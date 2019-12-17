I feel much like I did the first time I had guests over at my off-campus college apartment in Morgantown – it ain’t much, but it’s mine.
So welcome in to my new weekly home where we’ll ruffle some feathers, smooth out some edges and talk prep sports and far beyond, while also peppering in a little sports betting (more on that in a bit).
Ignore for now the bare walls, hand-me-down furniture and tacky décor. As we go, hopefully this place will feel and look more and more like home.
As for this, my opening week — something landed on my new yard-sale welcome mat that needs to be discussed.
You may have noticed a story from our Derek Redd, who attended Mountain State Athletic Conference boys basketball media day on Dec. 11.
The MSAC debuted the media day as well as one in football this year. Both were great events, especially for media purposes, as it brings most coaches to one place and — along with a preseason poll — drums up some buzz and interest in the sport and especially in area teams.
Earlier this week, I received a text message from a girls basketball coach in the league asking if I’d gone to the MSAC’s girls basketball media day.
Obviously, the text was dripping in sarcasm, but it also got me thinking — where was the girls basketball media day?
So, taking pride in fighting the good fight for female athletics and minor sports in the state, I picked up my flaming torch — and my cell phone — and dialed up league commissioner Jim Hamric ready to do battle. As it turned out, there was no battle to be had.
I had been beaten to the punch — apparently by several people — in stressing the importance of fairness across gender lines and Hamric was nothing if not apologetic. Stressing that this year’s events in football and boys basketball were trial runs, I couldn’t get a question out about a possible girls event before he was already on the subject, saying that a girls media day should have been a top priority as well.
In the end, Hamric went as far to say that a girls media day would be held next year and if not, no boys media day would be held either. Hamric, who has otherwise done a nice job since taking over for the late Fred Aldridge in July of 2017, seemed sincere and myself being a proponent of second chances, I tend to give him a pass and a wait-and-see approach toward next year.
So, for now, in this my debut weekly installment, it’s a happy resolution. Let’s hope there are many more to come.
•••
As many phone calls as our office has gotten about running the betting lines on our Page 2, we haven’t provided much print on the subject.
Sports betting became legal in West Virginia in 2018 and among men of my age demographic (I’m 35 years old), it’s a huge deal.
So much in fact, that my college roommate and long-time friend Justin Hager ran a season-long college football pool in our group chat this year. No money changed hands in ours (no actual betting on this sportswriter’s salary), but I did pretty well this year and figured to drive up a little conversation, why not include a weekly betting spot in my column?
I was going to name it after Justin, but we lost a member of our chat to a tragic situation this year and I think he and all the guys would agree to do it this way, so without further ado, here is the Kenny Earl Barker Memorial Lock of the Week.
Bowl season kicks off Friday and before I see you again next Wednesday, Marshall has that little matter of the Gasparilla Bowl against Central Florida.
I don’t like big spreads in bowl games because usually, that means the team giving a lot of points doesn’t have a whole lot to play for in the first place. UCF is used to being among those Group of 5 teams in the hunt for a New Year’s Six bowl.
This screams of a classic case of one team with nothing to lose and one with nothing to gain. So give me the Thundering Herd and all 17.5 points Las Vegas is willing to lay on it.
If you have any weekly lines that scream at you, send them on in to me.
Maybe I’ll give you a shout out and a duct-taped bean bag to sit in here at the new place.
And with that, I hope you’ve enjoyed the tour.
Please do come back.