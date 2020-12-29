The more I’ve thought about Thursday’s Liberty Bowl, the more I’ve realized just how much WVU coach Neal Brown and his coaching staff is up against.
A win over Army won’t mean much. Heck, a loss to Army won’t mean much. Not in the big picture. Not in the long run.
But in terms of strictly coaching ability, I’m not sure a game under Brown so far will say as much about him and this staff as this one on Thursday potentially will.
There are many factors that went into how I arrived at what feels like a bold statement, even as I typed it. To Jeff Monken’s credit, the Army head coach didn’t shy away from anything during his Zoom conference on Monday morning.
In fact, he flat out said it.
“They’re a lot more talented than we are, they’re a lot faster, more athletic and bigger than we are and that’s going to make it a challenge,” Monken said of the Mountaineers.
He’s absolutely right. WVU has a roster full of Power Five Division I athletes that were recruited to compete at the highest level of college football. Army’s recruiting reach is obviously much more limited. You can sell a great athlete on life as a student at WVU. It’s a much tougher sell to get a player to commit to playing at Army while taking on everything else that comes with that.
To Monken and his staff’s credit, the Black Knights are searching for a 10th win on Thursday, achieving success based largely on a triple-option offensive attack, a ball-hogging, clock-melting mentality and the fundamentals on which they pride themselves, whether on offense, defense or special teams.
Imagine spending a season or even two seasons prepping a team for life in the Big 12 Conference against wide-open, tempo attacks every week, only to try and get a team ready for the polar opposite in 10 days. It would be like trying to take a sports car mudding.
Yet that’s the challenge for the Mountaineer staff. And it’s far from the only one.
How many times have we seen bowl games decided by motivation? I’d argue that it’s the biggest determining factor.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more determined team than Army. A team full of players willing to put their lives on the line for the country were temporarily left out of the bowl picture, even at 9-2, while teams in many cases with losing records gobbled up spot after spot. The Black Knights were in when Tennessee was forced to pull out with COVID-19 issues the day after bowl matchups were announced on Dec. 21.
A chance to prove its place. An opportunity at a 10-win season. The possibility of beating a Power Five team on national television. I’d say that would be motivating.
It’s up to West Virginia to match that, and it’s a point not lost on the coaching staff.
“Our last showing, defensively at least, wasn’t where we wanted to be, so we’ve got more to prove than anybody else in my opinion,” WVU co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae said. “They’ve got something to prove, we do too, so we’ll get after it.”
In case you’ve forgotten — and between the holidays and nearly a month of down time, who could blame you? — WVU’s last showing was a 42-6 loss at Iowa State. In fact, with WVU’s originally scheduled date against Oklahoma on Nov. 28 being postponed and then the make-up game being canceled on Dec. 12, the Mountaineers have played one game since a 24-6 win over TCU on Nov. 14. Army has played three games in that time, including most recently on Dec. 19.
That in itself presents challenges, especially in certain areas. One would have to think that offensive timing may be first and foremost on that list.
“This is our second game in six or seven weeks, so like anything you have to continue to find ways to motivate staff and players to keep us all going to stay hungry to line up and play a great opponent in a great bowl,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said.
And then there’s the American rooting interest. I’ve been watching WVU sports since I can remember being alive, and try as I might, I cannot recall a game in which neutral fans will have been as against the Mountaineers as they will be on Thursday.
With all of that against it, the WVU coaching staff is certainly saying the right things.
“It’s a great challenge but also for our guys and our program, I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for our team,” Brown said. “There’s going to be a lot of attention on this game. I would maybe even say it’s going to be the most-watched bowl game outside the national semifinals, and I understand and our kids understand that there probably won’t be a lot of people outside the state of West Virginia that are pulling for us.”
Discipline. Motivation. Preparation. Execution. All against a team that has become a national darling and is champing at the bit.
If there’s a better set of criteria to judge the coaching ability of a staff, I haven’t seen it.
And WVU’s coaching staff seems ready. But will it have its team ready?
I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to find out.