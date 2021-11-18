A piece in the sports section of Thursday's Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader, written by that newspaper's John Clay, led with a simple question:
"Are you in love with Oscar yet?"
By all early indications, there's a lot for University of Kentucky basketball fans to love about the 6-foot-9 Oscar Tshiebwe. In his first three games with the Wildcats, he's been putting up All-America-type numbers: 18.3 points and 18.7 rebounds (not a typo) per game.
What's not to love?
We here in West Virginia had an all-too-brief fling of our own with Tshiebwe, the McDonald's All-American from Philadelphia via the Democratic Republic of the Congo who found his way to West Virginia and was an immediate sensation, leading the Mountaineers in scoring (11.2 points per game) and rebounding (9.3 per game) as a freshman in the 2019-20 season. He teamed with Derek Culver to give WVU a formidable frontcourt tandem, one that would have three seasons together.
Of course, that's not how it worked out. Tshiebwe announced he was leaving WVU during the semester break of the 2020-21 season and transferring to Kentucky, and Culver opted to forego his senior season with the Mountaineers to pursue professional options.
Culver went unselected in the NBA draft, was signed and waived by the Indiana Pacers and is now trying to find a landing spot in the NBA G League.
Tshiebwe, meanwhile, is right where he always wanted to be.
Back in April, in his first sit-down with Kentucky media, Tschiebwe gushed about his new home.
“Kentucky was my school, my favorite school, my dream school since my freshman year in high school,” he said. “I ended up choosing West Virginia, but look what God did. He sent me to the place I always prayed for to be. So, I’m so happy to be here.”
In the same interview, Tshiebwe talked about his decision to leave WVU.
“That was great to play with somebody else big, [but] I did not really get the space," he said. "The system [at WVU] that we were playing, it was really clogged up, but it was good. Like, we were dominant in it whoever we’d go against.
"But as I see Kentucky, the way that we play here is way different than how West Virginia played. [UK plays] play one in and four out. They give you a lot of opportunities to go one-on-one. They give you a lot of opportunity with a double team and then you kick the ball outside. That is a great system. I feel like I’m in the right place.”
Tshiebwe has also expanded his place on the floor. He's developed a mid-range jump shot, something rarely seen during his playing time at WVU.
He hit three of them in a Tuesday win over Mount St. Mary's, part of an 11-of-14 shooting performance.
n Speaking of former Mountaineers who could have been playing on this year's WVU team, Miles "Deuce" McBride is trying to make his way back to the New York Knicks, the team that made him their second-round pick (36th overall) in this year's NBA draft.
McBride, who decided to go pro after leading WVU with 15.9 points per game last season as a sophomore, was on the Knicks' roster at the start of the season but saw little playing time, just four minutes in five appearances.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau decided that McBride needed to be playing somewhere and assigned him to the team's NBA G League team in Westchester, New York.
McBride did not disappoint in his G League debut Wednesday night, registering 25 points, a team-high nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in the Westchester Knicks' 104-98 win over the Long Island Nets.