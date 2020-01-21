I lost my last living grandparent on Saturday morning, as my grandmother passed away at age 78.
It’s been a rough week for our family, but in the interest of not turning this column space into a weekly, sappy ride through my personal life, I’m going to choose not to go into it too deeply.
Instead, I’m going to go into our favorite sport.
Those close to me know I’m a gearhead. What they may not know is that a lot of that passion for auto racing comes from her.
I can remember being a little kid, covered up on her floral-printed couch and watching larger-than-life heroes behind the wheel compete on a Zenith television that probably weighed more than both of us put together. Men like Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip and, of course, her beloved Dale Earnhardt.
I’m always met with one question when people find out that I love NASCAR: What do you think it will take to save the sport?
Well, I don’t think it needs to be saved. NASCAR was a niche sport before it exploded in the 1990s and early 2000s, and now it’s a niche sport again. It will adjust and survive and there will always be an audience that longs to see a race car rocket around a track at speeds we mere mortals could only dream about reaching.
But if the sport direly needs anything, it’s personalities.
Over the past week, my family has rummaged through totes and boxes full of Earnhardt memorabilia as we clean out my grandmother’s apartment. It’s made me remember just how big a deal he really was. Earnhardt brought neutral parties and otherwise uninterested sports fans to the race track and to the television.
That is what NASCAR is missing now. There is plenty of talent. I’d argue more now than ever, but outside of race results, most of it is fairly forgettable.
A few weeks ago, I was sitting in our office rummaging the AP news wire when I ran across an item, one that didn’t make our paper and one that probably didn’t turn many heads nationally.
Hallie Deegan, an 18-year-old full-time competitor in some of NASCAR’s lower-tier series, made the announcement that she would jump from Toyota to Ford. I know, I know. And?
Well, Deegan is a name those of us who follow the sport closely have heard for years now. And she has the potential to be an enormous commodity for the sport in terms of merchandising, ticket sales and television viewership.
Yes, Deegan is a female, and in a sport historically dominated by white men, minorities and women bring in a certain amount of interest. But Deegan is no Danica Patrick, and that is a good thing for the sport. Patrick, as talented as she is, tried to make the jump from open wheels into NASCAR, a leap that has rarely been pulled off with any substantial success. It’s apples and radiators.
So while Patrick’s run in NASCAR flamed out after six marginal seasons, Deegan is building a foundation within the sport’s training grounds that has a much better chance of leading to long-term success. She was even presented with her high school diploma during pre-race ceremonies at Sonoma in 2018.
This year, she’ll run a full-time ARCA Series schedule despite likely being able to shortcut her way to the Gander Mountain Truck Series. Part self-awareness and part end-game vision, the seemingly inconsequential decisions the youngster is making now are all part of a bigger plan. That plan includes advancement only when ready, and maximizing opportunities at that point.
In the sport’s highest series, only five Toyotas run a full-time schedule while 13 full-time Fords compete on a weekly basis. More cars equal more opportunities, and those are the goals in mind, but she’s clearly not in a rush to get there either.
Squarely in Deegan’s corner is her father, Brian, who knows a thing or two about racing himself being a former Rallycross competitor and XGames champion in 2011. Having that kind of influence and knowledge of the industry backing you is certainly invaluable as well.
The early success has certainly been there — Deegan is the only female to ever to win races in the K&N Pro Series, and her driving has drawn praise from some of the sport’s biggest names, in particular, Kevin Harvick.
The personality is there too. She’s had her share of on-track dust-ups and post-race confrontations with male counterparts. And maybe most importantly for NASCAR, within all of that is certain marketability.
While Deegan’s ascent to the top of the NASCAR ranks may be a way off still, the start of this season isn’t. Commercials for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16 are already being aired on Fox broadcasts.
I know somewhere my grandmother will be watching. You can bet that so will I.
And while I’ll miss our recap conversations, I’m glad she’ll have the best overhead view that anyone could ask for.