The high school football season in West Virginia is so close you can almost hear the hitting.
With that in mind, let’s line up five things to look out for this season, in no particular order:
CLASS AAA CONFRONTATION: Seldom have there been so many teams that appear to be legitimate contenders for the Class AAA championship.
Right at the top of last year’s playoff ratings, you have Cabell Midland (5-0) and South Charleston (6-0), the only two teams in the division to go unbeaten in the regular season, and both have talented teams coming back.
Of course, you can’t forget Martinsburg (5-1), Spring Valley (4-1) and Bridgeport (7-1), which among them have made 12 trips to the Super Six state finals since 2013. All five of those teams could have what it takes to play at Wheeling Island Stadium the first weekend in December.
And that’s not to overlook some of the other high seeds in last year’s playoffs, but the road to the Super Six could be a bit tougher for the likes of Musselman (7-1) — which lost Kennedy Award winner Blake Hartman from an accomplished 23-man senior class — and Wheeling Park (7-1), which lost three first-team All-State players from its departed senior class.
In some ways, the path to the playoffs might be a bit more arduous for South Charleston because, as coach Donnie Mays can attest, there’s still some lingering resentment about last season, with SC being the only AAA team still eligible to play during the week of the state semifinals because of rising COVID-19 numbers across West Virginia. Thus, it was awarded the Class AAA title for one playoff win.
Mays knows that in some people’s eyes, the Black Eagles are offending champions as much as defending champions.
“I’m sure there’s a lot of people upset with the way the football season ended last year,” Mays said. “Like I said at the time, I was pissed too, the way it ended. It ended a certain way, and I can’t help that, nor can they.”
COVID-19: Unfortunately, the coronavirus is the reigning champion until further notice, having wiped out all three Super Six title games last season.
Virtually every coach I’ve talked with this month has mentioned his concerns about having to play another season with all the uncertainties, stops and starts and possible health complications caused by resurgent waves of COVID. Contact tracing affected several scheduled scrimmages this month just in the Kanawha Valley area, and at least 10 season openers in Kentucky were called off last weekend, many of those in the eastern part of the state.
It might not signal an instant replay from last season, since quarantines may be somewhat shorter than 14 days this season for vaccinated individuals who test positive. Also, the decision on which teams are allowed to play in West Virginia will ultimately come from local health officials instead of a weekly color-coded map mandate. Forfeits might also be issued this time around instead of ruling games as no-contests in the event of COVID.
KENNEDY SIX-PACK: Every season starts with a few players receiving attention for the Kennedy Award, which goes to the top high school player in West Virginia. This year, at least six players tote solid resumes. In alphabetical order:
- Trey Dunn, South Charleston quarterback: He accounted for 30 touchdowns in just six games, throwing for 23 and rushing for seven, and also had more than 2,100 yards in total offense. He’s the only one of the top seven vote-getters from last year who wasn’t a senior.
- Atticus Goodson, Independence running back: In eight games, he ran for 1,618 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught seven passes for 129 yards and another score. He led the Patriots to a 5-3 record and their first AA playoff berth since 2016.
- Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd running back: The Eagles went 8-2 last season and reached the AA semifinal before hitting a COVID wall. King rushed for 2,032 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught three passes for 70 yards and a TD.
- Gus Morrison, Ritchie County runner-receiver: Class A players don’t often get recognition in the voting, but Morrison isn’t a typical Class A player. He ran for 1,104 yards and 20 TDs, caught 20 passes for 483 yards and 11 scores and on defense had 47 tackles and five interceptions.
- Bryson Singer, Parkersburg quarterback: He’s been a run-pass threat at QB up to his senior season, but may actually line up at a variety of positions this year. Last fall, he rushed for 1,235 yards and 14 TDs, threw for 687 yards and 11 scores and caught a TD pass.
- Braxton Todd, Martinsburg running back-linebacker: His offensive numbers weren’t much, with 281 yards and five TDs, but he averaged 14.8 yards per carry on his limited touches and will play a bigger role in 2021. A Bowling Green commit, he’s also the team’s top returning tackler.
MARTINSBURG MISSION: After a COVID-wracked season in which it couldn’t play any of its out-of-state neighbors, Class AAA power Martinsburg certainly beefed up its schedule.
Seven of the 10 teams the Bulldogs are set to play made the playoffs in their respective states last season, and one other school (Sherando, Virginia) just missed, largely because it only got to play four games and went 3-1. The Warriors, who beat Martinsburg in 2015, had qualified for the postseason 13 times in their 15 previous seasons.
The other interstate foes for Martinsburg are Salem (10-0, Virginia 4A champion), Highland Springs, Virginia (9-1) and Painesville Riverside, Ohio (6-2). Add to that West Virginia playoff teams like Musselman (6-1), Spring Valley (4-1), Spring Mills (5-2) and Washington (5-4) and you have eight opponents with a combined record of 48-12. Even adding Jefferson (2-6) and Hedgesville (0-7) makes it 50-25.
The Bulldogs have certainly been up to the challenge before, going 134-8 over their last 11 seasons with eight AAA titles. So ... if those opponents remain in their 2020 form and Martinsburg goes something like 9-1 or 10-0 against that schedule, it will surely grab the No. 1 playoff seed, as all 10 of those foes count for AAA points in the West Virginia ratings.
On the other hand, if the Bulldogs have a few slipups against that killer schedule, could their run of 23 straight playoff seasons be in jeopardy?
TOUGH ACT TO FOLLOW: Fairmont Senior has been churning out top-notch quarterbacks in recent years.
Connor Neal led the Polar Bears to a combined 26-2 record in the 2017-18 seasons, capturing the Class AA state title with a 14-0 mark in 2018, the year in which he also won the Kennedy Award. Then Gage Michael stepped in and went 23-3 in his two seasons, including another AA championship last year, when he finished as the Kennedy runner-up. Michael and Fairmont also handed Spring Valley its lone loss last season.
The new quarterback for the Polar Bears is Dom Stingo, last year’s backup who also played wide receiver. His great uncle is Frank “Babe” Stingo, who coached Fairmont Senior to the 1996 Class AAA boys basketball championship.