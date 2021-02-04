When Poca junior standout Isaac McKneely gave an early commitment to the University of Virginia basketball program last week, one of the big selling points to him was the fact that the Cavaliers run a lot of the same defenses as the Dots.
So going from the coaching style of Allen Osborne to that of Tony Bennett will be a little more seamless for McKneely than perhaps some other Cavalier recruits, especially when it comes to Bennett’s Pack Line defense, which is a man-to-man system with some zone tendencies.
“Our high school team uses that,’’ McKneely said. “I go in already knowing the basics of the defense and the principles. Coach Bennett said I have a chance to become a dominant defender. I’m working to get quicker laterally, because playing in the ACC, I have to guard some high-level guards. I’m working on my defense so I can contribute right away.’’
nnn
The COVID-19 delay to start the basketball season in West Virginia had an unintended benefit for Nitro’s girls team.
Baylee Goins, the state’s leading scorer last season at 26 points per game, underwent surgery a little more than two weeks ago after her appendix ruptured. She has been recovering nicely, and Wildcats coach Pat Jones said Thursday that Goins’ doctor has allowed her to resume light shooting. Goins hopes to be ready for the Wildcats’ season opener on March 4.
“It was a shock to me when I heard about it,’’ Jones said. “If the season had started on time, we probably wouldn’t have had her for the sectionals.’’
nnn
A non-Super Bowl-related NFL note:
Maybe it’s inflation. Maybe the NFL looks at starting quarterbacks differently today than it did in the spring of 1993 when the 49ers dealt Joe Montana to the Chiefs for what now looks like a pittance. At least, it seems that way following the swap of QBs between the Lions and Rams last week.
Few will argue that Matthew Stafford, now with the Rams, has more upside than Jared Goff, now with the Lions. But the price? The Lions get the Rams’ third-round pick in this year’s draft and first-rounders in 2022 and 2023. That’s a pretty penny, and they also have to absorb some of Goff’s lucrative contract. But does that make it equitable? Is Stafford that much of an upgrade?
Goff was undeniably surrounded by better talent in LA, where he went 44-30 in five seasons as a starter and took his team to a Super Bowl. Stafford? In 12 seasons, he made the playoffs just three times and went 0-3 in the postseason. His record as a starter was only 74-93-1.
And then there’s the age factor — Stafford turns 33 Sunday and Goff is just 26. I can understand why the Rams coveted Stafford; I’m just wondering if the price was too high.
Compare it to the Montana trade in 1993, which always sticks out to me as a complete undersell. He was expendable after sitting out a couple seasons following an elbow injury that allowed Steve Young to flourish for the Niners.
The specifics of that deal: The 49ers did get a first-round pick that year from the Chiefs — just one pick — which was the 18th overall selection. They eventually traded down to 26th and got Dana Stubblefield, a future Pro Bowl defensive tackle.
The Chiefs got Montana, whose resume included four Super Bowl wins and three Super Bowl MVPs, making him one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history. They also got a third-round draft pick in 1994 and safety David Whitmore, who played two seasons with Kansas City and started 17 times in 19 games.
So basically, the Chiefs got Montana and a useful DB for a difference of two rounds on a draft pick. Yes, Montana was 36 at the time, but did he produce? Yes.
Montana took the Chiefs to the AFC title game in his first season and made the Pro Bowl. He went 17-8 in two seasons as a starter for a franchise that was starving for success, having won exactly one playoff game from 1972-92.
Again, the way they look at the value of quarterbacks in the present-day NFL is a mite different than it used to be.
nnn
Speaking of the Super Bowl, wondering if the television ratings will be higher or lower this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some people might not make a big deal out of watching the game this year, and some dubious football fans might not even tune in at all. However, with (hopefully) fewer people crowded into bars or packed into someone’s house party, maybe more people will stay at home and watch on their own TVs, giving the ratings a boost.