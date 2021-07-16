Here's a capsule look at the 16 teams competing in the West Virginia Regional of The Basketball Tournament, the 64-team, single-elimination, $1 million winner-take-all event that starts at noon Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum. Teams are listed by regional seeding:
No. 1 -- Sideline Cancer
College affiliation: none
Top players: Trey Lewis, 6-foot-2 point guard who played at Penn State, Cleveland State and Louisville; Jamel Artis, 6-7, Pittsburgh; Maurice Creek, 6-5 guard, George Washington.
Coach: Charlie Parker
TBT history: Only team to participate in all eight tournaments; finished as runner-up in 2020; overall record of 10-7.
First-round opponent: No. 16 Founding Fathers, 5 p.m. Sunday (ESPN3)
No. 2 -- Best Virginia
College affiliation: West Virginia
Top players: Forwards Kevin Jones and John Flowers, who played on the Bob Huggins-coached Mountaineer team that advanced to the NCAA Final Four; 6-9 center Sagaba Konate, WVU's all-time leader in blocked shots; guards Teyvon Myers and Tarik Phillip; also, Alex Ruoff, Chase Harler, Jonathan Holton, Logan Routt and Nathan Adrian.
Coach: James Long
TBT history: Went 1-1 in 2019 tournament, but was forced to sit out the 2020 event due to COVID-19 tracing within the roster.
First-round opponent: WoCo Showtime, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)
No. 3 -- Herd That
College affiliation: Marshall
Top players: Thundering Herd alums Jon Elmore, Conference USA's all-time leader in points and assists; James Kelly, Rondale Watson, Stevie Browning and Ot Elmore. Non-MU additions Jacorey Williams (6-8, Middle Tennessee), Ronald Delph (7-0, Florida Atlantic), Derek Cooke (6-9, Wyoming), Darin Johnson (Cal State Northridge) and Tino di Trapano (George Washington High School, University of Charleston).
Coach: Gay Elmore
TBT history: Made surprising run to quarterfinals in 2020 in Columbus, Ohio, with 2-1 record.
First-round opponent: Team DRC, noon Saturday (ESPN)
No. 4 -- Armored Athlete
College affiliation: none
Top players: Malcolm Miller (6-7, Holy Cross) and Jemerrio Jones (6-5, New Mexico State) both come with NBA experience.
Coach: Adam Ross
TBT history: 13-6 record in six previous tournaments.
First-round opponent: No. 13 HBCUnited, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
No. 5 -- War Ready
College affiliation: Auburn
Top players: Bryce Brown (6-3 guard), who played on Auburn's 2019 Final Four team, and new additions Danjel Purifoy (6-7 forward) and Malik Dunbar (6-6 forward).
Coach: Franklin Sullivan
TBT history: 0-1, lost in first round in 2020.
First-round opponent: No. 12 Bucketneers, noon Sunday (ESPN)
No. 6 -- Team 23
College affiliation: none
Top players: Raphiael Putney (6-10, Massachusetts), Dakarai Tucker (6-5, Utah) and former NBA players Walt Lemon Jr. (6-4, Bradley), Eric Griffin (6-9) and Daniel Ochafu (6-11, Villanova).
Coach: Mark Hughes (winningest coach in TBT history)
TBT history: 9-5 record, runner-up in 2015
First-round opponent: No. 11 Georgia Kingz, 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
No. 7 -- D2
College affiliation: none
Top players: Jhonathan Dunn (6-4, Nazarene), Todd Withers (6-8, Queens), Dustin Sleva (6-8, Shippensburg)
Coach: Grant Leonard
TBT history: 1-2
First-round opponent: No. 10 Bleed Virginia, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN3)
No. 8 -- PrimeTime Players
College affiliation: none
Top players: Trevor Booker (6-8, Clemson), Christian Keeling (6-3, North Carolina), Tre McCallum (6-7, DePaul)
Coach: Chris Thomas
TBT history: 5-6, won first-round games in six tournaments
First-round opponent: No. 9 Fort Wayne Champs, 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN3)
No. 9 -- Fort Wayne Champs
College affiliation: none
Top players: Three former Oklahoma Sooners are on the roster -- Christian James (6-4 guard), Jamuni McNeace (6-10 center) and Rashard Odomes (6-6 guard)
Coach: Steve Gansey
TBT history: 9-5 in five tournaments
First-round opponent: No. 8 PrimeTime Players, 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN3)
No. 10 -- Bleed Virginia
College affiliation: None, but most players from Virginia colleges
Top players: Shawndre Jones (5-11, Richmond), Ed Polite (6-5, Radford), Corey Douglas (6-8, VCU)
Coach: Bo Jones
TBT history: first tournament
First-round opponent: No. 7 D2, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN3)
No. 11 -- Georgia Kingz
College affiliation: none, but most players hail from state of Georgia
Top players: Tony Mitchell (6-6, Alabama), Lewis Sullivan (6-7, UAB), Jordan Adams (6-8, UCLA)
Coach: Willie Ivy
TBT history: first tournament
First-round opponent: No. 6 Team 23, 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
No. 12 -- Bucketneers
College affiliation: East Tennessee State
Top players: Courtney Pigram (6-1, ETSU), Tray Boyd (6-4, ETSU), Isaac Banks (6-7, ETSU)
Coach: Joe Hugley
TBT history: first tournament
First-round opponent: No. 5 War Ready, noon Sunday (ESPN)
No. 13 -- HBCUnited
College affiliation: none, but players come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Top players: Charles Williams (6-6, Howard), Phil Carr (6-9, Morgan State), Tiwaine Kendley (6-5, Morgan State)
TBT history: first tournament
First-round opponent: No. 4 Armored Athlete, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
No. 14 -- Team DRC
College affiliation: none
Top players: Dominique Rogers-Cromartie (6-2, Tennessee State; former NFL defensive back and team sponsor); Toarlyn Fitzpatrick (6-8, South Florida); Tyshawn Taylor (6-3, Kansas)
Coach: Stanley Cromartie
TBT history: 4-2 record, reached 2019 regional finals
First-round opponent: No. 3 Herd That, noon Saturday (ESPN)
No. 15 -- WoCo Showtime
College affiliation: Wofford College
Top players: Fletcher Magee (6-4, Wofford, NCAA all-time leader in 3-pointers), Emmitt Williams (6-7, LSU), Lee Skinner (6-6, Wofford)
Coach: Bobby Perez
TBT history: 1-6, played in inaugural TBT in 2014
First-round opponent: No. 2 Best Virginia, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)
No. 16 -- Founding Fathers
College affiliation: James Madison
Top players: A.J. Davis (6-6, JMU), Devon Moore (6-4, JMU), Ron Curry (6-4, JMU)
Coach: Kevin Albright
TBT history: first tournament
First-round opponent: No. 1 Sideline Cancer, 5 p.m. Sunday (3 p.m.)