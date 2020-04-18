EDITOR’S NOTE: Seventh in a series. Staff writer Rick Ryan has seen a lot come and go in his newspaper career. Following are recollections from his days at the Wheeling Intelligencer (1978-90), Asheville (N.C.) Citizen-Times (1990-94) and Charleston Gazette-Mail (1994-2020).
I figure that, in 42 years on the job, I’ve covered well over 1,000 basketball games.
I’ve seen state championships decided at the buzzer, half-court shots that fell or rattled out and crazy circumstances you’d never expect to happen, but did. However, the one game I can’t get out of my head came in 1984 when I worked for The Intelligencer in Wheeling.
I drove to the Parkersburg High Memorial Fieldhouse on March 16 for the Class A Region 1 final between Madonna and St. Francis, with the winner advancing to what was then a four-team state tournament in Charleston to face No. 1-ranked Mullens.
Madonna came in 21-2, a school record for wins, and was ranked second in the state. St. Francis, a solid program from Morgantown that played in back-to-back title games in 1979-80, was just 14-10, but had lost a pair of one-point games to the Blue Dons in the regular season.
Little did I know what drama was set to play out that evening, as St. Francis staged a miraculous rally in the fourth quarter, tying the game at the buzzer of regulation, and ultimately capturing a 94-86 overtime victory.
The Trojans’ amazing comeback began when they trailed by 18 points with 6:25 left in the fourth quarter. A running layup by Todd Powroznik at the buzzer tied it at 84 and sent the game into OT. St. Francis never trailed afterward.
With so much pressure and a state tournament trip on the line, not to mention a daunting deficit against a veteran, accomplished Madonna team, it was a rally for the ages.
“I can’t say anything to top that,’’ Trojans coach Dave Smith told his team minutes after the game. “You talk about character. I’m still in such shock, I don’t know what to say. I had three people stop me coming off the floor who told me they had never, ever seen a game like that.’’
I recall being in a bit of shock myself. As the fourth quarter began and Madonna’s lead kept growing and growing, I started to write the game story in my head, the gist being how Madonna’s best season was, fittingly, going to end with a stop in Charleston. But that version of the story never got any further than my head.
Years later, I can still picture my postgame interview with veteran Blue Dons coach Rich Santilli, whom I had known for a long time. He was sitting by himself at the bottom of a stairwell, and managed a wan smile when he looked up and saw me coming.
“I’m taking it better than I thought,’’ Santilli said.
The scope of St. Francis’ sensational recovery needs to be put into perspective:
n The Trojans trailed 70-52 with 6:25 left in the game, but poured in an NBA-like 38 points in the fourth quarter — and this was before the advent of the 3-point shot. Powroznik gunned in 15 points in the period and didn’t miss a shot.
n All five of the Blue Dons’ starters were seniors, so it wasn’t like they were ripe to fold. Madonna itself had rebounded from an early 14-3 deficit in the first quarter to lead 37-29 at halftime. The Dons put up a respectable 20 points in that fourth period, yet their lead kept melting.
n St. Francis found itself outrebounded 47-31, but made up for it in other areas. Madonna committed eight of its 20 turnovers against the Trojans’ press in the fourth quarter, while St. Francis had only five turnovers all night. Also, the Dons missed four of five free throws in the final 34 seconds of regulation after coming into the game No. 1 in foul shooting among the Ohio Valley’s 50 schools (at 73 percent).
One of those missed free throws proved especially costly for Madonna. With seven seconds left in the fourth quarter and his team ahead 84-82, Madonna’s E.J. Schodzinski, an excellent foul shooter, missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
David Perry rebounded for the Trojans and looked to get the ball to guard Zippy Shearer, who was covered on the left sideline, so Perry instead fired an outlet to Steven Ernst on the other side of the floor.
I had a perfect vantage point to watch what happened next. With the clock ticking down, Ernst dribbled past halfcourt and looked up with what I thought was desperation in his eyes — he seemed ready to hoist a running 35-footer. I still don’t know how he spotted a streaking Powroznik to the left of the foul lane, but Ernst hit him with a perfect pass and Powroznik barely touched the ball, flipping it into the basket with his left hand at the buzzer and the Trojans’ wondrous, improbable comeback had tied the game.
Last week, I tracked down Smith, who lives in South Carolina and in 2016 retired after 25 years as an anesthesiologist. He still calls it the “greatest game of basketball” he’s ever seen.
“I thought we were done,’’ Smith said, “and those kids reached back and started pressing, diving for balls and getting every loose ball, making every shot. I was just amazed. Of all the games I’ve seen, even the pros, I’ve never seen a comeback like that.’’
Phil Rujak, who watched from the Madonna bench, was an assistant coach for 11 seasons to Santilli, who died in 2005. Rujak later spent several years as athletic director at Oak Glen, and now teaches at Weir.
Rujak recalled how, in about a half hour, the scene had changed dramatically for the Dons. Their bench, at one point loose and full of smiles, was devastated. Their cheerleaders, who spent much of the second half chanting “Downstate, downstate,’’ and “We want Mullens,’’ were emotionally wrought.
“An unbelievable game,’’ Rujak said recently. “I still remember sitting there with all we’d been through, and my heart was in my mouth at that time. It took all the wind out of our kids’ sails. We’d expended so much energy taking that lead.
“I really felt bad for E.J. The kid was the best free throw shooter in the history of Madonna basketball, 90 percent. And he missed that 1-and-1.’’
Adding a bit of irony, one of Madonna’s tight regular-season wins against St. Francis, just three weeks before the regionals, came on Schodzinski’s late heroics. He hit a pull-up jumper with less than 10 seconds left to tie the game and converted a technical free throw to win it with two seconds remaining when the Trojans called a timeout they didn’t have.
Schodzinki, now 53 and the director of external relations at Ohio University Eastern in St. Clairsville, calls that game “the toughest loss I ever experienced,’’ which includes four more years of playing in college and 30 years as a coach. He still remembers shooting that fateful free throw.
“I thought for sure the foul shot was good when it left my hand. I put it up soft and it was dead center,” Schodzinski said. “I’m not sure how it didn’t fall, but the air went out of the balloon when they converted at the buzzer. It was hard to bounce back from that. That three-hour bus ride home from Parkersburg felt like three days.”
St. Francis switched gears in the overtime, slowing what had been an up and down, transition-type game. The Trojans got the tip in the (at the time) three-minute OT and held the ball for nearly two minutes before Powroznik’s wide-open layup off a nifty feed from Ernst.
“This was the best coaching decision I ever made in my life,’’ Smith said. “We had a four-corner, North Carolina offense like most people, but this was the first time we ever inverted it. We put our guards in the corners and brought our two forwards — who could handle the ball — out front. We flipped it, and we hadn’t even practiced it, but you can anticipate when your kids are ready to play. We’d had a great week of practice, and I told the kids before the game, ‘I think something special can happen tonight.’’’
Madonna was down just 86-84 with 46 seconds left in OT, but the Trojans made five straight free throws in the next 13 seconds to ice it.
When it was finally over, Madonna’s starters sat motionless on the bench for a while as the Trojans erupted in celebration. Santilli was the first one to stride down the sideline and shake hands with the Trojans coaching staff.
“Somehow,’’ Schodzinski said, “he found a way to handle himself with class and dignity after what I’m sure was the toughest loss of his career. He was the first to congratulate Coach Smith and wish him well afterwards. [Santilli] showed great character and sportsmanship when talking with our team, coaches, parents and media afterwards. I will always remember this valuable lesson from him.’’
Rujak also chimed in with his admiration for Santilli, who had previously taken Madonna to the 1980 state finals before losing to Smith and St. Francis. Santilli later was an assistant on the Weir coaching staff when it won the 1998 Class AA football title.
“Rich was a good coach and a better person,’’ Rujak said. “He took me as a young guy and taught me a lot about the game and life, and about how to mentor kids and how to handle those situations. Because when I was younger, I didn’t handle it all that well.’’
Researching and writing this article also allowed me some closure of sorts.
I never did get a proper interview with Smith after that game, instead listening to him talk to his team from outside their dressing room door seconds after they piled in. Because of deadline concerns (especially with the game going overtime), I felt like I could use those comments for my story — a rather inappropriate method I hadn’t done before or since.
But because Smith left coaching after that season to become a doctor and St. Francis stopped being a high school in 1990 (it’s now prekindergarten to eighth grade), I never crossed paths with Smith to apologize for that. Until now. He didn’t seem to mind that, or taking time to rehash memories of the long-ago game.
“Those kids knew that I was leaving at the end of the year,’’ Smith said. “On that night, they reached back for something special ... I’m honored and so glad that you remembered.’’
As a postscript, St. Francis fell to Mullens 61-50 in the 1984 state semifinals, and the Rebels then sank Lenore 78-54 in the Class A title game.