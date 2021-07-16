The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

tbt basketball1 (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

The Basketball Tournament’s Charleston Regional begins Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Here's a capsule look at the 16 teams competing in the West Virginia Regional of The Basketball Tournament, the 64-team, single-elimination, $1 million winner-take-all event that starts at noon Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum. Teams are listed by regional seeding:

No. 1 -- Sideline Cancer

College affiliation: none

Top players: Trey Lewis, 6-foot-2 point guard who played at Penn State, Cleveland State and Louisville; Jamel Artis, 6-7, Pittsburgh; Maurice Creek, 6-5 guard, George Washington.

Coach: Charlie Parker

TBT history: Only team to participate in all eight tournaments; finished as runner-up in 2020; overall record of 10-7.

First-round opponent: No. 16 Founding Fathers, 5 p.m. Sunday (ESPN3)

No. 2 -- Best Virginia

College affiliation: West Virginia

Top players: Forwards Kevin Jones and John Flowers, who played on the Bob Huggins-coached Mountaineer team that advanced to the NCAA Final Four; 6-9 center Sagaba Konate, WVU's all-time leader in blocked shots; guards Teyvon Myers and Tarik Phillip; also, Alex Ruoff, Chase Harler, Jonathan Holton, Logan Routt and Nathan Adrian.

Coach: James Long

TBT history: Went 1-1 in 2019 tournament, but was forced to sit out the 2020 event due to COVID-19 tracing within the roster.

First-round opponent: WoCo Showtime, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)

No. 3 -- Herd That

College affiliation: Marshall

Top players: Thundering Herd alums Jon Elmore, Conference USA's all-time leader in points and assists; James Kelly, Rondale Watson, Stevie Browning and Ot Elmore. Non-MU additions Jacorey Williams (6-8, Middle Tennessee), Ronald Delph (7-0, Florida Atlantic), Derek Cooke (6-9, Wyoming), Darin Johnson (Cal State Northridge) and Tino di Trapano (George Washington High School, University of Charleston).

Coach: Gay Elmore

TBT history: Made surprising run to quarterfinals in 2020 in Columbus, Ohio, with 2-1 record.

First-round opponent: Team DRC, noon Saturday (ESPN)

No. 4 -- Armored Athlete

College affiliation: none

Top players: Malcolm Miller (6-7, Holy Cross) and Jemerrio Jones (6-5, New Mexico State) both come with NBA experience.

Coach: Adam Ross

TBT history: 13-6 record in six previous tournaments.

First-round opponent: No. 13 HBCUnited, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

No. 5 -- War Ready

College affiliation: Auburn

Top players: Bryce Brown (6-3 guard), who played on Auburn's 2019 Final Four team, and new additions Danjel Purifoy (6-7 forward) and Malik Dunbar (6-6 forward).

Coach: Franklin Sullivan

TBT history: 0-1, lost in first round in 2020.

First-round opponent: No. 12 Bucketneers, noon Sunday (ESPN)

No. 6 -- Team 23

College affiliation: none

Top players: Raphiael Putney (6-10, Massachusetts), Dakarai Tucker (6-5, Utah) and former NBA players Walt Lemon Jr. (6-4, Bradley), Eric Griffin (6-9) and Daniel Ochafu (6-11, Villanova).

Coach: Mark Hughes (winningest coach in TBT history)

TBT history: 9-5 record, runner-up in 2015

First-round opponent: No. 11 Georgia Kingz, 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

No. 7 -- D2

College affiliation: none

Top players: Jhonathan Dunn (6-4, Nazarene), Todd Withers (6-8, Queens), Dustin Sleva (6-8, Shippensburg)

Coach: Grant Leonard

TBT history: 1-2

First-round opponent: No. 10 Bleed Virginia, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN3)

No. 8 -- PrimeTime Players

College affiliation: none

Top players: Trevor Booker (6-8, Clemson), Christian Keeling (6-3, North Carolina), Tre McCallum (6-7, DePaul)

Coach: Chris Thomas

TBT history: 5-6, won first-round games in six tournaments

First-round opponent: No. 9 Fort Wayne Champs, 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN3)

No. 9 -- Fort Wayne Champs

College affiliation: none

Top players: Three former Oklahoma Sooners are on the roster -- Christian James (6-4 guard), Jamuni McNeace (6-10 center) and Rashard Odomes (6-6 guard)

Coach: Steve Gansey

TBT history: 9-5 in five tournaments

First-round opponent: No. 8 PrimeTime Players, 7 p.m. Sunday (ESPN3)

No. 10 -- Bleed Virginia

College affiliation: None, but most players from Virginia colleges

Top players: Shawndre Jones (5-11, Richmond), Ed Polite (6-5, Radford), Corey Douglas (6-8, VCU)

Coach: Bo Jones

TBT history: first tournament

First-round opponent: No. 7 D2, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN3)

No. 11 -- Georgia Kingz

College affiliation: none, but most players hail from state of Georgia

Top players: Tony Mitchell (6-6, Alabama), Lewis Sullivan (6-7, UAB), Jordan Adams (6-8, UCLA)

Coach: Willie Ivy

TBT history: first tournament

First-round opponent: No. 6 Team 23, 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

No. 12 -- Bucketneers

College affiliation: East Tennessee State

Top players: Courtney Pigram (6-1, ETSU), Tray Boyd (6-4, ETSU), Isaac Banks (6-7, ETSU)

Coach: Joe Hugley

TBT history: first tournament

First-round opponent: No. 5 War Ready, noon Sunday (ESPN)

No. 13 -- HBCUnited

College affiliation: none, but players come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Top players: Charles Williams (6-6, Howard), Phil Carr (6-9, Morgan State), Tiwaine Kendley (6-5, Morgan State)

TBT history: first tournament

First-round opponent: No. 4 Armored Athlete, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

No. 14 -- Team DRC

College affiliation: none

Top players: Dominique Rogers-Cromartie (6-2, Tennessee State; former NFL defensive back and team sponsor); Toarlyn Fitzpatrick (6-8, South Florida); Tyshawn Taylor (6-3, Kansas)

Coach: Stanley Cromartie

TBT history: 4-2 record, reached 2019 regional finals

First-round opponent: No. 3 Herd That, noon Saturday (ESPN)

No. 15 -- WoCo Showtime

College affiliation: Wofford College

Top players: Fletcher Magee (6-4, Wofford, NCAA all-time leader in 3-pointers), Emmitt Williams (6-7, LSU), Lee Skinner (6-6, Wofford)

Coach: Bobby Perez

TBT history: 1-6, played in inaugural TBT in 2014

First-round opponent: No. 2 Best Virginia, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)

No. 16 -- Founding Fathers

College affiliation: James Madison

Top players: A.J. Davis (6-6, JMU), Devon Moore (6-4, JMU), Ron Curry (6-4, JMU)

Coach: Kevin Albright

TBT history: first tournament

First-round opponent: No. 1 Sideline Cancer, 5 p.m. Sunday (3 p.m.)

Contact Nick Scala at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@wvgazettemail.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.