With WVU’s football program shut down until Thursday, it’s been mostly quiet out of the team as it prepares to finalize its early signing class on Wednesday.
About the only exception, since the team’s Zoom meetings last Tuesday, was coach Neal Brown taking to Twitter with a video on Friday and, among other things, praising this year’s senior class.
Brown called the class one that’s, “going to make a huge difference in Mountaineer football moving forward.” But for football fans in the Mountain State, several of them already have, and that was true before they stepped foot on campus in Morgantown.
A large portion of this class is from the now well-documented Bridgeport/Fairmont Senior connection, including defensive lineman Darius Stills, linebacker Dylan Tonkery and safety/special teams stalwart Dante Bonamico. Stills has already announced his plans to pursue the NFL draft, turning down the NCAA’s offered extra year of eligibility to all fall athletes. The other two have not made official decisions yet to my knowledge.
But if we have seen the last of the three on a football field in the state of West Virginia, they’ve certainly left an indelible mark on the sport. West Virginia football fans will no doubt miss them. Personally, so will I.
Let me take you back to 2015. The newly merged Charleston Gazette-Mail sports department ran a short-lived promotion that first football season. Picking a statewide prep game of the week, we hit the road looking for the best matchup across the state. And when I say “we,” I mean me.
I covered a game in Martinsburg that year. I remember seeing Magnolia at Williamstown. And I remember a whole lot of trips to Bridgeport.
That’s because the Indians were unquestioned kings of Class AA football, having won the previous two state championships. Bridgeport would make it a third that season and I was there for quite a few of those victories — a home win over Keyser and one at Robert C. Byrd that regular season stick out.
And then there was the semifinal win over Fairmont Senior. The Indians rolled their rival 35-0 that regular season, and though they ultimately prevailed again, it was much closer this time around with a final score of 28-20.
Now, with Fairmont Senior having won two of the last three state championships and with two other appearances in the state title game in the last five years, it’s hard to remember the Polar Bears ever playing second fiddle to anybody. But at the time, it was absolutely a big brother-little brother rivalry.
On Nov. 27, 2015, after a decade of dominance by Bridgeport, the tide started to turn. You could feel it. Yes, Bridgeport won the game 28-20, but it was spurred on by two defensive touchdowns and a big 51-yard touchdown catch just before halftime by Tonkery. It wasn’t the same bulldozing, dominant run game as Fairmont — behind two underclassmen defensive linemen named Darius and Dante Stills — provided some seldom-seen resistance for the Indians’ offense.
Tonkery — and fellow running back Bonamico — went on to win a third title, with the two combining for 2,936 yards and 48 touchdowns in 2015. I’ve covered prep football for over a decade now and I’d be hard-pressed to remember a better tandem, and none of that even touches what they did defensively. I saw a good portion of those exploits that season, and it’s one I’ll never forget. They’re two I’ll never forget.
But, when I’m asked about the best prep game I’ve ever covered, it’s a pretty easy answer, even though I’ve seen a lot of good ones. It was at the same place, in the same round, between the same teams the following year.
On Nov. 25, 2016, the Polar Bears came back into Bridgeport for a semifinal showdown once again. The Indians were riding a 12-game win streak in the series dating back to Oct. 27, 2006, and that included a 17-14 win in the regular season that year.
What ensued was a team, a school and a community exorcising a decade’s worth of demons in a double-overtime slugfest full of drama and defense as neither team reached 200 total yards. Bonamico and Tonkery were gone, but the Stills brothers weren’t and their presence up the middle clogged up the works nearly all night long for Bridgeport.
Without spending the next 30 paragraphs trying to retell that story, the game ended on a decision to go for a 2-point conversion by then-Fairmont coach J.L. Abbott. In the end, it was Jake Abbott, yet another member of West Virginia’s roster, that extended his arm and the ball across the plane to get those two points and send Fairmont to a 22-21 win and to the state championship game.
I’ll never forget that image of Abbott’s outstretched arm, the call from the referee and the explosion of emotion from the Fairmont side. Things had changed. For good. And you could feel it on the field. All that Fairmont has accomplished since, in my opinion, is traced back to that night.
All of the aforementioned players have made their contributions at WVU since. Darius Stills is obviously the most decorated of the bunch, having been named the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year this season.
If all choose to say goodbye, they will do so without a fan-filled final game at Milan Puskar Stadium. And that’s a real shame. Because for eight — and, in the case of redshirt seniors Bonamico and Tonkery, nine — seasons under the lights in West Virginia, they’ve given football fans memories to last a lifetime.
They won’t be forgotten. Not by those fans. And, certainly, not by me.