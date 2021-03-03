Since the Mountain East Conference began play in 2014, just once has a Kanawha Valley squad emerged with a tournament championship — and that was the University of Charleston men in the inaugural year at the Charleston Coliseum.
But when this year’s tournament quarterfinals tip off Thursday at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, three KV squads have their sights set on postseason glory — and a trip to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional at West Liberty.
UC’s women and men figure to make a run at the tournament championship, as each wrapped up the No. 1 seed from the South Division with glowing records of 14-2 and 13-2, respectively, and each posted a 13-game winning streak in regular-season play. Even West Virginia State (9-6) could be a dark horse in the men’s field if it competes at the level it flashed near the start of the season when it fashioned a six-game victory streak.
The Golden Eagle women, ranked 13th nationally, are up first this week when they tackle Alderson Broaddus in Friday’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal.
UC is led by the 1-2 punch of a senior named Brooklyn and a senior from Brooklyn. Guard Brooklyn Pannell is the MEC player of the year with a 25.5-point scoring average and forward Erykah Russell, from Brooklyn, New York, averages 19.5 and 11.1 rebounds and has posted nine double-doubles this season.
Each has the potential to erupt. Pannell’s top game was a 41-point outburst in a win at Wheeling, while Russell dominated in an early victory against Glenville State with 43 points and 16 boards.
Charleston also takes its defense seriously, being ranked No. 2 in the league in points allowed.
“I think we defend well, and I want to keep defending well,’’ said Tianni Kelly, UC’s first-year coach. “There are some things we probably need to get better at, like decision-making. I think sometimes we force up some shots when we have some other people that are open.
“And just with that 1 seed, I don’t want us putting pressure on ourselves. Take it quarter by quarter, have fun and enjoy the moment. I think that’s the biggest thing I want to focus on. If you win every quarter, the game takes care of itself.’’
UC’s men bring their 13-game winning streak and a No. 12 national ranking into Friday’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal versus Wheeling (6-11).
Golden Eagles coach Dwaine Osborne said the short break between his team’s final regular-season game (Saturday’s win at West Virginia State) and its quarterfinal contest would be put to good use.
“Obviously, we want to keep doing the things that we’ve been doing well,’’ Osborne said, “but I still think there’s quite a few things where we’re not where we need to be at. So we’ll take some time there.
“It’s so hard during the season. You have Sundays off, two days of prep, play [a game], two days of prep, play, take a day off. So it’s hard to work on yourself. So I’m excited for the opportunity to add a few wrinkles and polish up a few things that we haven’t used yet. Hopefully, that will give us a few new things for the tournament, and we’ll shore up some things we don’t do well.’’
West Virginia State has the toughest test in the quarterfinals when it takes on Fairmont State (12-4), the North’s No. 2 seed, at 8 p.m. Friday. The Yellow Jackets fell to the Falcons 82-76 earlier this season.
“We know Fairmont’s good,’’ said State coach Bryan Poore. “They beat us here. But we hope the rest lets us get a little healthier. Jeremiah [Moore, turf toe] missed two games and didn’t practice all week [before playing UC]. He looked OK, but when you take a week off and don’t touch a basketball and play somebody like UC, that makes it difficult.
“So if we get rested up a little bit and you go to a new venue, and it’s a neutral court and everybody’s 0-0. Now you’ve got to survive and advance.’’
State has been involved a lot of close calls this season, going 5-4 in games decided by eight or fewer points. One of those was the Yellow Jackets’ high point of the season, a 100-96 win at West Liberty on Jan. 27. It marked the lone home loss all season for the Hilltoppers, who don’t lose often at their Academic, Sports and Recreation Complex. West Liberty is 200-10 at the ASRC since the 2007-08 season, a staggering .952 winning percentage.
The Jackets also challenged UC this season, leading the Golden Eagles by 15 points in the second half on Feb. 10 before losing 93-87.
The pot of gold awaiting the MEC men’s and women’s champions is a berth in the Atlantic Regional, already set for March 13-16 at West Liberty. The NCAA predetermined eight regional sites this season due to COVID-19 concerns.