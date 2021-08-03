Well, as it turns out, West Virginia Power pitcher Joe Harris was indeed the first professional hurler to throw an in-game pitch in a league game from 61 feet, 6 inches, a foot longer, from the back of home plate to the front of the pitching rubber, than the distance first established in the baseball rule book in the 1890s.
He threw that historic pitch — a called strike one — Tuesday night in an Atlantic League game in the top of the first inning against Gastonia leadoff hitter Boog Powell at Appalachian Power Park.
It also turns out that the historic first pitch was not intended to happen until Wednesday night.
Let me explain.
In its partnership with Major League Baseball, the Atlantic League agreed, on an experimental basis, to add that extra foot from the mound to the plate starting with the second half of the Atlantic League season. MLB wants to see how the added distance affects the game, in particular whether or not it produces more balls in play and cuts back on the proliferation of strikeouts that have been trending upward at the big-league level.
In anticipation of the historic change, Power groundskeeper Dylan Rajkovich and his crew spent late Sunday night and into early Monday morning relocating the pitching rubber to the prescribed 61-6 from the back of the plate so it would be ready for Tuesday’s game, which Power officials thought would be the start of the Atlantic League’s second half.
Well, it turns out the second half of the schedule doesn’t start until Wednesday night. The Power jumped the gun on relocating the mound.
“I think in their zeal to get it done quickly and efficiently they jumped the gun,” Atlantic League President Rick White said. “It was an honest mistake.”
Rather than tear up the mound again and relocate the rubber back to the 60-6 distance for just Tuesday’s game, it was agreed by all concerned parties to leave well enough alone.
“We advised Major League Baseball [about the mixup], and Major League Baseball said it was fine,” White said. “Both teams were apprised of that decision, and both said it was fine” to play the game as scheduled.
•••
With that issue solved, White responded to a quote from Power manager Mark Minicozzi, published in Tuesday’s Gazette-Mail, in which Minicozzi said “if we have an opinion [on the rule change] we would be suspended indefinitely without pay.”
White read that and responded via a voicemail to me.
“I have told managers and coaches that I’d like them to be supportive of the relationship with Major League Baseball, and that if anybody’s gonna speak on the record on behalf of the league, it’s gonna be me,” White said.
“I certainly have not told people they’re gonna be suspended if they express their opinion.”
In a subsequent phone call, I asked White about comments from Power pitchers Arik Sikula and David Kubiak, also published Tuesday, expressing concerns about how the added distance from the mound to the plate might affect them.
Sikula — who’s been the Power’s most dependable starting pitcher, leading the team in wins and ranking third in the Atlantic League in strikeouts — wondered how the numbers he put up in the second half of the season would be viewed by MLB-affiliated and/or international winter league teams in his quest to land a spot on one of their rosters.
Kubiak — projected to be the Power’s ace but limited to just 20 innings in the first half due to injuries — voiced concern about the wear and tear on pitchers’ arms when pitching to the longer distance.
White responded first to Sikula’s concerns, saying that teams looking to add players aren’t looking at raw baseball stats; they’re more interested in the data provided by TrackMan technology, installed in all Atlantic League parks, which provides more of the information they’re seeking.
“[Teams are] not looking at ERA, wins and losses, those traditional measurements of success,” White said. “They’re looking at velocity, spin rates, movement on the ball, composure and their ability to throw with a certain amount of control. These are the new parameters they’re now looking at — sophisticated predicted performance analysis. They don’t care about wins and losses.”
And to Kubiak’s injury concerns?
“This past weekend, we put together a Zoom meeting with MLB representative led by [MLB consultant and former general manager] Theo Epstein,” White said. “We also invited all [Atlantic League] players to participate. Only 20 participated. More people are complaining than want to know what’s going on.
“I’m not dismissing the gravity with which people look at this change, but I think those concerns will be mitigated over time.”