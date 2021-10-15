The Charleston Dirty Birds' season may have ended with a thud, but it sure was an interesting inaugural campaign in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
Charleston's 10-3 loss to the Lexington Legends in the third and deciding game of the South Division playoff series Wednesday night in Lexington, Kentucky, was the final act in a year of highs and lows, anticipation and mystery, new and innovative rules, controversy and, most of all, some very entertaining baseball.
Last things first: The quality of the baseball that was played this summer and fall at Appalachian Power Park was the best Charleston has seen since 1983, when the city was last home to a Class AAA team -- the highest level of minor-league affiliated ball.
You can argue with me on that, and I might agree to some concessions. But with a roster loaded with former major-league players -- no less than eight fit that bill this year -- and most others who had reached as high as AAA, the 2021 Charleston Dirty Birds, nee the West Virginia Power, clearly put a better baseball product on the field than we saw when the city hosted low-Class A teams from 1987 to 2019.
Yes, some of the 2021 players were past their prime -- in some cases well past their prime, such as 41-year-old Olmo Rosario, who hit three home runs in the Dirty Birds' three playoff games. But they brought a veteran presence and maturity that was missing here when MLB teams sent their 18-, 19- and 20-year-old players to town to learn the game on their way up the professional affiliated ladder.
The on-field product was also enhanced by the basic difference between low-level affiliated ball and the independent leagues -- affiliated minor-league teams are all about player development, while the indies are mostly about winning. Now.
Don't get me wrong, independent baseball is not without its shortcomings when compared to MLB-affiliated ball. We didn't -- and aren't going to, as long as pro baseball in Charleston remains at the independent level -- see a can't-miss young player such as Bryce Harper come through town, as he did as an 18-year-old in the Washington Nationals organization in 2011.
We won't see the likes of future big-league stars like Ryan Braun, Michael Brantley, Lorenzo Cain, Starling Marte, Jameson Taillon, Gregory Polanco, Josh Bell, Tyler Glasnow and Jarred Kelenic play for our hometown team, however briefly, as fuzzy-cheeked teenagers, before the rest of the country even knew who they were. That's a little bit sad, in a way.
But on the other hand, we got to watch accomplished former big leaguers like Jose Tabata, Alberto Callaspo, Jimmy Paredes and others play for the Power/Birds as they tried to work their way back to the majors. We got up-close looks at familiar MLB names now playing for other Atlantic League teams, such as Lexington's Brandon Phillips and Southern Maryland's Matt Latos.
In the affiliated days, the chances of us seeing a hometown kid play for a Charleston team were rare and fluky. This year, we got to enjoy former local high school kids like Arik Sikula (Hurricane, South Charleston) and Matt Harrison (Nitro) do what they love best -- play ball and provide some magical memories.
We were also treated to what was, for the second half of the season at least, the Atlantic League's best team. We got to watch what was, for me, the most nerve-wracking and ultimately satisfying pro baseball game seen in Charleston since I don't know when -- Monday's playoff opener against Lexington, a 13-inning 3-2 Dirty Birds walk-off win at Appalachian Power Park.
The story of the 2021 Power/Birds can't be told without a reminder that, as late as February, we didn't know if professional baseball would return to Charleston, this year or ever, after MLB contracted the city out of affiliated existence.
The Atlantic League came to the rescue, and brought with it innovative rules like the pitcher/DH double hook (hate it), the automated strike zone (love it, long overdue) and the experimental change that moved the distance between the pitcher to the batter to 61 feet, 6 inches, a foot longer than it stood since 1893. (Jury still out, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's implemented some day at the MLB level).
Were the Power/Birds a big hit with Charleston fans? Not particularly. The average attendance for home games (1,581) was a little below the average in 2019 (1,704), our last season with an MLB affiliated team. There are plenty of reasons for that, but they're for another column.
There's no doubt, though, that pro baseball was the talk of the town, either on social media or on the streets, for a few weeks, when the team went through an unprecedented mid-season rebranding, dropping the West Virginia Power moniker for the Charleston Dirty Birds. It sparked a backlash that, if you trust the response on social media, was overwhelmingly WE DON'T LIKE IT.
Still, when it came time for Charleston's first postseason pro baseball game since 2015, a terrific, enthusiastic crowd (announced at 2,647) was on hand at Appalachian Power Park. Those in that crowd weren't there for new merchandise or socializing, they were there to see a game that meant something, with a lot on the line.
The Dirty Birds lost that one, but pro baseball has returned to Charleston. Let's hope it's here to stay.