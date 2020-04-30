EDITOR’S NOTE: Eighth in a series. Staff writer Rick Ryan has seen a lot come and go in his newspaper career. Following are recollections from his days at the Wheeling Intelligencer (1978-90), Asheville (N.C.) Citizen-Times (1990-94) and Charleston Gazette-Mail (1994-2020).
Earlier in this series, I recounted the most memorable basketball and football games I’ve ever covered, but neither of those was a high school contest involving a Kanawha Valley school, which has been the bulk of my work the past 26 years.
As I thought back, I realized that my most unforgettable Kanawha Valley games in each sport while working for the Gazette or the Gazette-Mail both involved the same school — Capital. So here it goes with the best of the rest:
FootballI don’t think I ever witnessed a game decided after regulation time had run out, and one that featured more than 1,000 yards of total offense, so the 2017 Capital at Cabell Midland matchup of top-10 Class AAA teams stands alone in that regard. And many others.
Capital’s Anthony Pittman hauled in a 65-yard tipped Hail Mary pass from Kerry Martin Jr. after time had expired to give his team an incredible 55-49 victory in Ona on Sept. 15, 2017.
To make the contest even more dramatic, each team appeared to be on the ropes in the second half.
First, the Cougars looked like they’d wrapped it up late in the third quarter, scoring TDs on each of their first seven full possessions to go up 49-28, not punting until 6:26 remained in the game. But the Knights tallied three straight touchdowns to tie it at 49-all with 3:14 left.
Not only that, but Midland picked off a Martin pass at the Cougars 43 with just over two minutes remaining in the game, setting up normally reliable Cameron Grobe with a 34-yard field goal attempt. However, it missed with nine seconds left, putting Capital at its own 20.
On the ensuing play, Martin’s deep pass to Deishawn Harper drew a pass interference penalty on the Knights. The clock had run out, but Capital got an untimed down at its own 35.
Martin cranked it up again, heaving another long ball to Harper, who was double-covered near the Midland 35, with Pittman lurking a couple of yards behind that trio of players. Harper leaped and tipped the ball right into the hands of Pittman, who turned and race down the left sideline, eluding two more defenders to get into the end and complete the unlikely winning play.
“To be honest, we ran the same play twice,’’ said Pittman, who’s now a basketball standout at West Virginia State. “I was just sitting back there waiting for it. I’ve been watching a lot of NFL and that happens a lot in the NFL. But that’s the first time [it ever worked]. It pays off to keep working.’’
Martin, now a defensive back at WVU, started out the game 12 of 12 passing and finished 15 of 20 for 304 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 87 yards and another score. Pittman and Harper each had well over 100 yards receiving.
“At the [final] timeout, we told everybody to go get it and make a play,’’ Martin said. “I think everybody on our team is a playmaker.’’
Midland nearly had three 100-yard rushers in Isaiah Duncan (199), Ivan Vaughn (162) and Jovaun Light (99). The Knights had 502 of their 547 yards on the ground.
“We left it all on the field,’’ Midland coach Luke Salmons said after the game. “Sometimes things don’t go your way, and that’s life.’’
The memorable win helped Capital finish in the top eight of the playoff ratings and get a home game in the first round. The Cougars (9-4) made it to the semifinals before losing at Martinsburg. Midland (6-6) had to hit the road in the first round of the postseason, but won at Musselman before losing a rematch with Spring Valley in the quarterfinals.
BasketballIf not for a somewhat miraculous shot at the buzzer of the 1999 finals, Capital could have become the first school to capture three straight Class AAA titles, beating Huntington to the punch by six years.
The Highlanders wound up sweeping AAA crowns from 2005-07, with the last one provided by the O.J. Mayo and Patrick Patterson-led squad. But prior to that, Capital claimed championships in 2000 and 2001 on the heels of its oh-so-close finish in 1999, losing at the buzzer to North Marion 49-48 in a matchup of first-time finalists.
How close was it? Let’s rewind the ending.
Ricky Sayles looked like he might be the hero for the Cougars, swiping a deflected pass in the backcourt and sailing in for a layup to give his team a 48-47 lead with 41 seconds left in the game.
Then it was time for the spotlight to shine on an unlikely source — Huskies junior Seth Barker — in the final moments.
With North Marion working the ball around the left side of the key, Sayles poked it loose and it wound up in the hands of Barker near the basket on the right side. He missed a layup, but Sayles was whistled for a foul chasing the rebound with 2.4 seconds to go. It was Capital’s fifth foul of the half, so the Huskies got possession under the basket on the left side of the lane.
Josh Barker, Seth’s older brother, was set to inbound on the final play, with one of the team’s star players — Chris Exilus or Jonathan Denham — scripted to get the ball. Only it didn’t work out that way.
Denham got a screen and shot to the left corner, but was immediately covered and Exilus faded to the top of the key, but Josh Barker didn’t like what he saw there. With the game official’s count at three, Josh Barker opted to fire a hard bounce pass to his brother despite heavy traffic in the foul lane.
Seth Barker, with three defenders around him, made a difficult catch on the move, hesitated for a split second, took a power dribble and elevated under the basket, flipping up a shot from the left side. It never hit the backboard, but slowly rolled teasingly and crazily around the entire rim in counter-clockwise fashion, falling softly through the net at the buzzer.
North Marion’s bench erupted in pure joy, while Capital’s players sagged to the floor.
In retrospect, Seth Barker couldn’t have been better than the fourth option on the play behind Exilus, Denham and Steveroy Daley, who had a double-double in the title game.
After all, Seth Barker was averaging just 1.5 points per game for the season and his winning basket was his only field goal in three state tournament games that week. The pass from his brother reflected North Marion’s only assist in the state finals. And finally, Seth Barker’s shot heard round the state wasn’t exactly fundamental — he shot it right-handed from the left side and didn’t use the backboard.
“Somebody was on our side,’’ said North Marion coach Andy Sorine after the game. “We weren’t the most talented team at this state tournament, but we were the scrappiest. We wanted it more.’’
Capital, like the Huskies, was seeking its first-ever state title, but had to wait another year to do so. Cougars coach Carl Clark was philosophical about the final shot.
“It could have rolled out as easily as it rolled in,’’ he said, “and we have to accept that.’’
Capital guard Eli Stanley was likewise logical about the finish of a tense defensive game where neither team led by more than four points in the final 14 minutes.
“A guy got his hand on the ball, put up a shot and The Man let it roll in,’’ Stanley said. “There’s nothing you can do about that.’’
The following season, Capital beat Woodrow Wilson 67-64 in the finals for its first AAA crown, then edged George Washington 64-61 in the 2001 title contest.
Anyone wishing to relive that 1999 AAA final can look it up on YouTube, where it’s logged more than 2,800 views since 2013.