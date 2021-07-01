With six home games coming up over the next four days against the team with the Atlantic League’s best record, it’s a bad time for the West Virginia Power to have a pitching shortage.
That’s the situation, though, as the Power begins the long Fourth of July weekend series — six games over the next four days — against the Lexington Legends, starting with a 7:05 p.m. game Friday night at Appalachian Power Park.
The teams are also scheduled for doubleheaders Saturday and Monday, prompted by consecutive rainouts against Lexington in early June, and a single game Sunday night.
“We’re in the middle of about a two-week stretch without enough arms,” Power manager Mark Minicozzi said by phone Thursday afternoon on the team’s bus ride home from Lexington, Kentucky, where Thursday’s scheduled three-game series finale against the Legends was — thankfully, I suppose — postponed by rain. “We’ll have to find a way to get through it; our hitters know they have to pick up the slack because we’re pretty thin [pitching-wise] right now.”
The thinning of the Power pitching staff started with injuries to starters Aaron Blair (ankle) and David Kubiak [oblique] and exacerbated by lingering visa issues to Arnaldo Hernandez. All three were expected to play significant roles in the team’s starting rotation, but Blair — a former first-round pick out of Marshall — made just one start and Kubiak made four before their injuries. Hernandez, a 25-year-old right-hander out of Venezuela who has pitched parts of five seasons at Class AAA, is healthy and been working out with the club but still awaits visa clearance before he can get in a game.
“That’s three front-line arms we were counting on that we haven’t had for most of the year,” Minicozzi said.
The shortage of arms has been compounded by defections from the bullpen staff. The team’s most reliable closer, Diego Moreno, was snatched away Wednesday, signed to a minor-league contract with the Washington Nationals organization, and Mike Broadway, a reliever who pitched effectively in 10 games, was signed by a team in the Mexican League after receiving a better offer than he was getting from the Power.
It all comes on the heels of a six-game road trip (shortened to five by Thursday’s rainout) in which the Power yielded 11.5 runs per game. Even in its only win on the trip — 11-10 at Lexington Wednesday, snapping the team’s five-game losing streak — Power pitchers were pummeled.
In that slump-breaker Wednesday, the Power scored five runs in the top of the eighth to take a 10-6 lead, only to have Lexington answer with three runs in the bottom half and another in the ninth after West Virginia scored a run in the top of the ninth, leaving the Legends a run short.
“We needed every single run to win that game,” Minicozzi said.
Minicozzi was hesitant to say who would get the ball in the upcoming six home games against Lexington, other than to note that Clinton Hollon (0-0, 5.00 ERA in two starts) will start Friday’s game, Arik Sikula (2-4, 4.62 in a team-high seven starts) will go Sunday and Elih Villanueva (2-1, 3.60 in six starts) will be slotted into one of the doubleheaders. The other three starters are up in the air.
While Lexington (19-8) has the league’s best record, the Power (11-16) has the worst and stands eight games behind the Legends in the Atlantic League’s South Division. West Virginia can ill afford to take another beating.
“We need to win at least four [of the upcoming six games],” Minicozzi said.
While the Power’s pitching staff has been short-handed, the day-to-day lineup has remained mostly intact.
Outfielder Teodoro Martinez has played in every game and leads with team with a .375 batting average. Infielder Alberto Callaspo is at .347, outfielder Jose Tabata is hitting .342, while infielder Scott Kelly (.337), infielder Jimmy Paredes (.333 with four home runs) and first baseman Edwin Espinal (.310) have provided steady production.
Although he’s tailed off since starting the season as the Power’s best hitter, Rubi Silva (.260) still leads the team in home runs (six) and RBIs (16, tied with Paredes). Outfielder Rymer Liriano, whose start to the season was delayed by visa issues, is also getting into the swing of things.
“We have a pretty set lineup,” Minicozzi said. “The core of our group is here, getting solidified into their spots. It’s exciting to see the power and versatility we have in our lineup.”
The Power will need that power and versatility to provide some fireworks over the long Fourth of July weekend.