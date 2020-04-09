EDITOR’S NOTE: Sixth in a series. Staff writer Rick Ryan has seen a lot come and go in his newspaper career. Following are recollections from his days at the Wheeling Intelligencer (1978-90), Asheville (N.C.) Citizen-Times (1990-94) and Charleston Gazette-Mail (1994-2020).
In this business, you get used to a different way. For most folks, the pace of work winds down at the end of the day. In ours, it winds up — with a deadline that’s often unrelenting. In the final minutes, you’re scurrying to get done.
Many nights, you find yourself in a situation where the game you’re covering runs late and ends at, say, 10:40 p.m. and you have to transmit your story at or before 11. That doesn’t leave much time for creativity, to say the least. You just hope mistakes are at a minimum, because what you write in haste is read at leisure the next day.
Those sorts of things actually happen a lot and though you never get used to them, you know what the limitations are and react accordingly. But once in a while, you get thrown into a situation where a bit of panic can set in. Here are three instances:
Fog Bowl Part IIAt the Citizen-Times, North Carolina State was one of the schools we covered on occasion in football, so I got the assignment to attend the 1992 Gator Bowl against Florida and drove to Jacksonville for the Dec. 31 game.
It was like any other game until about the middle of the second quarter when a heavy fog rolled off the St. Johns River, obscuring the game for the crowd of 71,223, the television viewers on TBS and especially for anyone in the press box.
Passes and punts went airborne and disappeared. Fans relied on the public address announcer (who was getting sideline help) to learn what was happening on the field. There was a strange murmur in the stands as fans didn’t know whether to cheer or moan.
The fog wasn’t as thick as the most famous Fog Bowl — the 1988 NFL playoff game between the Bears and Eagles at Soldier Field in Chicago, strangely enough also played on Dec. 31 — but it was still pretty bad at the Gator Bowl.
The novelty of watching such an odd event quickly wore off when I started asking myself: How can I write about a game I can’t see?
I recently contacted my former boss at the Citizen-Times, Doug Mead, who vividly recalls that evening. I telephoned him at our newspaper office during the second half when the fog didn’t relent.
“You were all freaked out that you could not see the field,’’ Mead said. “I kept saying, ‘I know, I know. Just do the best you can. Use a lotta quotes.’ I can still hear the panic in your voice when you called from the press box.’’
I don’t remember being panicked, perhaps just perplexed. Fortunately, there was one aspect of the game that was crystal clear — Gators running back Errict Rhett was having the game of his life.
Rhett slashed for 182 yards on 39 carries and catching seven passes for 42 more yards as his team rolled to a 27-10 win.
So that’s what I focused on when I finally sat down to write my story. The second paragraph went something like this:
“The surreal scene transformed the Gator Bowl into the back streets of London and turned Florida running back Errict Rhett into the Galloping Ghost.’’
The last memory I have of that night: After I’d finished writing the story and was walking back to my car in the parking lot, New Year’s fireworks were going off on the St. Johns River at midnight. The fog was finally easing up a bit. I’d already had my excitement for the day, so I left.
Shelter-in-place BowlSuffice it to say it wasn’t your typical high school football game.
Not with sirens blaring, stadium lights dimming and hundreds of people dashing for the exits to comply with a shelter-in-place advisory.
That was the scene at Lions Field in Dunbar on the night of Oct. 15, 1999, when play was suspended between Capital and South Charleston because of a chemical leak at the nearby Rhone-Poulenc plant in Institute. I was covering the game for the Gazette.
Play was halted with 6:06 remaining in the third quarter with Capital leading by the odd score of 2-0. But that was far from being the only unusual thing about the evening.
Just as the third quarter began, warning sirens started to wail but, with no official word on what was happening, play continued. About 10 minutes later, a bank of lights went dark, but the game went on, alarms still howling.
A few minutes later, the shelter-in-place announcement was made over the public address system, and the estimated crowd of 2,000 filed into nearby Dunbar Junior High School, where folks crammed into the auditorium, gymnasium or hallways and away from windows.
People bunched around television sets inside the junior high to catch news updates and some lined up at pay phones to alert family members about the situation (not many had cell phones back then).
I was huddled into the auditorium with Daily Mail sportswriter Mike Dailey and SC baseball coach Mike Carte. Dailey kept everyone entertained with his jokes as we tried to determine what had happened and what it meant for the game we were covering.
After about an hour, the shelter-in-place was lifted and we were allowed to leave the building. Coaches and school officials met and decided to resume the game on Nov. 5 at the point it was interrupted, since both teams had their off weeks on that same day.
I went back to the office and wrote a story, but didn’t have to figure out a box score. Later, it was determined that the chemical leak was phosgene, a deadly gas, but no major injuries were reported.
I never got to see the conclusion of that game, since on Nov. 5, I was assigned to another contest. Capital eventually won 17-0, but the strangeness never really went away.
When the game resumed, the first score was another safety, so Capital led 4-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Waterways, water woesIt’s a bad, bad feeling to pull into a school parking lot an hour before a scheduled game and see just two or three other cars. Something’s definitely up, besides your blood pressure.
That’s what happened to me on Jan. 14, 2014 when I arrived at Poca High School for a boys basketball game against Wayne. It was five days after a chemical leak at Freedom Industries polluted the Elk River just north of downtown Charleston and contaminated the drinking water for an estimated 300,000 people in nine counties in West Virginia.
Many schools and businesses were forced to shut down for several days because of the presence of the chemical MCHM, with officials telling people not to drink the water, cook with it, wash clothes in it or take a bath in it. For some residents, the “do not use’’ order lasted more than a week.
I knew some towns west of Charleston such as Hurricane and St. Albans got their water from different sources, so their facilities didn’t have to be shut down, as many others were. I guess I thought Poca was one of those — but it wasn’t — hence, my aborted trip there.
I got on the phone and found out that the game had been switched to Wayne, where the water wasn’t affected. There were virtually no other games within driving distance that night and we had a spot to fill in the paper, so I took off for the hour-plus trip to Wayne, made a wrong turn along the way, and arrived about halfway through the third quarter.
Fortunately, I was able to get the minimum amount of statistical information I needed from the Dots’ scorekeeper to fashion a box score and wrote my story, highlighting the fact the game was played during a water crisis.
There was one more unusual sight that evening.
After the game, when I went to the Poca dressing room for interviews, players were actually taking showers willfully. It’s become a custom for about the past 20 years for athletes everywhere to skip showers at the game site and wait until they got home.
So I had to hang around for a few minutes to be able to talk with Dots freshman Elijah Cuffee, who scored 23 points, a career high at the time.