. A cheer went up — not particularly raucous, but a cheer nonetheless — when Charleston’s worst-kept secret became official.
“I heard mostly cheers. I think they genuinely really liked it,” said Andy Shea, the team’s owner. “People have been specifically pointing out to me what they really enjoy, whether it’s the color scheme or learning of the actual story that went with it. I couldn’t be happier.”
Domino concurred.
“It couldn’t have gone better,” the team president said. “I didn’t hear a smattering of boos or groans, I heard nothing but positive, a lot of boisterous cheering.”
This is hardly Domino’s first crack at rebranding. This is his first year in Charleston, but his 39-year career in professional baseball front offices has included stints with, among others, the Omaha Storm Chasers, Rocket City Trash Pandas, Hartford Yard Goats, Richmond Flying Squirrels and Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.
Domino’s profile on the team’s website ends with this:
“Each team Chuck joins sees remarkable improvement under his leadership and he has the award resume to prove it. Domino is one of the most decorated executives in all of baseball. Some of his awards include Minor league baseball Executive of the Year, ‘The General Manager you would want to run your franchise’ award from Baseball America and numerous League Executive of the Year titles.”
The guy knows his business, which is promoting the team and creating sources of revenue to keep it afloat.
Like it or not, professional baseball at this level is all about bringing people to the ballpark and getting them to buy the team’s merchandise. Its win-loss record is secondary, although it must be pointed out there’s a probability that the Dirty Birds’ season will extend into the Atlantic League playoffs.
On Day One of the Dirty Birds, the marketing mission was accomplished. Soon after Tuesday night’s announcement, the team’s merchandising store at the ballpark was overflowing with souvenir hunters.
“I didn’t think that many people could fit in the store,” Domino said.
It’s rare that a team will change its name in the middle of a season. Unprecedented, according to Shea.
“A lot of teams probably spend years doing this to get ready for a rebrand,” the team owner said. “We’re the first team that’s ever done it in the middle of a season, and we did it in a matter of months. What Chuck and his crew did, it’s pretty remarkable.”
The Dirty Birds name was leaked on Sept. 9, the day Domino announced that the official reveal would come on Sept. 28, Tuesday night. But the wheels were in motion long before that.
“It was a five-month process,” Domino said.
The process included coming up with the name, designing the logo, designing the uniforms, choosing the color schemes for those uniforms and merchandise, and producing the introductory video, to name just a few things that went into those five months.
Then there’s licensing. The trademark application for the Dirty Birds name was filed on July 14 with the United States Patent and Trademark office by the Charleston Professional Baseball Club LLC. The trademark application for the logo came two days later. Here’s how it reads on the USPTO website:
“The mark consists of an image of a bird wearing a miner’s hat with light and carrying miner’s equipment behind its back. The wording CHARLESTON DIRTY BIRDS appears beneath the bird. The word CHARLESTON is positioned above the wording DIRTY BIRDS, whereby the latter wording is stylized as bird’s feathers.”
On Wednesday, the social-media response to the rebranding was predictable. The haters were out in full force.
But, given Domino’s track record, I have little doubt that the Dirty Birds will catch on, merchandising will bring in revenue to the team’s coffers, with the end result being that Charleston will continue to have professional baseball for the foreseeable future.
Which, I suppose, is what we all were looking for.