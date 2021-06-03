Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.