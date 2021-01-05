Jim Justice has done a lot of good for West Virginia.
The billionaire businessman rescued The Greenbrier resort, one of the state’s great treasures, from bankruptcy years ago and restored its legacy. He brought a PGA Tour event there and built a $30 million football facility so cutting edge that several NFL teams have stopped by for training camp or practice.
He’s also helped lure tons of national celebrities to West Virginia to serve as guest speakers for the annual Big Atlantic Classic basketball tournament and many big-name music acts to the State Fairgrounds.
Twenty years ago, most of us would never have thought we’d see such attractions in our fair state. But Justice doesn’t think like most of us, and was able to make it happen.
Unfortunately, that was also apparent Monday when Justice, now the state’s governor, gave his COVID-19 media briefing a couple days after a video surfaced that showed Greenbrier partygoers breaking all kinds of COVID protocols on New Year’s Eve — few masks, no social distancing, a potential super-spreader event.
It certainly wasn’t a good look for Justice, who still owns The Greenbrier, especially when for months he’s been issuing mandates for mask-wearing and responsible behavior for all West Virginians during the ongoing pandemic.
Justice’s frequent televised briefings have sort of become our state’s fireside chats during COVID times, especially for a lot of older state residents wary of catching the virus. His folksy, homespun pep talks make some people feel safe and protected.
So Monday would have been a good time for Justice to issue a mea culpa before his briefing to reassure citizens following The Greenbrier’s blatant lack of caution. For weary parents wondering when their students can get back to in-person classes or why their school’s athletic teams can’t practice or play like nearby states, seeing the privileged few flaunting the rules was a slap in the face.
But again, Justice doesn’t see it that way. Not only did he not bring up the video, which by that time had gone viral on social media, he wasn’t even going to mention it until the time came to field questions from reporters during the briefing.
And when the questions about the video started to come, one right after the other, Justice again sidestepped the issue. He tried to distance himself from the daily affairs of The Greenbrier, which he technically doesn’t operate, but when you put as much time and energy as he did into salvaging one of our state’s historical landmarks, you’d better believe he still cares about what goes on there.
Instead, Justice tried to brush off the video’s release into a political attack on himself, which came out looking like a martyr complex.
Then when the questions kept coming about the lack of protocol displayed, he asked the prying media if he should just shut the place down and force 1,500 workers out of their jobs. Again, not addressing the issue, but spinning it his own way, and entirely out of his way. He’s not the bad guy, he reminded us.
Justice never came close to explaining why The Greenbrier would even agree to host a night of drinking and merriment for hundreds of people in one room when he’s been telling us for months we can’t have large indoor gatherings for concerts, games, graduation ceremonies and the like. It sure made it look like his favored resort was above the law, and may have eroded confidence in his leadership for many people.
He had a perfect opportunity to allay the situation, but didn’t take it and might have only made it worse in the eyes of many West Virginians who would like some answers from their governor. In his own mind, maybe he thought he had already done so.
That sort of approach may work in the business world, but in the court of public opinion, it’s a deal-breaker.