I’m 38 years old and I still depend on my fiancée to wrap Christmas and birthday gifts.
So how do I go about putting a bow on 14-plus years of my career and life?
Writing this is no day at the beach, although soon I’ll experience plenty of them. I have accepted a new opportunity to become the sports editor at the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the St. Augustine Record, where I will manage staffs and cover NASCAR.
My last assignment will come on Friday night as Princeton visits Hurricane in a key Class AAA prep football game. I could think of no more fitting way to end it.
It’s a dream job I'm preparing to take, but I'm also leaving one behind.
It's a dream that I thought surely was unattainable as a 23-year-old college graduate when I nervously sat down in front of then-Gazette sports editor Mitch Vingle for an interview in the summer of 2008. I was told that advancement was highly unlikely. I don’t know that it was even desired. Truth be told, when I started answering phones as a sports clerk, I aspired for little more than beer money.
Over the years, I’ve stayed too busy to reflect much on the path traversed to get to here from there. Yet, as I’ve packed all my stuff into boxes … as my fiancée has packed my things into boxes … nostalgia and appreciation have flooded in.
I’ve been blessed beyond belief and supported by so many amazing people. In fact, I thought about filling this final column space with just the names of people that helped me along the way, but quickly realized I’d run out of space before I was halfway finished. Friends and family, coworkers and peers, coaches, administrators, athletes and, of course, you, the readers -- I’m in debt to you all.
But it all goes so much further than occupation. If someone were to ask me who I am, “sports writer” wouldn’t be the first answer. It wouldn’t concern my age or pronouns, teams I root for, my salary or my possessions.
I’m a West Virginian. I’m the son, grandson and nephew of coal miners. I’ve caught trout in the Cranberry River, harvested deer in Jackson County, sat on a rock atop Dolly Sods, stood in the shadow of the New River Gorge Bridge and graduated from the state’s biggest land grant university, WVU. I know the refreshing feeling of a plunge in Summersville Lake on a hot, summer day. I’ve felt the bite of a winter wind in Canaan Valley and gathered peace from the soothing sounds of Whittaker Falls in Bergoo.
Those experiences make us West Virginians as much as DNA or geography. And maybe that gave me confidence in trying to tell the stories I’ve been blessed to write over the years. I knew my subjects and my audience. It all came naturally.
And what didn’t come naturally -- the technical side of it -- was groomed by those with whom I had the privilege of sharing an office. Mitch, Rick Ryan, Nick Scala, Jeff Rider, Rich Stevens, Derek Taylor, Doug Smock, Derek Redd -- they were my de facto journalism teachers. See, I spent my college years studying literature -- I knew more about John Keats than Bob Woodward -- and while it may not seem that different, trust me, it is. If you don’t believe me, ask Rick (I still owe him a box or two of red pens from those early days).
They became the guys I tried to emulate in writing, interviewing and work ethic, and to do so, I had to fully commit. It’s said that if you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life. I’ll throw the red review flag on that one. That statement should be amended to, “If you love your job, you’ll want to work every day of your life.”
By and large -- save for a few vacation days and Sundays -- I did just that. And I don’t regret it any of it. As our staff shrank, it became a point of pride to try and help keep up the same production we always had, a goal I shared and discussed many times with current sports director Grant Traylor, who started his journey as a sports writer just a couple of years before I did. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done as a staff under his direction in recent years and I know the product at HD Media will continue to excel with him at the helm. I take solace in that as I prepare to leave.
Today, while struggling with how to even start this piece, I took a walk down my road. It’s a gravel road, some may call it a country road.
The funny thing about a road is that most of them, unless otherwise designated, can be driven both ways. For now, those country roads will take me south. But I know the way home.
And West Virginia will always be just that. It’s in my DNA.
If you’ve read along over the years, thank you so much, and if you’re into racing, I hope you continue to do so. While I appreciate the steps I’ve taken, I’m looking forward to taking a few more in the sand.
And as I depart, I feel overwhelming gratitude for everything the good Lord has given me and the life and career you’ve allowed me to have thus far. I pride myself on witty endings, but I’ll leave you with two words as I sign off.
Not "so long," as I know we'll meet again.
Thank you.