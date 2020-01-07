The flow of basketball season is downright odd.
You get this early few weeks of games largely played in showcases or tournaments — many of them out of state — between teams from different areas that would never otherwise play. Then there’s a break for Christmas. Then there’s a smattering of games again. Then there’s a break for the New Year.
And then, we settle into conference play and normality, which is where we are now.
But before we leave the early-season chaos completely behind, I’d like to share an old idea with you and hopefully with some of the right people to get some gears turning.
While the grind of conference play and rivalry games is fun, there is something pretty awesome about those aforementioned early-season matchups that cross classification and regional lines.
I got to see a few of those games on Saturday at the Wildcat Classic in Logan as North Marion and Wayne, two top-five Class AA girls teams, highlighted a two-day bill stocked with intriguing matchups in a heck of a venue to watch basketball. The event is one of an ever-growing number of showcases across the state.
Last basketball season, I had a conversation with a couple area coaches about the possible creation of another that would be sure to drum up some area interest.
First of all, several of these schools already play, so taking a handful of these games and throwing them together on a neutral floor shouldn’t be too difficult. For the Cardinal Conference Class AA schools, it’s a chance to slay the neighborhood giant. For the Class AAA MSAC schools, it’s another chance to put your program on display in front of fans who might otherwise never see it.
And for the neutral basketball fan, talk about a fun day. Who’s not lining up to see Chapmanville and Cabell Midland play a boys basketball game? Or St. Albans and Poca? Or Logan and Huntington?
On the girls side, Parkersburg and Winfield? Nitro and Cabell Midland? Wayne and Huntington?
Obviously, these matchups would change every year, and that’s where league coaches come in. The MSAC boys coaches voted on a preseason poll this year for the first time, something that is supposed to happen on the girls side next year as well. It couldn’t be too difficult to get the Cardinal to do the same, thus setting matchups for the event based on preseason ranking.
And, just think about the venue possibilities in the southern half of West Virginia. Perhaps its rotated yearly, from West Virginia State to the Williamson Field House to Big Sandy Superstore Arena, etc.
You take one day, four matchups on both the boys and girls sides, and you alternate them starting in the morning and ending in the evening. If that sticks — and grows — move it to two days, incorporate more games. If teams can find it in their budgets and schedules to travel to South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida to play games in the early season, surely they can spare a day in the interest of conference supremacy.
MSAC commissioner Jim Hamric and Cardinal commissioner Ollie Hunting would no doubt need the support of league coaches to get the ball rolling on such a thing, but the few I’ve talked to about it have been on board.
And if it’s built, the fans will come. And rest assured, this sports writer will as well.
The Kenny Earl Barker Memorial Lock of the Week is quickly turning into the do-the-opposite-of-what-I-tell-you segment, and hey, at least you’re still getting advice.
We started the New Year rough as Baylor let us down in the Sugar Bowl. As news of Matt Rhule’s departure for the NFL hit on Tuesday morning, maybe the Bears’ lackluster performance comes a little more into focus.
But we’ll try, try again, and there’s that little matter of the National Championship game on Monday.
In full transparency, I fully expected Ohio State to be here and was ready to pick the Buckeyes in this game regardless of the spread. That didn’t happen and this particular matchup has me unsure, to say the least.
LSU’s offense has looked unstoppable while Clemson has the pedigree, the experience and the knack for winning close games. The purple and yellow Tigers are giving the orange and white Tigers 51/2 points, and though my gut tells me that LSU may present more offensively than even Clemson can handle, I’ll go down with the ship in continuing to pick against the SEC. Give me Clemson and the points: Clemson 33, LSU 30.
2020 record: 0-1.