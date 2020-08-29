I’ve mentioned before that I began at the Gazette-Mail in 1994, but didn’t start covering the high school football beat until the fall of 1996.
So that makes this my 25th season in that capacity and — God and COVID-19 willing — will mark my 25th straight Super Six in Wheeling come Dec. 4-5.
With that in mind, I tried to go back and dig up the 25 most memorable games I’ve covered for this establishment. Hopefully, I haven’t forgotten one that belongs here, but I think I’ve got most of them, anyway. Here’s the countdown:
25. Grafton 29, Herbert Hoover 27 (2005): Battered, bruised and temporarily knocked out of the game, Bearcats QB Andy Leach returns and completes passes on third-and-19 and third-and-16 to set up James Willis’ 19-yard field goal as time expires in a AA playoff game at Laidley Field. The Huskies were the No. 3 seed and a 9-1 regular season record was their best since a 10-0 mark in 1977.
24. Martinsburg 9, Huntington 7 (2013): The most defensive game I ever witnessed, as the winning team manages just 83 total yards and the losing team 95 yards at the AAA finals in Wheeling. Fittingly, a second-quarter blocked punt results in a safety, providing the winning margin. The Bulldogs prevail despite minus-32 yards of offense in the second half.
23. George Washington 39, Riverside 36 (2018): Caden Easterling’s school-record 410 rushing yards and four TDs on 45 carries go for naught as GW’s Michael Hughes boots a second-chance 25-yard field goal after time expires (following a penalty on a previous miss). The Warriors tied it on a TD pass with 30 seconds left, but missed the PAT kick and Grant Wells (357 yards passing, three TDs) led GW downfield in quick fashion.
22. Hurricane 54, Elkins 30 (2011): Austin Hensley throws for three TDs and runs for one as the Redskins rally from a 24-7 halftime deficit in a AAA playoff game in Buckhannon versus the Tigers’ befuddling single-wing. Clayton Collett scores all four Elkins TDs, rushes for 188 yards, has 115 yards receiving and returns an interception 100 yards for a TD.
21. South Charleston 29, Bluefield 21 (2008): The Black Eagles cap their first and still only 10-0 regular season with a win at historic Mitchell Stadium. Aaron Dobson shines for SC, grabbing four passes for 154 yards, including touchdowns of 33 and 21 yards, intercepts three passes and bats down a half-dozen others.
20. Poca 21, Bluefield 20 (2003): The Dots wrap up an unprecedented third consecutive Class AA title when a snowy, muddy field thwarts the extra-point kick attempt by the Beavers following their touchdown in overtime. Perhaps sensing the loss of their Super Six contract, Wheeling officials hustle to fit Island Stadium with artificial turf in 2004.
19. George Washington 21, Bridgeport 14 (2011): Kennedy Award winner Ryan Switzer runs for 239 yards and three TDs as the Patriots hand the Indians a rare home playoff loss in the AAA semifinals. Bridgeport is 27-2 in postseason games at Jamison Field since 2007. GW advances to the Super Six for the second time in four years.
18. Weir 20, DuPont 17 (1998): In the final football game for DuPont before its consolidation, Kennedy Award winner Quincy Wilson runs for 250 yards and two first-half TDs in the Red Riders’ win, but the Panthers outgain Weir on the ground and in the air and hold the Red Riders without a second-half point. DuPont loses three fumbles, one coming at the Weir 1.
17. Logan 27, Hurricane 23 (2011): The host Wildcats (8-1) get a stop at their own 1 on the final play for a historic win on a field caked with mud. It’s the first win for Logan versus the Redskins since 1925 (only four games intervened) and locked up the first home playoff game for the Wildcats in program history. Logan was just 65-137 between 1991-2010.
16. St. Albans 14, East Fairmont 12 (2007): The Red Dragons earn their first trip to the AAA title game since 1979, riding a defense that intercepted two passes and blocked a field goal, all in the final 6:09 at Crawford Field. Markus Guy ran for 133 yards, scoring both SA touchdowns in the first half on a 15-yard run and a 24-yard catch from T.J. Feazelle.
15. Poca 21, Bridgeport 7 (2001): Poca coach Bob Lemley, known to some as Inspector Gadget, pulls off a trick-play pass with 8:53 left in the AA title game to break a tie, give the Dots the win and end the Indians’ 27-game win streak. QB Alan Barie fired a lateral to receiver Brent Roberts in the left flat and Roberts heaved it to Darrell Thomas for a 53-yard score and a 14-7 lead.
14. Nitro 34, John Marshall 32 (1998): With the Monarchs not willing to let Kennedy Award winner J.R. House beat them with downfield passing, the Wildcats rolled up 231 yards on 35 rushing plays to pull out a gritty road win. House threw for a season-low 196 yards and one TD. John Marshall misfired on a 2-point conversion play after a TD with 1:01 left.
13. Morgantown 27, Nitro 24 (2005): Josh Culbertson, who broke several state records that season with a slashing running style, lost a fumble at the Mohigans 12 to end the Class AAA title game in OT. Culbertson ran for 223 yards and two TDs and returned an interception 68 yards for a score. Morgantown’s Maxwell Anderson had 151 yards and two TDs rushing.
12. East Bank 20, Poca 14 (1996): Ritchie Sutphin catches a 27-yard option pass from Tony Carroll on the opening play of the fourth quarter to break a 14-all tie and hand the Pioneers their seventh (and final) state title in the AA finals. The winning touchdown was one of several trick plays from both sides that spiced up the wildly entertaining game.
11. John Marshall 29, Capital 22 (1996): Kevin Snyder embarks on a 52-yard, tackle-breaking TD run down the left sideline with 2:58 left to give the Monarchs their first Class AAA state championship in front of one of most raucous Wheeling Super Six crowds ever. The Cougars (133 yards) are held more than 200 yards below their rushing average.
10. South Charleston 30, Hurricane 26 (2010): Yes, it’s the notorious fight game. Five SC players are ultimately ejected in the final seconds, forcing SC to forfeit a playoff semifinal win against Brooke a week later for using ineligible players. But in this game, the Redskins were primed to get to the semifinals for the first time until Black Eagles linebacker Ray Coleman swiped the ball and ran 75 yards for a TD with 2:33 left.
9. Riverside 36, South Charleston 33 (2019): Isaiah Osborne catches a 27-yard TD pass from Javante Elzy on fourth-and-11 with 25 seconds left and host Riverside ends an 11-game losing streak to the Black Eagles in dramatic fashion. The final win of the season for the Warriors effectively wraps up the program’s first Class AAA playoff spot since 2007.
8. Parkersburg 31, Riverside 28 (1999): Sophomore Marc Kimes, two years before capturing the Kennedy Award, leads the Big Reds to the winning TD with 1:19 left, ruining a big comeback by the Warriors, who were in their first year as a consolidation of DuPont and East Bank. Riverside trailed 24-0 at halftime before rallying into a 28-24 lead.
7. Madonna 77, Wahama 50 (2013): Unreal game in an unreal setting, as heavy snow and records fell in a Class A playoff quarterfinal in Weirton. Ross Comis (263 yards, six TDs) and Eliott Nero (184 yards, four TDs) keyed the Blue Dons’ ground game. Kane Roush racked up six TDs for Wahama — three rushing and three on kickoff returns, which caused Madonna to run the first 33 plays from scrimmage in the second half.
6. Wahama 43, Madonna 42 (2012): The Class A championship comes down to a gamble by the White Falcons, who go for a 2-point conversion after scoring in overtime to make it 42-41. Quarterback Trenton Gibbs runs around left end for the winning points in a crazy game that featured five lead changes in the second half.
5. Capital 28, Johnson Central 21 (2018): Kalai Clark, a 271-pound fullback, bursts through the line on a 17-yard TD run with 1:29 left as the visiting Cougars rally from a 14-0 deficit for their first-ever win outside West Virginia. The Eagles, who have played in the last five Kentucky 4A title games, don’t lose often — going 88-10 over the last seven years.
4. Spring Valley 20, Capital 14 (2016): Timberwolves QB Derek Johnson, desperately looking to keep a third-and-7 play alive, keeps rolling out and eventually scores on a 49-yard scramble with 36 seconds left to break a tie and send his team to the AAA state finals for the first time. Moments earlier, the Wolves’ defense made a goal-line stand at their own 1.
3. Nitro 24, Parkersburg 15 (1998): The visiting Wildcats prove they belong on the big stage as J.R. House throws for 381 yards and three TDs in the Class AAA semifinals against a Big Reds defense that posted nine shutouts in 10 regular-season games. A sellout crowd estimated at 13,000, the largest in perhaps 30 years, crams into Stadium Field.
2. Capital 55, Cabell Midland 49 (2017): Perhaps the wildest ending to any game I’ve ever covered. The visiting Cougars, who had the game on cruise control, squander a late 49-28 lead, but prevail on a 65-yard tipped Hail Mary pass from Kerry Martin Jr. to Anthony Pittman on an untimed down after the clock had run out.
1. Nitro 69, Morgantown 52 (1998): A Class AAA title game for the ages. The Wildcats’ J.R. House throws for 594 yards and a then-national record 10 touchdown passes and Nitro, one of the smallest football programs in Class AAA, captures its first state championship. A total of 33 state or national records fall in the game.