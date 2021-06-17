As mentioned in this space a couple of weeks ago, the West Virginia Power needs a new name.
Power personnel seem to agree with that assessment. Around noon Thursday, the team posted on its Twitter account, @West Virginia Power, inviting followers to offer their opinions on a poll at wvpower.com.
The poll asks but three questions:
Should we change our name? (Yes or No)
What should the team name be identified as? (Charleston or West Virginia)
What should our team nickname be? (Fill in the blank)
My answers? Yes; Charleston; Charlies.
The Power has taken the first step toward the change by donning Charlies throwback uniforms for all its Tuesday and Saturday games this season.
•••
Whatever you want to call it, Charleston’s entry into the independent Atlantic League has not yet piqued the interest of baseball fans, at least not attendance-wise.
Through 10 home dates at Appalachian Power Park, the Power’s average announced crowd is listed at 1,180 — last, by a lot, in the eight-team Atlantic League. The overall average league attendance is 2,149, about 1,000 more per game than the Power is drawing, and the York (Pa.) Revolution, ranked in seventh place, just above the Power, is getting average crowds of 1,813. Only one Power home crowd this season — June 12, when a season-high 1,923 showed up for last Saturday night’s game against High Point — has topped York’s average crowd. At the other end of the spectrum, the Lancaster (Pa.) Barnstormers lead the league with an average attendance of 3,252.
The Power attendance figures should come with a caveat. To put it mildly, the weather for the team’s home games has been atrocious. It rained all day on opening night (May 28), likely keeping away many fans, and either daytime rain or cold weather plagued each game on the seven-game season-opening home stand, which ended with a rainout on June 3. Two of the three home games against the Lexington Legends — the Power’s natural rival dating back to when both teams were members of the MLB-affiliated South Atlantic League — June 8-10 were also rained out.
It has definitely rained on the Power’s parade so far, but will this trend continue? And what’s causing it?
Before the season started, my guess was that the team would have healthy attendance figures, for a number of reasons. For starters, I figured the return of professional baseball in Charleston after the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19 would be welcomed with open arms by baseball fans and/or folks looking for something to do after months of being cooped up, especially since the start of the season coincided with the easing of COVID restrictions in the state.
That didn’t happen, due, perhaps, to the lousy weather. Another possibility? Those inclined to spend money on baseball games might have been otherwise distracted because high school baseball and softball games were (and still are) being played at a time when the prep seasons have usually been concluded. That dang pandemic pushed back the start and end of the prep schedule, impinging, perhaps, on the Power’s numbers.
For perspective, the average crowd for the Power’s most recent season in affiliated ball, 2019, was 1,742 across 68 home dates. That may sound like a good number in comparison to what we’ve seen so far this year, but note that the 2019 average attendance was the lowest since Appalachian Power Park opened its doors in 2005.
In fact, average attendance at home Power games declined every year from 2005 to 2019, with one exception: the 2015 team, a Pittsburgh Pirates low-Class A affiliate that posted the South Atlantic League’s best record (87-52) and was the franchise’s most successful team, record-wise, since APP’s opening season, drew average crowds of 2,308, better by a good bit than 2014 (2,081), when the team pretty much stunk (54-81).
But average attendance numbers fell again in 2016, and continued that downward trend through 2019, when the Seattle Mariners replaced the Pirates as the Power’s parent club.
Are Charleston and surrounding areas just that not into pro baseball? Is lack of MLB affiliation a part of the current attendance woes? Is it taking longer than anticipated for those with a baseball bent to warm up to the current edition of the Power?
Is it all about the team’s stupid nickname?
I don’t know.
•••
The Power begins a six-game home stand this weekend — Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon (1:05) against Gastonia. After a day off Monday, games are scheduled against High Point Tuesday (6:05 p.m.) and a doubleheader Wednesday (first pitch of the first game at 5:05 p.m.) — before clearing out for the prep baseball state tournament next Friday through Saturday.
Attendance at the state tournament should be bolstered by the fact that four Kanawha Valley schools — Hurricane and St. Albans in Class AAA, Herbert Hoover in AA and Charleston Catholic in Class A — will be part of the festivities.
Power attendance once the prep season is over? We’ll wait and see.
A big part of pro baseball below the major-league level is scheduling promotions, and the Power offers some good ones in the coming days.
Friday’s game is Dairy Night, where the first 1,000 in the ballpark will receive a logo baseball presented by Farm Credit of WV, The American Dairy Association Mideast, and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. There will be a cow-milking contest before the game.
Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Weekend comes next on Saturday and Sunday. Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning, a member of the 1990 World Series championship team, will be on hand Friday to meet fans and sign autographs.
Before Saturday’s scheduled 7:05 p.m. game against Gastonia, there will be an exhibition of “vintage” baseball, a demonstration of the game as it was played in the pre-professional age (before 1869), complete with slightly different rules — the “hurler” delivers underhand to the “striker,” for example, and outs can be recorded by catching the batted ball on one bounce — and uniforms conforming with the style of the time. I’ve witnessed — even played in, once — vintage baseball, and it’s an excellent glimpse into the game’s history.
The pre-game game will start at 5:30, with the Red Stockings Base Ball Club — yes, it was a two-word sport in its infancy — taking on the Miami 9 Base Ball Club.
The Reds Hall of Fame weekend concludes Sunday, when artifacts from the Reds Hall of Fame Museum will be on display at Appalachian Power Park. Anyone who’s seen the Reds Hall of Fame Museum at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati knows the quality of the showcase.
It’s not a bad way to spend Father’s Day weekend, if you ask me.