A few ins, a few outs and a few what-have-yous:
I didn't know Robert Alexander but I certainly knew of him.
That was true long before I was a sports writer. Despite his career at WVU ending four years before I was born, I knew his name. I knew his place in West Virginia sports lore.
Alexander was an athlete that grandfathers, fathers, uncles and cousins told younger relatives about. I'm sure that's what happened in my case, but so early in my formative years that I can't remember any specific such conversation.
I don't remember when I learned that my hometown of Cross Lanes was the birthplace of country singer Kathy Mattea or that the NBA logo went to high school at East Bank. And I don't remember how or when I heard my first tale of Alexander. It's just kind of one of those things that is in your mind one day.
I didn't get to see him play at South Charleston, unfortunately, but I did get to see Randy Moss play at DuPont. I have to imagine it was somewhat similar -- all of that talent, those unforgettable plays and the buzz surrounding it all.
I'm not going to pretend to have some deep-rooted connection, I don't even want to use the entirety of this piece up -- our Chuck Landon, who did know and cover Alexander did a fine enough job of that in Thursday's paper. I just wanted to send my thoughts, prayers and well wishes to all that were affected by his death. He was a sports legend to all West Virginians, but a friend and family to so many.
May the latter be remembered as much as the former.
nnn
Quite the statement of youth was made in the West Virginia Golf Association this past weekend.
The team of Bryson Beaver and Tanner Vest rallied from six shots back and prevailed in a four-way playoff in the West Virginia Fourball Championship held at the Resort at Glade Springs. In doing so, Beaver and Vest prevailed over some of the state's golf stalwarts, knocking off teams of Pat Carter and Sam O'Dell, Jess Ferrell and Philip Reale and Cory Hoshor and Jeremy Vallet. O'Dell and Carter have combined to win 17 West Virginia Amateur titles and Reale is the reigning Amateur champion.
Yet none of that seemed to matter to Beaver (18 years old) and Vest (16), a pair of teenagers combining to form the youngest winning duo of the event in its 42-year history.
Beaver, who just graduated from Herbert Hoover, was the Class AA medalist at the state tournament last year while Vest is a rising junior at Shady Spring, serving as a cart boy at Glade Springs over the summer.
The boys certainly played like men last weekend.
nnn
Finally, while on the topic of golf, how much is enough? Does that figure exist?
I'm not sure it does. In case you missed it, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed became the latest defectors from the PGA Tour to join the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf Series, which will feature insanely high purses and extremely low self awareness. The political conflicts are easily researched and, well, many are alarming.
But aside from that, several of these guys -- DeChambeau, Reed, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson -- these are Americans and quite wealthy ones at that. I'll likely never see a million dollars, much less have the opportunity to win $25-30 million for a weekend of playing golf. So maybe I'm not qualified to judge, but I'd like to think a few million would keep me happy and content playing the majority of my golf in this country, in front of these fans.
I have a feeling that many of them are about to learn that when it comes to public opinion in the U.S. of A., there are no mulligans.