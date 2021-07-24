Is Louis Sockalexis rolling over in his grave?
Despite playing in parts of only three major-league seasons in the late 19th century, Sockalexis has had a long-lasting impact on baseball history.
He was, you see, the reason Cleveland’s American League baseball team became the Indians, adopting the moniker in 1915.
Maybe. Kind of. More on that in a bit.
More than a century later, the Sockalexis legacy, whatever it might be, is about to be wiped out.
Starting with the 2022 season, they’ll no longer be the Cleveland Indians. They’ll be the Cleveland Guardians.
It follows the politically correct pattern established by the NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins, which will play another season as the Washington Football Team before unveiling its new team nickname.
We’re coming for you next, Atlanta Braves.
I like to think of myself as fairly progressive, politically, but I never found “Indians” to be anything resembling a racial slur. Maybe that’s because I never walked the land as a Native American. As a white Christian heterosexual male, I haven’t been exposed to much prejudice. The worst thing I’ve ever been called is “Damn Yankee.”
Polls have been conducted agreeing with me, showing that most Native Americans are not particularly offended by the Indians moniker. On the other hand, even if a minority of a minority finds it offensive, it could be time for a change.
I’ve spent much of my life around Cleveland fans, most of them of similar political persuasion, and none of them really voiced much protest about their baseball team’s nickname, at least not within my earshot.
Times change, though. Folks get woke.
The aforementioned Cleveland friends have, to a man — and a few women, too — vowed to embrace the impending Guardians name.
I don’t remember them calling the baseball team the Indians as much as they referred to it, simply, as the Tribe. I guess that’ll also be a thing of the past.
Me? Like I said, Indians doesn’t bother me. On the other hand, I could see how the formerly ubiquitous Chief Wahoo caricature, recently removed from team branding, could rub people the wrong way. Same with the Redskins. (I can’t wait to see what they come up with to replace that one, given the toxic atmosphere prevalent in the nation’s capital these days.)
Guardians? It’s a little meh for my tastes. If you dig deep enough, you’ll find the background about why the name was chosen. (Something about a bridge?)
I suppose they could’ve done better. One of the suggested possibilities I liked was the Cleveland Spiders, which was the name of the team back when our friend Sockalexis played. Too creepy? Maybe, but think of the design choices Spiders would’ve created.
How about Cleveland Rockers, in tribute to the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? As we all know, Cleveland does, in fact, rock. But there’s already an MLB team called the Rockies. It might get confusing when announcers do the scoreboard portion of their broadcasts.
Blue Sox? At some point between Spiders and Indians, Cleveland’s team was called the Blue Sox. But nah. As a Yankee fan, I have an aversion to Sox.
Either way, I guess it’s time for a change. Cleveland hasn’t won a World Series since 1948, meaning my Tribe friends haven’t seen their team hoist the trophy in their lifetimes.
Now, back to Louis Sockalexis for a quick history lesson.
He was born in 1871 on the Penobscot Indian Reservation in Maine. He was an amazing athlete, schooled at Holy Cross and Notre Dame. He also had a serious drinking problem.
Did Cleveland name its baseball team in tribute to this man?
Esteemed sportswriter Joe Posnanski — a Cleveland native — did a deep dive into the Sockalexis legacy a few years ago, and figured out that yeah, maybe, kinda-sorta, the Indians were named after him. Or not.
It concludes thusly:
“As a child, I believed the Cleveland Indians were named for a great player named Sockalexis. As a grown man, I believed the Cleveland Indians were not named for a underachieving player named Sockalexis. Now I believe that the truth is somewhere in the silence between the notes.”
Either way, I think we can be happy about one thing. At least the Cleveland baseball team didn’t decide to name itself the Lightning, or the Heat, or (heaven forbid) the Power, or any other inanimate object.
Guardians? I think we’ll get used to it.