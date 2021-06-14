Chris has been on a tear through the West Virginia Golf Association schedule so far this year, and he's looking for another and even bigger trophy next week at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.
That would be the West Virginia Open title as the event is slated to be held June 23-25 with three rounds totaling 54 holes comprising the 88th edition.
The Open will visit Pete Dye for the first time since 2000 and just the second time in history. It’s a place that sparks pleasant and recent memories for Williams.
That’s where the 26-year-old native of Scott Depot -- a former Winfield standout and WVU golfer -- claimed the Mid-Amateur Championship on May 5 after surviving David Dent, Ian Patrick Archer, Hudson Chandler, four-time Amateur champion Sam O’Dell and 13-time Amateur champion Pat Carter in consecutive matches.
That win is just part of an already huge season for Williams as he, along with playing partner Cam Roam of Huntington, also took the WVGA’s Two-Man Scramble and Four-ball championships.
Three championships entered, three championships won by Williams. The breakthrough he's been awaiting for years may finally be here.
What’s finally gotten Williams over the hump?
“Really, two things,” he said. “I’ve always driven it pretty well, but this year I’ve kind of hit more fairways and put myself in less stressful positions. The biggest thing, though, I switched putters and switched my grip and I’m putting well. I’m making a lot more inside of 10 feet than I did previously and that was probably the biggest difference at the Mid-Am.”
Williams switched from a Scotty Cameron blade to a TaylorMade Daddy Long Legs mallet-style putter while moving from a traditional grip to the claw.
Nearly any improvement was going to be enough as Williams has been oh-so-close to big wins many times in the past handful of years. He’s finished second twice in the West Virginia Amateur (2017 and 2020) and, from 2015-2018, didn’t finish lower than seventh at the State Open, with back-to-back third-place ties in 2015 and 2016.
Along the way, Williams has picked up a few wins as well, most notably the 2013 Junior Match Play, the 2014 Four-ball alongside Brian Anania and two Parent-Child titles (2015 and 2017).
But there certainly seems to be something different this year, and it’s much more than just a putting adjustment. Not only winning the Mid-Amateur, but besting the players he had to beat to get there has sparked a newfound confidence to match his continual maturation on the course.
“It kind of gave me confidence to score well in those tough conditions on a tough course,” Williams said. “It told me my game was in a good spot. I feel like I had the toughest road to the championship match and it kind of brought out the best in me. It showed me I could beat those guys. That and a little bit of maturity too -- playing smarter and stuff.”
He will certainly need all of the aforementioned things to contend at the West Virginia Open on a Pete Dye trek that is sure to feature penal rough and slick greens, and he'll be doing it against a field that promises to be loaded once again. That will include defending champion Kenny Hess, 11-time champ David Bradshaw and Christian Brand, who claimed back-to-back West Virginia Open titles in 2014 and 2015.
Those players are all professionals, and the pros have owned the event dating back to 2004, when Bradshaw won his first State Open.
“I think it’s about time an amateur won this thing,” Williams said.
To get there, he knows exactly what he’s up against, and he’s nearly overcome all of that in the past. But this year has been different for Williams, and he thinks this event could be as well.
“I would say staying grounded,” Williams said when asked what would be important come Open week. “I’m playing with as good of players as I can -- with Cam and with [O’Dell] at Sleepy Hollow -- it keeps my game in a good spot. I know the field is going to be good, but it’s time for one of the amateurs to win it. The Mid-Am showed me I can play well at Pete Dye.”