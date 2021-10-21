My lifelong obsession with baseball began in the 1960s, when two teams advanced to the postseason, starting pitchers were expected to start what they finished and World Series games were swiftly played in the afternoon.
Fast-forward more than half a century and the obsession persists, but now 10 teams advance to the playoffs, starting pitchers are rarely asked to go more than five innings and the games -- almost all of them at night, some lasting past midnight -- drag on with a seemingly endless succession of relief pitchers brought in to get the last dozen or so of the 27 outs necessary to win a ballgame.
This isn't one of those get-off-my-lawn old-man rants pining for the way things used to be. Far from it. I love the game more than ever. It's much more interesting to me now than when I was a kid.
But yes, a lot has changed in Major League Baseball since the 1960s, and not all for the better.
Grade-school kids may linger on my lawn if they wish, but how many of them can stay up to midnight to catch the final out of a four-hour nighttime postseason game?
Baseball's biggest change from my youth comes down to how pitchers are used. While Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and their pitching brethren felt like they failed if they didn't hurl a complete game, starters in 2021 get congratulations in the dugout if they make it through five innings. Some numbers through the first 28 games of the 2021 postseason (through Wednesday's games):
n Postseason starting pitchers averaged 4.1 innings per start. In other words, relievers pitched more than half the game.
n There have been no complete games, and only one starter (Houston's Framber Valdez Tuesday night vs. Boston) has completed as many as eight innings.
n An average of 11 pitchers have been used per game, or 51/2 per team. That's an awful lot of pitching changes.
n Sixteen pitchers were used in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Red Sox and Astros, with each team using eight in a nine-inning game.
n The average length of the postseason games is three hours, 41 minutes. Compare that to, say, the 1966 World Series, where the average game time was 2:15.
Again, I'm not complaining. The more the merrier, as far as I'm concerned, because it's baseball. But that's just me. Not everyone is cool with it.
MLB has acknowledged that this is a problem for a generation of fans, and the prime source of the problem is the length and pace of games, which are prolonged by all the pitching changes.
To that end, the MLB powers that be have tried to come up with ways to shorten the games and quicken the pace, such as a pitch clock, limited mound visits, a three-batter minimum for relievers. In an effort to have starters pitch deeper into games, MLB this season instituted, on an experimental basis, the so-called "double-hook rule" in the independent Atlantic League (of which the Charleston Dirty Birds were a first-year member in 2021), whereby a team loses its designated hitter and has it replaced in the lineup by the reliever who enters the game in place of the starting pitcher.
None of these rules changes have been able to turn back the clock, either literally or figuratively. The trend toward shorter starts and more relievers seems irreversible.
How in the name of Catfish Hunter did this happen? I can think of several reasons, most of which stem from advanced statistical analysis and ever-improving technology such as Pitch F/X, Statcast and Trackman.
n Starting pitchers are less effective the longer they stay in the game and the more times they go through a batting order. There are exceptions to this, but on average, it's statistically provable.
n Knowing this, a team's roster composition has changed to add bullpen depth -- where once a team would carry maybe five relievers, now it will have as many as eight or nine available for every game. Smoke 'em if you got 'em.
n Those relievers are asked to give "max effort" in shorter spurts -- hold nothing back to get three outs before passing the rosin bag to the next guy.
n All due respect to light-hitting middle infielders of the 1960s and later, but there are very few "easy outs" in today's game, especially in the American League with its designated-hitter rule (coming soon to a National League city near you). About every hitter in today's lineups, 1 through 9 (or 8), is capable of doing some serious damage. Pitchers are forced to bear down on just about everyone they face, which takes more out of them and has a negative impact on their stamina and effectiveness, which leads to ... you guessed it, more relievers.
Baseball purists don't care much for these truths, and casual fans for the most part don't have the patience to put up with all the stops and starts that occur with all the pitching changes, but that's where we are.
On the plus side, the playoffs have been as entertaining as ever, maybe more so, with close and competitive games being the norm.
On the negative side, getting to the end of those close and competitive games keeps taking up more and more of our time.
It's a problem, and there's no easy solution.