Thunderstorms arrived in the Kanawha Valley on the same day the state baseball tournament was set to get underway at Appalachian Power Park.
For seven straight seasons, one school has annually taken the championship by storm.
And for a 10th straight tournament, Bridgeport is back and will open its run at a second straight Class AAA title and seventh consecutive championship overall when it takes on Hurricane in the semifinals in Friday’s nightcap. The game is scheduled for approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the other big-school tilt between Jefferson and George Washington, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Typically, baseball players and coaches are as superstitious as they come, and I’d bet that not many in the Indians’ camp, especially coach Robert Shields, are overly anxious to talk about things like historical significance or legacy, at least not until the streak has ended. And I’m certainly not trying to throw any kind of jinx or bad juju at Bridgeport.
But if the Indians were to claim another title this year it would make eight in a row, and that is a significant number when it comes to consecutive prep championships in West Virginia. It would match the streak of boys basketball crowns claimed by Northfork from 1974-1981, one that set a national record.
While talk of consecutive championships in West Virginia tends to start there, Northfork’s run of basketball supremacy isn’t the longest string of titles in state history. That belongs to Oak Glen, which ran off 13 wrestling championships in a row from 1997-2009. After some research, I found a handful of other runs of note.
Stonewall Jackson ripped off eight boys track championships in a row from 1948-1955, Ravenswood claimed nine consecutive boys cross country titles from 2000-2008 and Brooke won nine straight cheerleading crowns, coincidentally during that same span. Finally, both Parkersburg in boys tennis (1976-1985) and Fairmont Senior in boys swimming (1999-2008) finished off 10 straight championship runs.
Bridgeport’s seven consecutive baseball championships matches the seven straight girls basketball titles won by St. Joseph (2009-2015).
If I overlooked one, I apologize. Scrolling through PDF files for an hour left me so cross-eyed I almost thought I read that the Pirates finished off a sweep of the Dodgers on Wednesday night.
But when it comes to titles and sports, not all things are equal. Comparing 13 crowns on the mat to seven championships on the diamond is, well, apples to baseballs.
Listen, winning seven, eight, 10 or 13 times in a row at anything is difficult. As a former house beer pong champion, trust me, I know.
Obviously, all of the aforementioned streaks should be viewed and talked about with nothing but respect and adoration. You’re talking about the greatest runs and the greatest teams in West Virginia prep sports history, and I’m certainly not trying to devalue any of them.
However, to me, Bridgeport’s run is the most impressive of them all, and one more this week would only strengthen that opinion. See, it’s one thing to have better wrestlers than everyone else, or faster runners, quicker swimmers, better tennis players, etc. A track is a track, a pool is a pool and a court is a court, wherever it is, and once the surroundings fade away, all things are equal.
But in baseball, chance and happenstance are an every-inning, every-pitch part of the sport. Anything can and eventually, will happen. (Wait, the Pirates did sweep the Dodgers?)
Especially in a single-elimination tournament format, one bad pitch, one bad hop, one defensive mishap can change the result of a game or even a season and can alter forever how a team or program is viewed historically. For instance, Bridgeport’s fifth championship came in a 17-15 win over Wayne in 2018. If that score is flipped, I’m likely not trying to make this point and oh, how easily a game like that could’ve swung the other way.
It didn’t, and that’s the point. When the Indians have needed runs, they’ve gotten them. When they’ve needed pitching and defense, they’ve gotten that too. Even a jump in classification and big-school power Hurricane couldn’t stop them last year.
Maybe it does this year. The Redskins are back, as is Jefferson, the most storied Class AAA program in the state with 12 championships to its credit. Red-hot George Washington is certainly no pushover either, and though I’m certainly not about to bet against it, perhaps this is where it ends for Bridgeport.
If it does -- and if you’re a neutral or even opposing fan during that game -- maybe throw out a quick clap for Shields and the Indians. They’ve done something in baseball we’ve never seen before.
And I’d bet enough diesel to get from Northfork to Bridgeport that we never will again.