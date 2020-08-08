John Kelley realizes he might be sitting on a powder keg — and it has nothing to do with his University High football team, even though the Hawks do expect to improve this season.
No, University’s coach is concerned that his team’s chances of playing games this season could hinge on a COVID-19 metric that’s completely out of their hands — and one that might be skewed when West Virginia University students return to classes on Aug. 26.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that the Department of Health and Human Resources and state medical experts will work with the Department of Education to develop a metric to indicate if it’s safe to attend school or not in each of the state’s 55 counties. Classes are due to begin on Sept. 8. The metric, still in development, will be based on each county’s rate of COVID-19 cases over certain periods of time.
When the metric is finalized, it will be publicly available and posted to an online dashboard and map. Each county’s status will be continuously evaluated and updated, using the colors green (low threat), yellow, orange and red (high threat). If the numbers get too high in a certain county, those schools will be closed and no sports will be allowed in that county during an unspecified period.
Kelley has been bracing himself because he knows that when thousands of WVU students return to the Morgantown campus at the end of this month, they’ll likely do what they’ve always done — gather for parties and other large events in crowded quarters — and knock the COVID-19 numbers through the roof in Monongalia County. And that, in turn, could prevent the Hawks from taking the field if Mon County schools are forced to remain closed.
“I do think we have a major, major disadvantage by having the university here,’’ Kelley said.
“This red-orange-green zone thing is out of my hands. But it will be dictated to me and I, in turn, have to tell our kids. It could be very difficult. I would say Mon, Cabell, Kanawha and Berkeley counties and a couple others are already behind the 8-ball on this color-coded thing, just by the numbers going in.’’
Those four counties have the highest number of confirmed cases in West Virginia, and they house 17 Secondary School Activities Commission-member high schools. University, Morgantown and Clay-Battelle are the three in Monongalia County.
Kelley said University’s athletic director, Jeff Bailey, summed up the situation succinctly.
“He said, ‘This is not going to be a week-to-week thing, or a day-to-day thing. This is going to be a minute-to-minute thing,’ ’’ Kelley said. “Because we can plan on playing all week and on Thursday or Friday — on game day — we get a call from the health department that we’re in the red zone, and it’s over with.
“I’ll put it this way — and it may be a bad thing to say — but some of those less-populated, rural counties have a big advantage there.’’
Other unforeseen circumstances could also affect individual counties and send their coronavirus cases soaring — say, another breakout in a nursing home or a prison or church, which might be totally unrelated to the school systems. So through no fault of their own, those counties’ schools would apparently be shut down and their athletic teams sidelined. Fairness is fleeting during a pandemic.
Capital football coach Jon Carpenter sees the state’s largest cities — and larger schools — as being the most affected by the metric that will gauge county school systems.
“I don’t think it’s fair at all,’’ Carpenter said. “It’s going to affect triple-A more than anybody, and maybe places like Bluefield and Fairmont. It’s hard to tell [athletes] you’re going to spend time practicing and not play a daggone game. There are a lot of things not right about it. It bothers me.
“Why not kick it back a little bit and see if we can’t start then? Let’s all have a fair shot to start.’’
Bryce Casto, South Charleston’s athletic director, knows first-hand the difficulties of trying to keep a school’s sports programs going under the changing circumstances caused by COVID-19. He said the Black Eagles’ volleyball team has already had three different schedules, and matches don’t begin in that sport until Sept. 2.
“Man, is it tough,’’ Casto said. “It’s a feeling of helplessness when you make your plans. Here we face this invisible enemy, and you look around and things on the surface appear pretty normal, and then you see all the folks in masks. You can’t see the opponent, which makes it difficult.
“I’ve never seen anything like this, and it’s an extraordinary organizational challenge. You try to do your very best with regard to safety for all involved, but the organizational, logistical and financial ramifications are profound on all this as far as the athletics side.’’
Casto understands that his county, Kanawha, is the state’s most populous, and knows its total COVID-19 numbers will dwarf some other counties, which could prevent athletic events from being held under the state’s impending metric.
“One thing I know,’’ Casto said, “from the amount of time I spend doing organizational charts is that I can only imagine what they’re doing at the county and state levels. They’re doing their very best to assure safety for our citizens.
“With all these variables that change, the governor and Superintendent [Clayton] Burch and Bernie Dolan [of the SSAC], all of those folks are going with the information they have, and it all comes down to local and state health officials. They’re the ones giving us the advice, and we trust them in Kanawha County and in West Virginia. But I’ve never seen anything like this and I pray we never have to visit these times again.’’
Kelley recognizes that the continued threat of the virus has caused several surrounding states and districts to call off football this fall — Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia and the Pittsburgh City League. Ohio has shortened its regular season to six games. West Virginia hasn’t given up hope on having its season, but must obviously be careful to avoid falling into the same predicament. Still, that doesn’t make it any easier for Kelley or his players.
“I know that the alternative is that we shut it down, and we don’t ever have it,’’ Kelley said. “But if we find out on Thursday or Friday of that week [that games are off], it’s going to be devastating. I will explain it to them, but there’s going to be disappointment. But I’ve got to give the kids all the credit — it belongs to them. They’re anxious, but they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do. They’ve handled it far better than I have, or most adults.
“I’m not even sure I’ll recognize this game with all the edicts and guidelines and everything they’ve asked us to do. I’m not sure if football’s going to be a game that I recognize. But I’m doing everything I’m told to do and asked to do.’’