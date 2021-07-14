Vibes were good to say the least at Big 12 Media Days Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with smiles, pleasantries and acknowledgements of a return to normalcy in abundance.
Nothing was decided on the field on Wednesday, but once that process starts in late September, I don’t think there will be nearly as much joy. Vibes will turn into hives, smiles to scowls as those same coaches have to scout and prepare for formidable opponent after formidable opponent.
I just can’t recall a year since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012 that the league was any better from top to bottom, especially not counting Kansas, which was a unanimous selection to finish 10th in the Big 12 preseason poll. Don’t worry, Jayhawks, basketball will be here before you know it.
As you may have noticed, I’m in the midst of a series of stories previewing all of the team’s on WVU’s 2021 schedule. That process is ongoing, but with each dive into Big 12 opponents, the scarier the league as a whole seems. I have an AP Poll vote and I’m fairly certain that two Big 12 teams will make my top five. As for which two and where they fall, stay tuned.
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell used a different word on Wednesday, calling the league “dangerous.” For his Cyclones, who garnered four first-place votes and came in second in the preseason poll -- behind Oklahoma, of course -- after returning 19 starters from a Fiesta Bowl team last year, that’s probably an appropriate term.
But from the top to the bottom, which is really made mostly of a muddied middle where any team seemingly could beat any other, the realization of the competition ahead is real.
“You look from top to bottom, the quarterbacks in this league right now, you look at offensively some of the skill players in this league -- the running backs and the receivers -- and you flip it on the defensive side and I think we’re a better defensive league than we’ve ever been,” Campbell said. “Across the board really good defenses and the coaching staffs. I think what you see with some of the consistency and some of the new coaches in this league, top to bottom, a really dangerous league and a league you better be at your 'A' game week in and week out if you want a chance to win and have success.”
Campbell’s Cyclones have had success. Not as much as Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma Sooners, who have accounted for all four of the Big 12’s berths into the College Football Playoff since it was instituted in the 2014-2015 season.
The Sooners have won six straight Big 12 titles but are 0-4 in the aforementioned CFP appearances. With what Oklahoma has coming back -- eight starters on an ever-improving defense and quarterback/preseason Big 12 player of the year Spencer Rattler, among others -- it would seem to have the team to break that streak this season.
But there’s a ton of work to be done before that opportunity presents itself, something not lost on Riley.
“We have a lot of respect for this league, we have a lot of respect for what it takes to win this league,” Riley said. “I think a lot of times on the outside, people just think it’s a given, and anybody who thinks that doesn’t know college football, they haven’t been inside the ropes, they don’t understand it. It takes so much.
"Everybody is a good coach. Everybody has good players and each year is so different, each game is so different. We’re excited about some of the success we’ve had but we know that’s not going to make much difference this coming year. We’ve got to go do it again.”
Think about it, outside of Kansas, where is the gimme win?
Baylor? Not with 22 players on defense alone that took snaps last year and with defensive mastermind Dave Aranda at the helm.
Kansas State? Chris Klieman won four national championships at North Dakota State and beat Oklahoma last year while dealing with significant COVID issues.
Texas Tech? Not with 11 Power Five transfers on defense alone, not to mention Tyler Shough, who transferred in fresh off a Pac-12 title at Oregon to play quarterback for the Red Raiders.
TCU? No way.
Oklahoma State? Not hardly.
WVU? Well, I’ll let you answer that one.
Even last year, the Sooners started 0-2 in league play before storming back to take the conference crown yet again. On Wednesday, Riley was asked what kind of statement that made.
“We all want to write and talk about streaks or winning this many and that’s all great,” Riley said. “I don’t know about the statement. Each year is its own year.”
This one is shaping up to be one for the books. As for which teams author happy endings, we will find out after what promises to be a long, twisting narrative full of surprises.