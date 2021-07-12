High school football coaches around West Virginia hope they don't have to tackle any more COVID-19 issues this season. But the truth is, the pandemic will still affect most teams in some fashion.
Whether it's younger players who didn't get enough developmental time last year with all the canceled practices and missed games, or players who found better things to do with their time and quit the sport all together, COVID still looms as an obstacle as teams get ready for the start of preseason practice on Aug. 2.
Winfield coach Craig Snyder estimates that "easily a third'' of his team's practices were wiped out last season, hindering the progress of inexperienced athletes, and Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor said a half-dozen players who could have helped his squad this year aren't coming out for football because they weren't involved much in last year's off-again, on-again maze of workouts, with coaches trying to install game plans on short notice.
Snyder said the shortened preseason in 2020 certainly hampered his team's development -- the Generals went 0-6, their first winless season since 1996 -- but he expects a better situation this year.
"It hurt us last year because we had a rookie quarterback,'' Snyder said, "and we needed the 7-on-7s, and didn't get that. We were as inefficient throwing the ball as we've been in my previous nine years as head coach. It really affected us.
"We had some experienced skill guys, but the flip side of that was we only had one starter returning on the offensive line. That and the quarterback play was huge and made a big difference in experience. When we finally did get to play on Oct. 2, it was against Fairmont Senior and it was their fourth game. There was a big disparity in experience and who had been practicing and who hadn't been practicing and playing, and that made a big difference. And of course, Fairmont Senior was incredible.''
Snyder hopes that using some flex days in June to prepare for the current three-week summer practice period should bring the Generals back into a more competitive position.
Taylor, however, already notices lower numbers this year at Hurricane, and attributes that to COVID.
"Actually, it's really hurt some of the kids coming back,'' Taylor said. "It was all messed up last year and you couldn't get enough reps in, so a lot of kids just quit. They weren't getting any practice, just standing there watching and they'd leave or you'd forget about them. So those are kids who could be playing right now who aren't here, and it just sucks.
"You just didn't have the continuity last year you normally do. People like to be loved on, and when you're coaching them, they think you care. But when they're sitting and watching the varsity practice -- hey, we've got to get this [installed for the game] and you guys aren't playing, all you're doing is being tackling dummies -- they see that. And right or wrong or indifferent, they won't forget that. They say, 'I'm not going to waste my time coming out here.'''
In order to combat that, Taylor and his coaching staff have made a conscious effort to get the freshmen involved during the three-week summer workouts.
"They have their own group,'' Taylor said, "and I'll send all the varsity defensive coaches down to practice with them -- just like they would get ready for Friday nights. They're going to get the attention they deserve or we're not going to be able to succeed as a team. Our numbers are low anyway, and you can't lose kids.
"The coaches go through the same plan [as the varsity players get] and are slowing it down to their level to make sure they get what they're doing. The varsity team is with the offensive coaches and then, after an hour, we switch. So they get the exact same instruction and attention. A football team is like a wife: If you don't pay attention to them, they leave. And we didn't do a very good job of that the last two years.''
Buffalo coach Brian Batman has noticed another COVID consequence as his team prepares for the coming season. With large portions of school instruction done virtually last year, some students weren't able to handle their assignments as well remotely as they did in person. Thus, the Bison have already lost three players to academic ineligibility, a significant hit to their Class A-sized roster.
"We've got some holes to fill,'' Batman said of graduation losses, "and losing practice time last year hurt, but we didn't take a hit on kids dropping out or any of that. Our biggest hit was grades because of the way the school year went. That's one of our biggest issues -- losing kids to this year's team. This is Year 10 for me overall at Buffalo and that's never been an issue. We've never had an issue with grades. It's a little concerning with everything going on with COVID and the classrooms.''
Batman said he also plans to utilize the flex days granted by the Secondary School Activities Commission, which Buffalo didn't get to do last year.
"Just to kind of bridge that gap,'' he said, "for the new guys, the ninth graders, in case we have to play some of them. We don't have the luxury of 50, 60, 70 kids on the team, so we have to rely on some ninth graders.''
One of the hardest-hit schools in West Virginia last year was Mingo Central, which only got to play three games and missed innumerable practices due to the high COVID totals in its county. Coach Josh Sammons said his program is still experiencing the after-effects across the board.
“I do believe it’s still got some effect,’’ Sammons said, “with the kids not wanting to play. Our numbers seem to be down from last year because some of the kids I’ve talked to are still uncertain.
“They ask me, ‘What if it pops back up again? You practice for so long and not play.’ What are you going to say to them when they ask the question if they’re going to play or not?’’
Sammons also noted that he and his coaching staff didn’t have the proper time to groom a replacement for All-State quarterback Daylin Goad, a three-year starter who graduated after last season. That situation could shadow the Miners as they prepare for the coming season.
“It’s going to be tough,’’ Sammons said. “It’s going to be difficult because we didn’t have that time that we would have had last year. We played zero [junior varsity] games last year. It was awful.
“It’s been challenging, and it’s going to be challenging this year to deal with it as we move forward.’’
Point Pleasant coach David Darst said that his program didn't experience any of those repercussions from the pandemic. He said limited practices weren't an issue in Mason County, and the team's younger players didn't suffer as a result.
"We practiced on the weeks we didn't have games,'' said Darst, whose team went 4-3. "We practiced and did everything we normally do. The young kids wouldn't have played anyway, because we played a full [varsity] schedule. We didn't have problems with the JV stuff. They played eight games, and that's what they normally play.
"Our problem was getting varsity games. The people who were calling me for games were Martinsburg, Cabell Midland, Spring Valley. I didn't feel like those were the people we needed to be playing with 700 kids. But I wasn't getting calls from double-A teams.''