Going round and round is nothing new in NASCAR.
But anymore, that circular motion feels more like a downward spiral.
While I’ll wait until afterward to pass final judgment, my inclination says that the organization is poised for yet another disaster on Sunday with this one kicking off the season.
In seasons past, the Busch Clash set the tone. Now, it’s just evidence of an organization that is deaf to it.
If you missed the commercials advertising NASCAR’s exhibition kickoff race during last week’s NFL games, the Clash is all set to go on Sunday, seemingly in a broadcast sweet spot up mainly against the Pro Bowl (yawn) and a handful of NBA games (zzzz).
Historically, and personally, the Busch Clash serves as the first sight of spring. I never had much use for a groundhog, I had 750 horses roaring in each of a drafting of cars flying at over 200 miles per hour around the sport’s holiest cathedral, the 2.5-mile track at Daytona International Speedway.
This Sunday? Think more of I-64 West. At rush hour.
That’s what veteran Kyle Busch is saying anyhow. Busch estimated that speeds this time around are “probably going to be around 60 mph and the low speed in the corners maybe 20 mph.”
No, this year there are no restrictor plates, palm-tree lined, near-mile-long straightaways or multi-car packs. Instead, there’s only an oval the size of the one surrounding your local middle school football field and a ton of uncertainty. All in a place that’s about as logical a place for NASCAR as a State of the State address is for a bulldog.
Alas, that’s an entirely different column.
The historic Los Angeles Coliseum will serve as the site for this year’s Clash with a donut of a quarter-mile track being constructed around the field on which USC plays its home games. To live and die in L.A. ... anyone want to take a guess as to which NASCAR will do?
Seriously. Why? Who wanted this? Because I highly doubt it was many folks in the City of Angels, most of whom -- the famous ones anyway -- have poked fun at the sport over the years, not requested its presence.
If NASCAR wanted to race in a coliseum, it already has one -- Bristol Motor Speedway, also known as “The Last Great Colosseum”. But apparently NASCAR would rather bury it in dirt and hold some kind of makeshift, rally car, destruction derby each spring than shine a brighter light on one of sport's greatest venues in prime time.
What’s the thinking here, that the Super Bowl the following Sunday in Los Angeles will somehow garner higher attendance or ratings for the Clash? Please. I’ve loved the sport since I was old enough to pronounce “Kulwicki” and even I’m having trouble convincing myself to watch.
Maybe it will be great. Maybe it’ll go off without a hitch. Maybe it brings a whole new crowd of southern Californians to the sport and helps buck the recent trends of falling attendance and plummeting ratings.
But I’d give you better odds on an unaltered school day on Friday.
The problem is, NASCAR continues to grasp at straws when most of its fans drink beer from a can. I’m not one to stereotype and I certainly don’t mean this in any kind of derogatory way, but to me, NASCAR’s decline over the past couple of decades can be traced to two definitive factors -- the death of Dale Earnhardt and the organization’s determination to take the sport out of the South. Where it was born. Where it, mostly, belongs.
I’m not saying the entirety of the NASCAR schedule should be held in SEC country. But most of it? Yeah. Bring back Rockingham. Restore and reinstate North Wilkesboro. And for God’s sake, get rid of a few of these road courses.
Bring the sport back to its roots and back to the people that supported it long before the boom in the 1990s brought the sport, briefly, onto the national stage.
Because the fact is, it’s just not sustainable. Stock car racing is a niche sport, and despite NASCAR’s brief stay near the pinnacle of the sports world, it will likely stay that way. Quit chasing stars and remember the people who have always enjoyed racing cars.
The sport has so much going for it. A crop of extremely talented young drivers. Heightened safety measures. Advanced technology. And NASCAR has catered it all to a crowd with no interest. Both of my grandmothers would roll over in their graves.
Success in Southern California? NASCAR must be dreamin’.
And it may just be another nightmare for the fans it has left.