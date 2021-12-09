Ah, December and the upcoming holiday season, when football winds down, basketball revs up and an old man’s fancy turns to ... baseball?
My favorite parts of the baseball offseason are the Hall of Fame announcements, which began last week when the back door to Cooperstown was opened to Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva through the Golden Days Era Committee and Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler getting in via the Early Baseball Era Committee. They’ll all be honored at the induction ceremony in upstate New York on July 24, 2022.
Up next? The front door, of course, the Baseball Writers Association of America Hall of Fame vote announcement, which comes on Jan. 25.
When that announcement comes, it’s likely that the Hall of Fame clock will run out on the player with the most Most Valuable Player selections (Barry Bonds, seven) and the pitcher with the most Cy Young Awards (Roger Clemens, also seven).
This is the 10th and final time that Bonds and Clemens appear on the BBWAA ballot. Each has made steady but small advances in the voting since they first appeared on the ballot in 2013.
With 75% of the vote needed for induction, Bonds has gone from 36.2% in his first year on the ballot to 61.8% last year, while Clemens went from 37.6% in 2013 to 61.6% in 2021.
In other words, it looks like the two men who are in the conversation for being the best ever at what they do will be denied baseball’s ultimate individual honor, at least until their candidacies are reconsidered by the back-door committees somewhere down the road.
We all know the reason why. Although neither Bonds nor Clemens ever tested positive for using performance-enhancing drugs, enough evidence exists that their late-career statistical surges came with some pharmaceutical assistance that allowed them to pad what otherwise seemed to be Cooperstown-worthy Hall of Fame resumes.
The BBWAA voters have made it clear that anyone plausibly incriminated with the stain of suspected PED usage will remain on the outside looking in as long as they have a say in who gets enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
Bonds and Clemens are and will remain the poster children for the Cooperstown lockout, but there are others with Hall of Fame numbers who are, or will be, meeting a similar fate.
There’s Manny Ramirez — 555 career home runs, 15th all-time — who has never garnered as much as 30% of the vote in his five years on the BBWAA ballot.
There’s Sammy Sosa — 609 home runs, ninth all-time, the only player with three seasons of more than 60 homers — whose best season on the ballot was last year, when only 17% of the voters wrote down his name.
Mark McGwire’s 583 career home runs rank 11th on the list, but his 10 years on the ballot have come and gone, topping out at 23.7% of the BBWAA vote.
Rafael Palmeiro (569 home runs, 13th) topped out at 12.6% of the vote before being dropped from the ballot after failing to meet the 5% threshold needed to remain on the ballot in his fourth go-round.
New to the ballot this year is Alex Rodriguez, whose 696 career home runs rank fourth all-time, behind only Bonds (763), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). Despite all he’s done to try to alter his image in retirement, Rodriguez will likely meet the same fate and be shut out of Cooperstown.
Not all suspected (or proven) steroid abusers are created alike. Bonds and Clemens seemed like Hall of Fame locks before putting up inexplicably great numbers in what was supposed to be the twilight of their careers. Steroids or not, they were clearly greater players than the likes of McGwire, Sosa and Palmeiro.
Rodriguez and Ramirez? It’s not a matter of suspicion with them: both got popped in testing, removing all doubt that they were users.
That brings us to the case of David Ortiz, who, like A-Rod, is on the BBWAA ballot for the first time this year. His career ended with 541 home runs, 17th on the all-time list.
Ortiz never had a positive test result in his career, which includes many seasons since the dawn of MLB’s testing procedures. He’s not without taint, though: His name appeared on the 2003 Mitchell Report, which was supposed to be a confidential compilation of players who had indeed tested positive for a substance that is now banned, but wasn’t banned then. That confidentiality order was breached in 2009.
It’ll be interesting to see how Big Papi fares in his first year on the ballot. My guess is that the BBWAA voters, as is their wont, will make him sweat it out for a few years before putting him in.
The best hope for induction on this year’s ballot is Curt Schilling, who’s also in his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Schilling has come tantalizingly close to induction each of the past two years, being named on 70% of the ballots in 2020 and 71.1% in 2021.
Schilling’s Hall of Fame case is complicated by a number of factors, including the fact that he asked, last summer, that his name be removed from the ballot. That request was denied, and he’s on the ballot.
Other factors? Well, he alienated journalists — you know, the folks who do the Hall of Fame voting — when, on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, he retweeted a photo of a political rally-goer wearing a T-shirt that read: “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required.”
Schilling was fired from his job as an ESPN baseball analyst for anti-transgender and anti-Muslim comments. He’s become a bit of pariah in the baseball community, which, combined with his denied request to be dropped from the ballot and his (in my opinion) sub-standard Hall of Fame resume, doesn’t bode well for his selection.
Besides Rodriguez, there are first-year candidates with clear Hall of Fame numbers. There’s a good chance, then, that the aforementioned Hodges, Kaat, Minosa, Oliva, O’Neil and Fowler will be the only Hall of Fame inductees this summer.
I’m particularly delighted that O’Neil got elected. I’d never known much about the former Negro leagues player until I was introduced to him through Ken Burns’ “Baseball” documentary in 1994. O’Neil was never one of the Negro leagues’ greatest stars, but his role, through the documentary and afterward, as a perpetually positive advocate of forwarding the legacy of pre-integration Black baseball deserves enshrinement in my book.
He may have been a better man than Bonds, Clemens, Rodriguez et. al., but he was nowhere near the ballplayer they were.
It just seems silly to me that he and others are in the Hall of Fame, but some of the greatest ever to play the game are not.
Pete Rose? It’s a column for another cold winter’s day, but my Hall of Fame thoughts on Charley Hustle have changed over the years, especially since I’m bombarded with ads for betting sites while watching games on my MLB.TV account, all the while Pete is permanently banned from the game for ... betting on baseball.
It all seems a bit hypocritical, but that’s the direction Hall of Fame voting seems to have taken.