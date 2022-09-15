I’ve certainly never been accused of being an optimist.
So, when I took a moment to reflect on West Virginia football under coach Neal Brown, what immediately came to mind were three-plus years full of individual plays that led to brutally painful losses.
And I wondered, “Is it just my pessimism talking, or have there been some one-off moments and borderline fluky sequences that have made all the difference for Neal Brown? Or is that just what sticks out because of pessimism?”
With that in mind, I did some research.
There are certainly numbers to point to as Brown’s career record slipped to 17-20 in Morgantown after last Saturday’s loss to Kansas. Numbers other than offensive and defensive yardage.
For instance, the Mountaineers have been flagged 239 times for 2,026 yards in Brown’s tenure, with opponents being called for 208 penalties, amounting to 1,851 yards. And while that gap may not seem huge, combined with a deficiency in fumbles -- where WVU has fumbled 51 times and lost 22 of them compared to 40 fumbles and 14 lost for opponents -- and interceptions (33-28), it’s easy to see that turnovers and flags have indeed been an issue.
Also, do any of you remember far more defensive and special-teams touchdowns for opponents than for WVU in the last four seasons? Well, there’s a good reason for that as opponents have scored 11 such touchdowns with the Mountaineers accounting for just four.
Many fans on social media -- and in my voicemail inbox -- are treating the situation as if Brown is the worst coach in recent memory at WVU. I tend to think that’s a bit of a stretch, but admittedly a 17-20 mark isn’t exactly inspiring.
But what’s so frustrating to fans, Brown and everyone else near the situation is how close things are to being different. A bad bounce off a dropped pass leading to a pick-six against Pitt and an ill-timed illegal-procedure penalty against Kansas ... if both of those plays are different, maybe WVU enters this week at 2-0 and this column is never written. But these plays are certainly no aberration.
In fact, here are eight more in chronological order:
n 2019 at No. 12 Baylor: In the fourth quarter with the Bears leading 17-14, a delay-of-game penalty on fourth-and-2 at the Baylor 26-yard line turns a 43-yard field-goal attempt for Casey Legg into a 48-yard boot, one the young kicker missed. Baylor took back over with 3:33 and the score stood.
n 2019 vs. Oklahoma State: Not a play, but a quarter. The Cowboys outscored the upset-minded Mountaineers 10-0 in the fourth, overcoming a 13-10 deficit to claim a 20-13 win at Milan Puskar Stadiu.
n 2020 at Oklahoma State: Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, WVU reached the Cowboys' 23-yard line. A penalty pushed the Mountaineers back 5 yards, but after two incomplete passes, quarterback Jarret Doege was strip-sacked on third-and-15 with Tyren Irby picking up the fumble and returning it 56 yards for a touchdown. That made the score 14-0 in an eventual 27-13 Cowboys win.
n 2020 at Texas Tech: With the game tied at 27 in the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers drove to the Texas Tech 42-yard line. Sam James caught a screen pass but fumbled, allowing Zach McPhearson to pick it up and run 56 yards the other way for the deciding score in a 34-27 Red Raiders victory.
n 2020 at Texas: With the Longhorns leading 17-13, Doege fired to the end zone on fourth-and-1 but tight end Mike O’Laughlin dropped the pass, accounting for one of two empty trips to the red zone in the second half as the Longhorns eked out a four-point victory.
n 2021 at Maryland: In a game full of what-if plays, Doege was picked off in the Maryland end zone in the fourth quarter with the Terrapins clinging to a 23-21 lead. A few plays later on third-and-5 in Maryland territory, the Mountaineers lose sight of receiver Rakim Jarrett, who hauls in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Taulia Tagovailoa, accounting for the exclamation mark in a 30-24 Terrapin win.
n 2021 at Oklahoma: In a 13-13 game deep in the fourth quarter, West Virginia drove to the Oklahoma 28-yard line. On back-to-back plays, WVU center Wyatt Milum was flagged for an illegal snap, and then snapped the ball over Doege’s head, leading to a 21-yard loss. West Virginia punted and Oklahoma never gave the ball back, driving for a game-winning field goal as time expired.
n 2021 vs. Texas Tech: With the score 20-20, Tech quarterback Henry Colombi underthrew a deep ball on which Kaylon Geiger adjusted for a 42-yard gain. It led to a 32-yard game-deciding field goal with 18 seconds remaining with the Red Raiders hanging on for a 23-20 victory.
Sure, WVU has had some plays go its way over that time period too, and if the aforementioned plays are reversed, there’s no guarantee they all lead to victories. But let’s say the Mountaineers win half of them. Let’s also say WVU is 2-0 this year. Brown’s career record goes to 23-14 that fast.
And that’s the razor’s edge against which careers are judged in Power Five college football. Is it Brown’s fault all of those plays have gone against the Mountaineers? Probably not. But those types of sequences had better start evening out and fast for Brown because, even as a staunch defender of his over the years, even I admit home losses to Kansas are tough to explain away.
Brown was right about one thing: It’s a long season.
For his sake, I hope the last 10 game weeks don’t wind up being as long as the first two were.