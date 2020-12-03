Back in August, we knew it was going to be a bumpy ride playing high school football during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just how bumpy, we found out during the next four months.
A season like no other — sometimes surprisingly smooth but often careening toward calamity — culminated last week without any state championship games, but three champions were still crowned by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. They were the only teams remaining in their respective classes still eligible to compete after semifinals weekend — South Charleston (Class AAA), Fairmont Senior (AA) and St. Marys (A).
Following are some mileposts on an otherwise-forgetful journey that will long be remembered:
July 8: Gov. Jim Justice delays the opening of schools statewide to Sept. 8, jeopardizing the opening weekend of football season (Aug. 27-29). Two days later, the SSAC pushes back the start of practice from Aug. 3 to Aug. 17, wiping out all Week 1 games and sending coaches and athletic directors into a scheduling frenzy that lasts most of the season.
Aug. 5: Justice unveils a four-color weekly map, to be released each Saturday by the Department of Education, that measures the COVID-19 risk in each of the state’s 55 counties — green (lowest threat), yellow, orange and red (highest threat). The metrics will determine in-person schooling, sports and other activities in every county each week.
Aug. 17: Football practice opens around the state, albeit with regulations never before seen for team members, coaches and staff — including social distancing, mask wearing and persistent sanitizing.
Aug. 21: The SSAC spells out attendance guidelines for games — green counties can have all household members of players and coaches in attendance, and yellow counties are limited to parents and legal guardians of players and spouses of coaches. Face coverings are recommended. Orange and red counties can’t play games, and red counties can’t practice.
Aug. 28: Most football teams across the state hold their only preseason scrimmages.
Aug. 29: The weekly WVDE map reveals that Kanawha County has gone from yellow to orange, so six Sept. 4 openers involving its teams are off. Putnam, in yellow, can proceed with its games.
Aug. 31: A few dozen protesters representing Kanawha County schools stand in the rain at the State Capitol Complex to get an audience with Justice before one of his daily televised briefings, demanding he let their teams play. Later that day, Justice makes a one-time offer to orange counties Kanawha, Logan and Fayette that if their players, coaches, staff and band members all undergo immediate testing and produce negative results, they can play on Sept. 4.
School administrators in all three counties turn down the offer.
Sept. 3: Not a good way to open the season. On the morning of the state’s first game, a Thursday contest, Wirt County elects not to travel to Trinity “out of an abundance of caution’’ because Monongalia County has slipped from yellow to orange on the Department of Health and Human Services daily map. The SSAC initially rules the game a forfeit, but it’s later changed to a no contest.
Sept. 4: Three Putnam County teams — Hurricane, Poca, Buffalo — all win their openers, while Winfield’s game at Herbert Hoover is a no-go due to Kanawha’s status. However, Putnam immediately falls into orange on the next day’s map and its teams are idled for three straight weeks.
Sept. 4: Monongalia County turns red on the daily map, but when the release of the map is delayed 21/2 hours, many of the players, parents and coaches from two county teams are already on the road for their games — University at Parkersburg South and Clay-Battelle at Zanesville Rosecrans (Ohio). They get word their games are off and have to turn around.
Sept. 4: Shortly after getting word of University’s situation that afternoon, Parkersburg South officials call Cabell Midland to see if it wants to play in University’s place. Midland’s team, ready to take the field in Fairmont for a preseason scrimmage, instead packs up its gear and heads across the state to Parkersburg. That game kicks off about an hour late, with the Knights winning 69-34.
Sept. 11: A change in policy regarding counties in orange, which currently includes Kanawha and Putnam. Practices are reduced to nothing more than conditioning drills, much like workouts during the three-week summer practice period.
Sept. 14: An estimated 300 people gather at the Capitol Complex to voice displeasure with their counties not being able to play sports — representing mostly schools from Kanawha and Putnam counties, but also including those from Monongalia, Mingo and Fayette. Gov. Justice, when arriving for his daily televised briefing, says nothing to the crowd.
Sept. 15: A new color, gold, is introduced to the COVID-19 risk map, fitting between yellow and orange. Also, a new metric is added to the system — in addition to the infection rate, there is also now a component for positivity rate, which factors negative test results into the equation. That twist eventually gives new life to the fall sports programs in Putnam, Fayette, Boone, Logan and Mingo counties, and lastly, Kanawha.
Sept. 15: The SSAC updates its policy on practice in orange counties: It can be more than just conditioning, but no live scrimmaging or face-to-face drills.
Sept. 16: Kanawha turns red on the daily map and teams aren’t allowed to practice. Putnam goes orange and its schools shift into remote learning, which wipes out Friday’s county doubleheader in football: Hurricane at Poca and Winfield at Buffalo.
Sept. 17: A Cabell Midland player tests positive and the team’s players and coaches are quarantined for two weeks.
Sept. 18: Spring Valley makes a six-hour trip to the Eastern Panhandle and beats four-time defending AAA champ Martinsburg 22-20 — ending the Bulldogs’ 57-game overall win streak and 65 consecutive home wins against West Virginia teams, a string that dates back almost 13 years.
Sept. 22: The first set of SSAC playoff ratings shows the No. 1 teams as Spring Mills (AAA), Bluefield (AA) and St. Marys (A).
Sept. 26: Putnam County sits out its third straight weekend with no games; Kanawha remains orange and misses its fourth week in a row.
Oct. 3: Kanawha County finally turns gold on the weekly map and teams can start their seasons on Oct. 7, a full 40 days after their original openers were scheduled, making it the last of the state’s 55 counties to play football. A cooperative effort by athletics officials at Kanawha’s nine high schools crafts new intracounty schedules for football, boys and girls soccer and volleyball that start with games on Oct. 6 and run for as many as three weeks.
Oct. 7: Kanawha County kicks off its football season with four games on a Wednesday night.
Oct. 12: St. Albans plays the first game on its new FieldTurf surface and beats Capital 12-6, the first-ever win for the Red Dragons against the Cougars, who had won all 19 meetings since their consolidated program began in 1989.
Oct. 15: The SSAC sets a minimum of four games played to qualify for the playoffs — a 50% reduction from the normal eight-game minimum.
Oct. 20: Kanawha County schools South Charleston (AAA) and Sissonville (AA) take over the No. 1 spots in their respective playoff ratings. Sissonville remains there through the end of the regular season, and SC eventually winds up second.
Oct. 21: A Capital player tests positive and the team is placed on quarantine. It effectively shuts down the season for the Cougars (1-2), who do not play another game.
Oct. 30: The Poca at Hurricane game is called off about six hours before kickoff due to a possible COVID exposure on the Poca squad. Poca plays one more game the following weekend against Winfield, but brothers and All-State athletes Ethan Payne and Toby Payne are held out for the Dots.
Nov. 3: The SSAC lowers the required number of games played to qualify for playoff consideration from four to three, though teams at three games have to provide documentation that they tried to schedule a fourth game.
Nov. 3: Herbert Hoover wraps up its regular season with a 14-12 home win against Lincoln, which cements the Huskies’ AA playoff berth. Hoover manages to cram six games and a forfeit win — more than half a season — into a span of 27 days (Oct. 7 to Nov. 3).
Nov. 4: The SSAC says it will remove teams from red and orange counties before releasing its final playoff ratings, and move up other teams below them to fill in those spots. That would potentially eliminate Martinsburg and five other top-10 teams.
Nov. 6: The SSAC changes its mind and says it will include red and orange teams in the final ratings, but mandates that those schools play their first-round games on Sunday, Nov. 15, effectively giving them one more weekly map to improve their colors.
Nov. 7: SSAC final playoff ratings are released and seven Kanawha Valley teams make the playoffs. Only four, though, are eventually able to play games.
Nov. 10: Tug Valley coach Hady Ford laments the position of his team, which is set to host a playoff game Nov. 15 despite having no games, no practices and just two conditioning days in the past six weeks due to Mingo County’s extended stay in red and orange: “There’s no logic in what they’re doing,’’ he said. “They’re putting kids in harm’s way. [Normally] they won’t let you do anything without at least two weeks of practice, so what kind of danger are we putting these kids in? They’re not going to be in shape, they’re not going to be football acclimated, they’re not even in a football mindset.’’
Nov. 14: The decisive WVDE map is released and several counties remained in orange and two — Mingo and Mineral — are in red. Putnam County’s three teams — Hurricane, Poca and Buffalo — are eliminated by their orange status. Among others, this knocks out three-time defending Class A champion Wheeling Central, No. 1 Class A seed Tug Valley and Poca’s Ethan Payne, last year’s Kennedy Award winner as the state’s top player. In all, 12 of the 24 first-round games are called off, with a dozen teams advancing uncontested. No forfeit wins or losses are issued. Only one of the 13 scheduled Sunday games is played, Clay County at Bluefield (AA).
Nov. 14: Musselman running back Blake Hartman scores seven touchdowns in a 64-26 AAA first-round playoff win against University, breaking one state record and tying another. He finishes the game with 748 career points and 118 touchdowns, breaking the total points mark held by Nitro’s Josh Culbertson (2002-05) and equaling Culbertson’s TD total. It winds up as Hartman’s final game after Berkeley County goes back into orange.
Nov. 24: Another Cabell Midland player tests positive, but an all-clear is issued by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department for the Knights to host their semifinal against Bridgeport in five days.
Nov. 27: The SSAC announces it’s moving the Super Six to Charleston for the first time since 1993 because Ohio County has been orange for more than three weeks, leaving Wheeling Island Stadium without the title games after 26 straight seasons.
Nov. 28: There’s going to be no Super Six in Charleston after all because there’s no Super Six at all. The SSAC instead halts the playoffs and declares SC, Fairmont Senior and St. Marys as champions after Harrison County (two semifinal teams) turns orange and Berkeley remains orange. That leaves just three teams standing — one in each class, as Fairmont won three playoff games, St. Marys two and SC just one, a 57-18 conquest of No. 10 Princeton in the quarterfinals. Ritchie County, which advanced uncontested into the Class A title game after winning in the quarterfinals, was eliminated when it turned red on the map.
Of the 45 games in a normal playoff schedule, 22 were played this season and 23 were not.
SSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said in a release: “We have been consistent in following the rules as per the WVDE map for football, as well as for all other fall sport championship events ... the vote was unanimous to stay consistent in our decision making. It is an unfortunate situation for everyone, but we knew going into the playoffs that this could be a possibility.’’
Thus, two teams finished their seasons unbeaten and earned No. 1 seeds but never competed in a playoff game — 5-0 Cabell Midland (AAA) and 3-0 Tug Valley (A). SC coach Donnie Mays tried to make sense of the bizarre season, noting that it’s the 10th anniversary of the Black Eagles having to forfeit a 2010 AAA playoff semifinal win against Brooke for using ineligible players.
“Brooke will go down as the first team to lose a semifinal and final game in the same year,’’ Mays said, “and South Charleston will go down as the first team to win a semifinal and championship game on the same day without playing.’’