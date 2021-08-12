Moving back the distance from home plate to the pitching mound seems to be agreeing with the West Virginia Power.
Since the Atlantic League relocated the front of the pitching rubber to 61 feet, 6 inches from the back of home plate -- a foot longer than the standard 60-6 that's been the norm in baseball since the 19th century -- at the start of second half of the league's season, the Power has thrived.
The team won five of its first six second-half games to zoom into first place in the Atlantic League's South Division. Wednesday's loss at Gastonia dropped the Power into a first-place tie with the Honey Hunters at 5-2 in the second half, but it's a far cry from West Virginia's league-worst 22-35 mark in the first half.
"The adjustment doesn't seem too major," Power manager Mark Minicozzi said Thursday from Gastonia. "We've had every [Power pitcher] throw from it, and we haven't heard anything negative about [the change]. They've pretty quickly made the adjustments."
Minicozzi thinks the improved play is less of a function of the rule change and more coincidental with added depth to the pitching staff. He pointed out that the return of David Kubiak and Elih Villanueva from injury as the primary difference.
"When you add guys like Kubiak and Villanueva to the starting rotation to go with [Arik] Sikula and [Alexis] Candelario, that gives you four front-line pitchers who will give you six quality innings every night," Minicozzi said.
However you slice it, the Power seems reinvigorated. It's a small sample size, but the team is scoring nearly eight runs per game since the start of the second half on Aug. 4.
Leading the way is outfielder Teodoro Martinez, whose hot hitting of late has lifted him to the top of the Atlantic League with a .379 batting average.
In his last five games, Martinez -- a 29-year-old native of Venezuela who never climbed higher than Class AA in affiliated baseball -- is hitting a robust .600 (12 for 20) with three doubles and two home runs.
He's also been the Power's most reliable player in terms of availability, playing in 59 of the team's 64 games.
"You can't say enough about what Teodoro Martinez has meant to this team," Minicozzi said. "He's done everything -- hits for power, comes up with some huge hits for us when we need it. He and Alberto Callaspo [hitting .367, third-best in the league] have to be in the talk for MVP this year."
Minicozzi said more help is on the way for the Power's second-half playoff push.
Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jose Tabata, who was hitting .354 with a 1.018 OPS in 28 games with the Power before signing with Monterrey of the independent Mexican League, will be back with the Power for its next home stand next weekend. Tabata batted .387 in 11 games with Monterrey.
Also returning is Jimmy Paredes, a veteran of six Major-League seasons who hit .317 with a .962 OPS in 38 games with the Power.
"We have one focus: to win the second half and championship," Minicozzi said, "and we will put the guys on the field who can do that."
nnn
Power President Chuck Domino on Tuesday issued a plea to Power fans to support congressional legislation that would give a financial boost to minor league teams, independent and MLB-affiliated, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the title "Save Minor League Baseball: A message to our fans," Domino posted the following on the team's website and social media:
"We need your help. The COVID-19 pandemic hit us and other Minor League Baseball teams hard. As you know, the Power went more than 20 months without playing a single game, and while we are excited to be playing ball this season, we are still reeling from the impact of the pandemic. Members of Congress from both parties in the House and Senate have introduced legislation to help keep Minor League Baseball alive.
"The Minor League Baseball Relief Act would 'repurpose already-appropriated COVID-19 relief funding for an emergency grant program to provide eligible clubs grants and assist with payroll costs, regular business expenses, and worker protection expenditures, among other things.'
"Please take one minute to ask your representatives in Congress to support the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, which will ensure our survival. All you have to do is go [to minorleaguebaseballrelief.com], type in your name and address, and a letter will be sent to your Members of Congress asking them to cosponsor this critical legislation. Please help save Minor League Baseball.
"Thank you for your support!"