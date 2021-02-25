One of the hidden bonuses of working on the recent “Best Ever’’ feature was that I got to talk a lot of basketball with people in the know.
There were extended conversations with folks like former state champion coaches like Willie Akers and Bob Burton, veteran WVU announcer Jay Jacobs and longtime basketball official Bob Montgomery, now in his 60th year of calling games in the Upper Ohio Valley. Lots of stories were told and lots of laughs were shared.
Here are a few items of interest I picked up during those conversations:
Probably the longest talk I had was with Burton, who led Paden City to Class A championships in 1973 and 1987 and won 554 games along the way in 38 seasons at the Wetzel County school. The topics weaved back and forth from his own playing days at Magnolia to his Paden City teams and watching other schools play in the state tournament.
One of the stories he took great delight in telling was his recount of the 1996 Class A Region 1 title game between his Wildcats and Wheeling Central. By Burton’s account, Paden City was a big underdog in the game and fell way behind in the second half. That’s when he took a mighty risk.
“They were dominating us so much,’’ Burton said, “that I told my kids that every time they crossed halfcourt, foul them. So we kept fouling them and I swear it got to where they couldn’t make foul shots, and we kept coming back and coming back.
“Jen Alexander made a shot for us [in the final seconds for a 41-39 lead] and the buzzer sounds, and everyone comes running out on the floor — because we had no business beating them. Then the ref comes over and says, ‘I have three seconds left. Put three seconds on the clock.’ But they were clean down at the other end of the floor. So they throw the ball to halfcourt and the kid catches it and calls timeout. Now they’ve got one second left.
“Their kid out of bounds throws it down in the corner and this kid shoots the ball and it doesn’t even hit the backboard. He just throws it. We run out on the floor again and the ref comes back and says, ‘I’ve got a foul.’ So they went to the line after the game was over and their kid makes all three to beat us after the game was over. Central went through to the state tournament, and no one came close to them.’’
I got a bit suspicious when I looked up the results of Central’s run in the 1996 Class A state tournament, which included wins against Ceredo-Kenova (82-68), Burch (81-77 in two overtimes) and Clay-Battelle (62-56). Not exactly the run that Burton described.
So I called up Jim Dailer, the Maroon Knights’ coach that season, to do a little fact-checking. Were some of Burton’s recollections embellished in Central’s 42-41 regional victory?
Dailer didn’t exactly recall the part about Central not being able to make a free throw against Paden City’s unconventional fouling strategy.
“They had a good game plan,’’ Dailer said. “They had five guards and they spread the ball out on us on offense. They kept it spread out, and we chased them the whole darn night. They played a good game and really had us on the run.’’
Dailer noted that the hero of the moment, Josh Pasden — who made the three free throws with no time on the clock — carried the nickname of Flip.
“We called him Flip,’’ Dailer said, “because when he made a foul shot, it never hit the rim — ever. It just made the net flip.’’
Dailer also recalled a couple of humorous postscripts to that night. Skip Prosser, Central’s former coach who was coaching Xavier at the time, was in attendance at the game since his son Mark was a junior on the Knights’ squad. One of Prosser’s Xavier assistants, Mark Schmidt (now the head coach at St. Bonaventure), joined Skip Prosser in the stands that night.
“Game’s over and I’m sitting in the hallway,’’ Dailer said, “and Mark Schmidt comes in. He says to me, ‘I don’t know if you still go to church or not, but you’ve got to go to church for the rest of your life after that one.’ Even Skip said it was the most unbelievable finish to a game he’s ever seen.’’
But that wasn’t the last Dailer heard about that memorable finish.
“We’re going downstate several days later,’’ Dailer said, “traveling in the bus down the Ohio side and we use the rest stop in Marietta. It was a nice day, and the kids were hanging out a little bit and an elderly gentleman comes out of the restroom and comes up to me and says, ‘You shouldn’t have won that game. I was at the game. That wasn’t fair.’ It was a Paden City fan giving me hell.
“I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, they’ll never forgive us.’ The day we’re going down to play in the state tournament and they’re still talking about it.’’
That was one of several games Burton recounted during our talk.
“I should write a book,’’ Burton said. “I’ve had some experiences. When you spend 40 years at a school, you’re going to have some experiences.’’
nnn
My conversation with Akers, 83, was a pleasure because I’d never had the opportunity to talk to him at length. Considered one of West Virginia’s legendary high school coaches, he told me about playing against Jerry West in high school (him at Mullens, West at East Bank), with West in college at WVU and then some nuggets about his AAA championship teams at Logan.
“In 1964, we won the championship against Weir and Fritz Williams,’’ Akers said. “I had Jim Davidson, who was good inside and some on the outside, and Ron was good all over the floor. Those two in the ‘64 finals were just as good as any players I’ve been around.
“The funniest thing — a side story — is that we also played Weir in the ‘63 finals in Huntington and we had the best team that year, but they beat us in the finals. So in ‘64, we go to Morgantown and they’ve got the best material and they were favored, and we end up beating them.’’
Akers turned serious later in our talk when he mentioned his mishap walking off the elevated floor at the Charleston Coliseum in February of 2013, where he suffered a broken neck and nose, among other injuries. He was transported to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a hospital known for rehabilitating spinal cord injuries.
“I had missed a step,’’ Akers said, “and the Good Lord and the people there took care of me. For 10, 12 days, I didn’t know where I was and they didn’t expect me to pull out of it. Then they transferred me to Atlanta and I spent 89 days there. When I left Atlanta, they had me to the point where I was in a wheelchair.
“I was getting around with canes when I was back in Logan, and crutches, and I’m still on a walker. And I’m happy that I am. I miss the state tournament, I really do, but the way things are going now ... who knows what happens?’’
nnn
Frank Blake hopes to return to the Charleston Coliseum in May to serve as public address announcer for the boys state tournament for a 48th season. He hopes those days are a lot more memorable than the manner in which last year’s high school basketball season came to a close — in the middle of the girls tournament when it was shut down due to COVID-19.
Blake talked about having to break the news to those in attendance that day — March 12, 2020 — after Bernie Dolan, the executive director of the Secondary School Activities Commission, told Blake he had to make some sort of announcement to the crowd.
“Well, Mr. Dolan came in,’’ Blake said, “and told me, ‘We have to stop the tournament.’ I said, ‘Well, under whose authority?’ And he said, ‘The Governor.’ So I had to sort of make it up right then. I told people we had to stop the tournament due to the virus. It was a sad way to end my 47th year.
“I’m looking forward to having a basketball season. This late start in March is going to be really difficult, but I just hope we have a basketball season.’’