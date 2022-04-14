West Virginia landed the big fish from the portal pool on Wednesday when Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels announced his intentions to come to Morgantown for next season.
And they say the big ones always get away.
On paper, it makes all the sense in the world. A former five-star quarterback with four years of experience in Power Five Division I offenses reuniting with his former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, and with five returning starters along the offensive line in front of him as well as experienced options outside at receiver as well -- I get it. For all involved.
There was no other move for Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown to make. With three quarterbacks without a start between them battling it out for the job and after taking an inordinate amount of heat in recent months over the march of players leaving Morgantown via the transfer portal, going out and getting a player of Daniels’ pedigree to shore up the position and reassure the fan base was the only choice. I’m sure it wasn’t even a decision.
But for weeks on the radio-show-turned-podcast I share with Brandon Lowe, ever since Daniels’ possible interest in WVU was first reported, we’ve been posing a simple question to the fan base: Do you want JT Daniels? We ran it on our social media accounts, we’ve talked about it ad nauseum.
Mostly, the response has been overwhelmingly, “Yes.”
But are you sure? Really, really sure?
Because there’s a world where Daniels shakes off the injury woes of his past, becomes the next Will Grier and takes WVU to heights it hasn’t reached in quite some time, reinvigorating the fan base, solidifying Brown’s position well into the future and leaving a mark in Morgantown that won’t soon be forgotten.
But there was an old soap opera called “Another World,” and the flip side to this coin may involve more drama than that show ever did.
What happens if Daniels doesn’t stay healthy? There’s certainly enough evidence to question it. He lost his sophomore season to an ACL injury in 2019 at USC, lost most of his first season at Georgia in 2020 while still rehabbing, only to have oblique and lat injuries derail him last season. That’s a lot of ailments stretching across a wide spectrum for a college player. Obliques and lats make me think of an old, veteran long reliever, not of a young quarterback.
Maybe you say, “That’s OK, WVU still has Nicco.”
And I’d respond, “For now.”
Look, I personally think this is an ideal scenario for true freshman Nicco Marchiol, the highly touted, highly recruited crown jewel of Brown’s 2021 recruiting class. A year to sit behind a veteran, adjust to the speed of the college game, learn WVU’s system and possibly even take a redshirt -- all of those things could be huge for his development.
But I don’t have to tell this fan base about how unpredictable the portal is. I’m not saying Marchiol will transfer. Not at all. I’m just not saying he won’t either. By now, unless you played your high school ball at Fairmont Senior or Spring Valley, I’m not putting anything past anybody.
For argument’s sake, say Marchiol would transfer. Even if Daniels does stay healthy, if he has has a good season he could easily bolt for the NFL, and then what?
What about the chemistry in the quarterback room and within the offense? Sophomore Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Will Crowder have now played together for two years. They’ve had all spring to welcome in Marchiol. Now, over the summer, just before the fall, Daniels, the assumed starter, waltzes in and seizes control?
I can’t help it. It all just sort of feels empty to me. And that’s life with the portal, I suppose. Players come and players go and that’s just how it is. I was honestly interested to see who would emerge from this three-man quarterback battle. Turns out the answer was likely D, none of the above.
Listen, there’s no denying that bringing Daniels in is the right move. It had to be done. It’s also a win for Daniels, who will have another chance to resurrect his career in front of a fan base that’s begging for a winner and for something to cheer about. If he can come in and do what Grier did after transferring from Florida, he will forever endear himself to Morgantown.
And if he can’t? Well, those possible ramifications are what worry me the most.
In terms of the portal, Daniels may be the big fish. But the Mountaineers and likely Neal Brown may well sink or swim with him.