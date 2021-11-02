They’re going to do it again. I’ll bet you a plate of Skyline chili on it.
By “they,” I mean of course the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, and by “it,” I mean hosing Cincinnati.
At this point after years of agenda-filled failure, I trust the listed arrival and departure times of American Airlines flights more than I trust this committee to do the right thing.
But that’s a whole other story. Here’s this one.
I also know because the justification and explanation process has already begun. I saw it on Twitter on Sunday when ESPN’s Heather Dinich let loose this Tweet:
“Cincinnati is one of six remaining undefeated teams in the FBS, but even at 13-0, its playoff resume would be worse than any of the CFP teams in the first 6 yrs of the CFP, according to @ESPNStatsInfo, 9 FBS teams would have a better resume even w/1 loss.”
I’m not going after Dinich here. She’s the current president of the Football Writers Association of America and a senior writer at ESPN. Her credentials speak for themselves.
It’s more about her employer.
I wish I had the time and space I’d need to be able to dedicate toward some kind of thesis/book on ESPN, its outright propaganda, the irreversible effect it’s had on sports and the manipulation it’s pushed on the national perception in college football. Watch a game broadcast or (God help you) some kind of college football analysis show and take note of the slants. Sometimes you have to really pay attention. The key to brainwashing is to make sure people don’t know they’re being brainwashed.
Think about it. Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC and ESPN, has an 80% stake in the SEC Network. If you think the SEC is the best conference, you’re going to watch it. If it can convince you that it’s the best during games and programming, the benefits are obvious. The CFP rankings are a weekly one-hour show on ESPN starting Tuesday night. The dots aren’t difficult to connect.
Anyway, back to Dinich’s tweet.
“Even at 13-0, it’s playoff resume would be worse than any of the CFP teams in the first six years of the CFP…”
How could anyone know that? Is a resume not subjective? I thought Michigan would beat Michigan State Saturday and I also thought Alabama would beat Texas A&M when they met. Shoot, I picked Iowa State to beat West Virginia Saturday.
I cover college sports for a living, yet I learn more and more about how little I actually know about these teams and what they might do with each passing week.
But that’s exactly my point: Nobody knows, and when it comes to a resume, you can’t quantify it. There’s no metric or ranking system to measure them. I may think a potential Cincinnati win over SMU is better than an Alabama win over Arkansas. You may disagree. But SMU and Arkansas aren’t going to play 10 times on a neutral field this week, so any argument is just an opinion.
Now for my favorite part -- “according to @ESPNStatsInfo 9 FBS teams would have a better resume even w/1 loss.”
Don’t you love how they just throw this out here like it’s supposed to mean anything at all? Like it’s scientific fact. Yet, @ESPNStatsInfo has 1.7 million followers on Twitter. See what I meant earlier by the influence of the network?
Also, wouldn’t it matter who that one loss was against? Michigan State is 8-0. Would its resume be the same if it lost to Maryland at home in a blowout as it would if it fell in a close game at No. 6 Ohio State?
Last Saturday, Cincinnati wasn’t too impressive in a 31-12 win at 1-7 Tulane. That's a point I’ve seen hammered home by some national pundits, including Joey Galloway and Sam Acho on ESPN’s College Football Final. Galloway put the Bearcats at No. 5 in his personal rankings, citing that “close call” against Tulane, and then put Oklahoma at No. 4. I know early September was a long time ago, but don’t forget, Oklahoma beat that same Green Wave team at home. By five points.
Anyone else catching the hypocrisy in that? Cincinnati has trailed for exactly four minutes this season. The Sooners trailed lowly Kansas for the better part of three quarters two weeks ago.
I’m not just picking on the Sooners. Every team has flaws. Michigan State only beat Indiana by five. Cincinnati beat that same Hoosiers team by two touchdowns.
Notre Dame, which also has one loss, has scored 41, 32, 27, 41, 13, 32, 31 and 44 points in its eight games. One of those numbers isn’t like the rest. That 13? That was in a 24-13 loss to the Bearcats. At home.
Georgia has been No. 1 for most of the season and is likely the odds-on favorite to win it all right now, but it was less than a year ago that Cincinnati held an 11-point second-half lead over Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Dogs rallied for a three-point win, but don’t you dare tell me that the Bearcats can’t compete against the blue bloods. They did in that bowl game and they have already beaten another of them on the road this year by multiple possessions.
The problem is the committee can’t allow that. Its worst nightmare is Cincinnati getting in and then actually making noise, thus shattering this shroud of invincibility of the Power Five, which the powers that be and the network that broadcasts it all have spent years pushing and building.
It doesn’t much matter where the Bearcats are ranked on Tuesday night. Teams like Oklahoma, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama have big games left and wins in those would be all the fuel the committee needs to justify leapfrogging them over the Bearcats. But my hunch is, Cincinnati is left out from the beginning.
The Bearcats have two potential games against ranked teams remaining too -- a regular-season date against No. 23 SMU and a likely game against No. 20 Houston in the AAC championship. But watch how subtly the committee starts the devaluing process. Watch SMU (7-1) not be ranked in the playoff rankings despite appearing in both the AP and coaches polls. Watch Notre Dame be mysteriously a couple of spots lower than it normally would and should be. Anything it can do to convince the masses that Cincinnati isn’t worthy, that its wins aren’t as good -- that’s what’s going to happen.
I just urge you to see it for what it is, and this system and process ain’t worth a hill of beans.
Or a bowl of overrated Cincinnati chili.