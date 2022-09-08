Rules are meant to be broken — unless you’re a high school volleyball player, apparently.
And really, in this case, bent would’ve sufficed. But that just wasn’t permitted at Cabell Midland High School on Tuesday night when the letter of the law took precedence over common sense.
I can think of a few letters I’d group together to describe the situation.
Here’s the skinny.
South Charleston and Capital went to Cabell Midland for a regular-season tri-match. One Black Eagle freshman, who shall remain unnamed, was fairly close with Leah Strickland, a freshman at Herbert Hoover who tragically lost her life in a car crash while coming back from a soccer game at Braxton County last week.
In the days that followed, the outpouring of support by area schools and programs has been great to see.
Heck, at the football game I covered last Friday (George Washington vs. Ashland Paul Blazer of Kentucky) the Patriot student section wore royal blue and bright red — Hoover’s colors — instead of their own burgundy, silver and white. There was a moment of silence before the game as well.
And that’s just one example of so many. It makes one proud to be from this area, from this state.
So, in support of Strickland and their teammates, obviously grief-stricken by the loss of a friend, the Black Eagles decided to draw a number 17 on one of their legs, the number Strickland wore in soccer.
That’s where things start to go from uplifting to infuriating.
According to South Charleston coach Chrissy Orcutt, an assistant coach — joined by a player — approached the referee that would be presiding over the team’s first match and asked if the leg marking would be OK.
At that point, the official responded with “I won’t see it,” a statement that seemed to indicate a potential infraction would be overlooked. The referee in question confirmed the remark in a report written after the match.
However, it apparently and miraculously must’ve have become visible when SC took the court for its match against Capital.
Citing a rule that prohibits body paint, the official — whom I will leave nameless as well, for his or her sake — hit Orcutt with a red card, awarded a point to Capital and took South Charleston’s serve away. Orcutt said the explanation she received is that the numbers were “distracting.”
Um, distracting to who? Does anyone think Capital would start serving into the crowd or spiking balls into the concession stand because South Charleston players drew a number on their legs? And if you classify markings on a girl’s leg as “distracting” maybe you don’t have any business attending a girls prep game, much less officiating one.
I digress and I apologize if that was a bit heavy-handed but just imagine — receiving that ruling and that explanation in that scenario.
Orcutt didn’t have to. And she didn’t mince words either.
“When something like this happens, everybody all over the state has sent their respects but this is like family to us,” she said on Thursday.
“It’s such a bigger thing than a volleyball official making a ruling and if it would’ve been that he kicked me out, I would’ve taken my suspension because I believe in it and my girls believe in it and that’s what’s important. We’re wanting to do this to support the family and they wanted to do it to support their own teammate who is very close to her and not just the fact that it happened but it happened so close to home ... I’ll never take that away from them. I’ll take whatever penalty.”
It was an applause-worthy statement from Orcutt but it’s one I can’t even begin to believe was necessary. She went on to say her team did the same thing in a match against Chapmanville on Wednesday with no penalty. The Black Eagles have ordered “17s” to be fastened to their shoelaces, additions that Orcutt believes aren’t illegal, and they are due to arrive soon.
On Thursday, I reached out to Dr. Cindy Daniel of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, who presides over all things prep volleyball, and she confirmed that she had been made aware of the situation and that the organization was looking further into it.
“Our hearts go out to the family, that’s one more tragedy that community has had to endure and our thoughts and prayers are with them first and foremost,” said Daniel, whose son Josh — currently the boys basketball coach at South Charleston — used to coach at Hoover. “Secondly, we are aware of the situation. It’s unfortunate and we are looking into the matter and we will take appropriate action as necessary.”
Making matters worse, Daniel wouldn’t even go as far as to confirm that the situation warranted a penalty at all, meaning the ruling could’ve been a mistake and a misinterpretation of the rule.
Look, there’s a lot Daniel, who I know to be a great person and one I believe truly puts the interests of prep athletes first, probably couldn’t say. And I won’t attempt to speak for her or put words in her mouth. She handled our conversation professionally and I get that.
But I don’t have any such restrictions, and as you know by now, I’m never bashful to speak my mind.
There are rules. There are also things like tact, scope and perspective. In this case — when the rule certainly didn’t pertain to the safety of student athletes — I would argue the latter were probably more important than the former. I would love to think this point is just obvious, that it would come with being a decent person.
But I suppose not.
These are a bunch of kids who just lost one of their own, kids whose youthful sense of immortality has been rocked to the core. Things like this aren’t supposed to happen. Not when you’re 14 years old.
There are greater tragedies than possibly and allegedly illegal uniform alterations.
May we keep those in mind.
And if they feel the need to, let our student athletes write them on their legs.