Among current occupations I’d like to try for a living, projecting bowl games in the year 2020 has to rank just above professional snake milker and just below toilet paper factory worker on my personal list.
But luckily for college football fans, a few of these brave souls are still soldiering on, carving a path through the woods as the forest burns around them.
On Monday, the inaugural Los Angeles Bowl decided to punt on 2020, opting to make its grand debut in 2021 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The LA Bowl is officially the 11th scheduled bowl game to bow out, joining the Bahamas, Celebration, Fenway, Hawaii, Holiday, Las Vegas, Pinstripe, Quick Lane, Redbox and Sun bowls.
As much as people want to gripe about the number of bowl games, as a sports fan, what the hell else are you watching during your holiday break? Face it, you’re watching these bowl games, and some of the aforementioned ones have become a staple of our Christmas and New Year’s traditions.
As bowl games bow out and shrink the field of teams with postseason futures, you also have to remember that there is no minimum-win standard for qualifying teams. So, 2-8 South Carolina? Come on down! More on the Gamecocks in a moment.
The Big 12 Conference would seem to be unaffected by the collapsing bowl landscape as none of the 11 canceled games have tie-ins to the league. Along with that, West Virginia continues to find itself in the weekly bowl projections, though its ultimate destination and opponent is disputed from outlet to outlet.
Even with a loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, WVU would still likely find itself bowling, unless a big wave of cancellations hit, which, in 2020, is certainly still possible.
But with just one game left to go in the regular season, for the fun of it and at the risk of this piece being completely obsolete in less than a week’s time, let’s take a look at WVU’s possibilities, shall we? (The outlet projecting the Mountaineers’ destination and opponent is in parentheses.)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Maryland, Dec. 26 in Phoenix (Brett McMurphy): The Terrapins have been one of the hardest-hit Power Five teams in the country, having played just once since a 35-19 win over Penn State on Nov. 7. Maryland (2-2) has one scheduled game left, a home tilt against Rutgers on Saturday.
The allure here would be the rivalry tie-in, one that the Mountaineer fan base has missed for too long. Coincidentally, the Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2021 season with the Terps in College Park, Maryland. The teams have played four times since WVU joined the Big 12, the last of which came in a 45-6 win for the Mountaineers in 2015.
Rivalry games are fun and much needed for WVU, but a Maryland team that’s only played five games and playing the game all the way in Phoenix? I just don’t know how much juice this one has. Let’s call it a piece of beef, one that’s been cured and now rehydrated.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Minnesota, Dec. 26 in Phoenix (ESPN): The Golden Gophers, who lost early in the season in overtime to Maryland, haven’t been much more fortunate in their endeavors, having only played five games and are sitting at 2-3 with a trip to Nebraska scheduled for Saturday. The fighting P.J. Flecks haven’t fared well in trying to build off a landmark 11-2 season a year ago that finished with a win in the Outback Bowl over Auburn. The opposite of a rivalry, the Golden Gophers and Mountaineers have never met on the gridiron, which, in itself, adds a little steam to a potential matchup. It’s not the worst possibility, but certainly not the best. In terms of juice, we will call it a sirloin, albeit one that’s well done.
First Responder Bowl vs. SMU, Dallas, Dec. 26 (USA Today): The Mountaineers and Mustangs have met once, a 28-22 win for WVU all the way back in 1975. I would argue that SMU (7-3) is the most accomplished and best of the opponents listed so far. I’m a fan of Group of Five teams getting shots at the big boys and this would certainly qualify. While many might consider this a snooze-fest, I like this potential matchup. Take the aforementioned sirloin, upgrade it to a ribeye and cook it the right way, medium-rare.
Liberty Bowl vs. Kentucky, Memphis, Dec. 31 (Athlon Sports): To me, this is the most intriguing matchup in terms of ties and geography. UK and WVU would seem a natural border rivalry, and though there have been some interesting games on the hardwood in recent years, the teams haven’t locked horns in football since a 20-16 win for the Mountaineers in the 1983 Hall of Fame Classic. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 11-8-1, but more than the school-vs.-school history, it would be Neal Brown taking on his former place of employment and the coach for which he once served as an offensive coordinator, Mark Stoops. Kentucky is just 4-6, but four of those losses have come against ranked competition, and its defense has been fairly stingy outside of losses to Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss. Could be a low-scoring, bruising type affair with plenty of history between coaching staffs and schools. If you scour the web, you can find several possible matchups in this bowl game against other SEC schools — Arkanasas, Ole Miss and even Tennessee — but this one to me is the no-brainer. It’s filet mignon with a buttered lobster tail on top. At least compared to other options.
Liberty Bowl vs. South Carolina, Memphis, Dec. 26 (247Sports): Ugh. I almost fell asleep typing that line. A raisin dropped on the pavement at a truck stop in the desert. In the summer. This year has been rough enough, let’s hope it ends on a note much better than this.