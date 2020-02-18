Sectional seeding reveal day has come to be one of my favorite days of the year as a sports writer.
The day always provides plenty of content, debate and angry coaches, players and fans upset about their postseason destinations. This year, however, other than a few minor grumblings, all was fairly quiet on the West Virginia girls basketball front.
Regardless, inevitably we are all sent back to re-examine the process itself. It has become a sort of yearly rite of passage.
In that system, coaches from every team in a region vote for teams in order without voting for their own. Those final seedings determine matchups and, by and large, host sites, though at least a few sections use neutral or predetermined sites in an effort to lessen the temptation of skewing the vote.
These coaches make enormous sacrifices with their time for very minimal financial compensation — scouting, practicing, game planning, all of which often infringes on personal lives, just for the betterment of a team.
And they’re also human. If your team doesn’t necessarily match up well with another team, would the thought cross your mind to unfairly vote that team higher or lower as to not see them until later in sectional play? Perhaps even in a sectional final when even the losers advance to play in regional co-finals?
Rest assured, it has absolutely happened. But what’s the answer?
It has been suggested that all ballots should be made public, with the thought that the possibility of outside and widespread scrutiny would serve as a deterrent.
So, I asked West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan if any planned adjustments were in the works. It’s a phone call I’ve made to him almost annually over the past few years, and to his credit, he’s stayed consistent.
“We don’t want any of the drama, we think it takes away from the game,” Dolan said about the possibility of public ballots. “And for the most part, basketball has always been pretty good. They’ve been able to hit the seedings pretty good. Now, there are some biases from time to time. But hopefully with everybody in the region voting, including some of the lower teams, sometimes that will clean it all up too.”
To his point, as sectionals became official around the state on Tuesday, most were pretty spot-on with what I — a neutral follower of the game — would have had.
Some of them are simply a no-win situation. Class AAA Region 3 had a pair of such sections as George Washington and South Charleston fought for the top seed and home-court advantage in Section 1, and Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson did the same in Section 2. All four teams had arguments and, in the end, the Patriots and Spartans ended up being awarded the top spots.
Another tight race in the area came in Class AA Region 4 Section 2, where Chapmanville claimed the top spot over Mingo Central after the two split their regular-season series. Again, both teams had legitimate resumes and, regardless, someone was happy and someone was not.
Perhaps the most interesting case locally was that of Herbert Hoover, a team that completed its regular season with a 15-7 record last week.
With regional lines drawn as they are, the Huskies join the north-central part of the state in postseason play, being grouped largely with teams they haven’t played in the regular season. In the end, Hoover was given the No. 3 seed behind top-seeded Lewis County (12-8) and second-seeded Braxton County (16-5).
Lewis County owns two wins over Braxton County, which likely went a long way in earning the top spot. But Hoover hadn’t played either of them, also likely looming large in its eventual seeding.
“Obviously with us being all the way down here, trying to fit all of them into our schedule is difficult, especially playing [13 games] in the Cardinal Conference,” Hoover coach John Vencill said. “It kind of came down to a year where it could’ve been any of those three and it just so happens we got the three seed. So, we will take it and play hard.”
Vencill chose to take the high road, though the three seed necessitates a first-round game Saturday. The Huskies will host sixth-seeded Clay County at 7 p.m. while Lewis and Braxton will both get byes into next Tuesday. Should Hoover win, it will visit the Eagles at 7 p.m.
But on a day when new answers are usually demanded, few questions were posed. For now, all focus seems to be pointed in a correct direction — the games themselves.