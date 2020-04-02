EDITOR’S NOTE: Fourth in a series. Staff writer Rick Ryan has seen a lot come and go in his newspaper career. Following are recollections from his days at the Wheeling Intelligencer (1978-90), Asheville (N.C.) Citizen-Times (1990-94) and Charleston Gazette-Mail (1994-2020).
In 42 years as a sportswriter, I’ve done countless interviews with players and coaches, most of them at the high school level. And I was glad to do each one of those.
But every once in a while, you get to talk to someone with national recognition, and those interviews are the ones you remember for a while — for better or, occasionally, for worse.
With that in mind, I’ll recall eight of the most memorable one-on-one, face-to-face interviews I’ve done. I’ll go in alphabetical order, with four now and four more later.
Garth Brooks (2016)
The country music star was in town for several shows that October at the Charleston Coliseum and, as part of his world tour, had some sort of sports camp planned for each stop.
The Garth Brooks Teammates Basketball ProCamp, a youth basketball camp for boys and girls ages 9 to 13, was held on a Saturday at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center. About 80 kids from seven local organizations were selected to attend, with members of the WVSU men’s and women’s teams serving as camp counselors.
The camps were part of a collaboration between Brooks’ Teammates for Kids Foundation and ProCamps Sports Camps.
Brooks, then 54, took part in several of the drills, clapping enthusiastically and encouraging the youngsters. He was dressed casually in a black hoodie, jeans and a backward ball cap.
“These children don’t have a clue who Garth Brooks is,’’ he said, “but they have a clue who these young men and women are in the uniforms out here from the college team. They’re their heroes, so it’s sweet that they come out.’’
Brooks was once a college athlete himself, being recruited by Oklahoma State as a javelin thrower in 1980.
“I was from a little town in Oklahoma,’’ he said of his hometown of Yukon, “and the only way you were getting out of there was sports, and that was it. I was lucky enough to wear a college uniform and [had] instant family, so I love it. I wasn’t good enough to play basketball, but good enough for track and field. I love all kinds of sports.’’
Brooks did a group interview with a handful of media members at State, then took time to talk individually with most of them. He came off as very laid back and approachable.
John Daly (2010, 2012)
Got the chance to talk with Daly after he’d come off the driving range during a practice day for the inaugural PGA Greenbrier Classic (as it was called then) in 2010.
Early in his career, he was known for his booming drives and two major championships before the age of 30, but since he’s been recognized more for his choice of clothing on the course. He wears colorful shirts and patterned pants from LoudMouth Golf, a company that he joined.
“I like the feel and the comfort these things give. Yeah, they’re loud, but they’re so comfortable. Maybe I can get Jim [Justice] to sell some LoudMouth here.’’
Then in 2012, I went out of my way to help dish Daly some credit for his part in perhaps saving the Greenbrier Classic.
After the PGA Tour pros carved up the par-70 Old White TPC course in that first year — remember, Stuart Appleby fired a record-tying 59 in the final round to win it — Justice and his Greenbrier staff renovated and toughened up the layout.
Then, lo and behold, Phil Mickelson showed for the 2011 event and Tiger Woods played the following year. Obviously impressed by the changes, the PGA upped its agreement with the tournament for six additional years through 2021.
Daly, who’d struck up a friendship with Justice at the inaugural event, was one of the first to make suggestions on course renovations, having stuck around after the 2010 tournament to point out possible improvements. I quizzed Daly on that subject in 2012 and presented him as a key figure in the successful makeover of Old White.
And what did it get me? The next two times I tried to flag down Daly following his rounds in later Greenbrier events, he blew me off. Maybe next time I’ll wear some LoudMouth pants and get noticed.
Greg LeMond (1994)
One of my last assignments with the Asheville Citizen-Times was doing a preview for the upcoming Tour DuPont cycling race, which went through four states in 12 days and covered more than 1,000 miles.
A lot of the top names in the sport were competing, including three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond and a promising 21-year-old Texan named Lance Armstrong, who won the U.S. and World Professional titles in his rookie season of 1993.
One of the stage stops was in Asheville, so local interest was there for our newspaper, and organizers held a press gathering a few days before the race in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, about 80 miles away and at an elevation of about 5,500 feet. Beech Mountain was the only mountaintop finish in the entire Tour, and getting there for the press conference was like traveling into another country, one winding turn after another.
Once on site, someone there hooked me up for a chat with LeMond, who as it turns out was winding down his racing career, as he retired just a few months later in December of 1994.
I don’t recall much about our interview, but I do remember that he was one of the most personable celebrities I ever met, very easy to talk to. A good guy, and certainly the more respected American Tour de France champ.
Tom Landry (1990)
Less than 18 months after he was unceremoniously fired as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Landry came to Asheville as the featured speaker for a Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet.
At the time, the 65-year-old Landry had FCA speaking engagements all across the country and also donated his services toward a presidential council on drugs in Washington and worked on an international sports commission. At one point in our interview, he laughed and said he was “busier now than I’ve ever been. I’m supposed to be retired.’’
Landry spent 29 seasons as the Cowboys coach, winning 270 games and two Super Bowl titles and taking his team to the playoffs 18 times. He was, in fact, the only coach Dallas had ever known since he started out with the expansion team in 1960. But he was dumped after Jerry Jones bought the franchise in 1989 and installed longtime friend Jimmy Johnson as coach.
That move drew howls of protest from fans and media across the country, but Landry had come to terms with it by the time he arrived in Asheville.
“It could have been handled much better,’’ he said, “but I don’t hold any grudges. I’ve been a Christian for a number of years, even before I was with the Cowboys. I realized it was in [God’s] hands, and I think I handled it well. I was satisfied to go on with my life after football.’
I distinctly recall our photographer, Larry Hoffman, commending me after the interview had ended.
“Wow, you asked him all the tough questions,’’ Hoffman said. “That was impressive.’’
Landry died of leukemia in 2000 at the age of 75.