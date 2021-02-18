Last Sunday, the Gazette-Mail presented our look at some of the great players and teams in the history of West Virginia high school boys basketball.
The “Best Ever’’ feature certainly sparked a lot of attention. And, apparently, struck a few nerves along the way, too.
Several people in emails, phone calls and social media took offense that certain players and teams were not mentioned in the lists that accompanied the feature.
That probably happened because they misunderstood the premise of the story and who was saying what. The intention was not me or the Gazette-Mail saying: “Here’s a list of the ‘Best Ever’ players in 100-plus years of the sport in our state.’’ I would never attempt such a definitive list, because it would have to include 100 or more names, and even that would never satisfy every reader.
Rather, it was a question posed to 50 people highly knowledgeable about basketball in our state and asking them: “Who’s the best player you ever saw? Who’s the best team you ever saw?’’ There’s a big difference in those two approaches. We weren’t trying to pick an all-time All-State team. Far from it.
The intent was to formulate a panel of voters who would be (virtually) sitting around the Charleston Coliseum during the state tournament right now, arguing about the best players and teams they’d seen in their lifetime. We asked that panel about the single best player (and team) they ever saw with their own eyes. We were only looking for one name, one response.
Of the 50 voters, 27 gave a single name in the player category, with O.J. Mayo, Jerry West, Jason Williams and Patrick Patterson leading the way. The other 23 hedged on giving one name and split their vote in some way, with a lot of those names eventually becoming the list of honorable mentions.
I don’t think there can be any arguing the merits of the players at the top of the list. For the record, Herbie Brooks and Ron “Fritz’’ Williams wound up in the next two spots after the group mentioned above. That’s a solid first six.
So for readers who raised holy heck about their favorite players not making the list, don’t measure them against the names in the honorable mention list, but rather this way: Is that player you’re arguing about better than O.J. Mayo? Or Jerry West? Patrick Patterson? Because that’s how the question was posed to the panel, and how they measured their responses. Don’t blame them for leaving out individuals who aren’t at that level. And don’t fault me, either, because I had no vote on this at all (even though I was roundly accused of it, with one reader even calling it “politics.”)
I thought I went to great lengths explaining that distinct difference in the two stories I wrote, and perhaps some people didn’t read both of those stories all the way through, or didn’t bother to check the credentials of the 50 people on the voting panel — names like Bob Huggins, Dan D’Antoni, Rod Thorn, Willie Akers and Jay Jacobs. Or maybe it’s because that once someone gets a Twitter account, it transforms them into an instant expert on every subject.
In retrospect, it’s unfortunate that one of the state’s all-time greats, Hal Greer, wasn’t mentioned somewhere along the way. However, keep in mind that Greer played in the early 1950s at Douglass High in Huntington, leading that school to the 1953 state championship of the West Virginia Athletic Union, which was comprised of historically black schools before they started being admitted into the Secondary School Activities Commission in the early 1960s.
So to stay true to the original premise, for someone to have seen Greer play in high school, he would have to be pushing 85 years of age. Few people on this panel were of that age, though all were over 50 and most over 60, so they had seen a lot through the years and could go back to at least the 1970s. Likewise, a caller concerned about the omission of some strong Charleston Catholic teams of the 1940s failed to realize that none of our panel could have seen those teams, so they couldn’t vote for them. And that was the gist of the entire setup — what have you seen?
As a side note, I’d have loved to include folks on the panel like former Mullens coach Don Nuckols, former Wheeling Park coach Sam Andy and longtime sportswriter Mickey Furfari, but unfortunately they had all passed away.
I guess I could have written the story by taking it from another angle, something like: “Who’s the best basketball player to ever come out of a West Virginia high school?’’ But then again, where’s the fun in that? It would probably be a slam dunk for West who, after all, is the model for the NBA logo.
No, I wanted to have some discussion about the best player someone has seen, someone in a position to judge talent first-hand. Someone who’s still able to talk about it. And if you noticed, I included panelists from all around the state, not just those in the Kanawha Valley or Northern or Eastern Panhandles or the Coalfields. So I did what I could to mix it up, have some balance.
It would have certainly muted the impact of the story if I hadn’t included as honorable mentions the smattering of names that came up in the voting after the top five or six. Then again, it probably would have quieted a lot of those who misunderstood the presentation.
As a final note for those miffed by the absence of their favorite players, consider that 38 of the past 52 winners of the Bill Evans Award as the state’s top player were not on the Best Ever list, further proof that it wasn’t meant to be a comprehensive Who’s Who of West Virginia talent, just a look at the very top from those who were there.