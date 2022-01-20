The newly established Country Roads Trust is looking to help waves of future student-athletes find a new home, and it has an established all-star cast of names from West Virginia University athletics to guide them there.
Former Mountaineer quarterback, athletic director and former NCAA executive vice president Oliver Luck has teamed with WVU alumnus and principal owner/managing general partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks Ken Kendrick to establish the trust, which will serve to help guide student-athletes, potential donors and potential sponsors alike in the new world of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). The Bowles Rice law firm is also credited with being involved.
The company will serve as several others that continue to pop up across the country. While Country Roads Trust is separate from any direct ties to the university, Luck said its establishment is vital to help WVU compete for recruits in the future.
“We want our West Virginia student-athletes to have the same if not better opportunities for NIL deals as other colleges do across the country,” Luck said via teleconference on Wednesday afternoon.
You can visit www.countryroadstrust.com to read the group's mission statement and how to get involved.
While Luck fielded questions for 20 or so minutes, his simple, concise statement said about all I needed to know.
Luck knows as well as anyone the geographic and economic disadvantages WVU faces compared to some of its peers at the Power Five level. Even in the Big 12 Conference, WVU is up against markets in Austin, Texas, Fort Worth, Texas and Norman, Oklahoma, which is a close suburb of Oklahoma City.
But there’s a flip side to that coin as well. WVU is the only Power Five program in a state that is also void of any pro teams, something none of the nine other members of the current Big 12 can say. In fact, of the 64 Power Five schools, only Nebraska of the Big Ten and Arkansas in the SEC would fit those parameters.
An extremely small market but a wide-reaching fan base would seemingly create challenges as well as opportunities. If the new trust is able to overcome the economical and geographical hurdles to bring sponsors, donors and athletes together, it would be a game-changer for the future of WVU athletics.
It’s that very pursuit that Luck said necessitated the move.
“Every marketplace is different,” Luck said. “West Virginia has a great fan base, but it’s not necessarily the corporate hotbed like other schools would have. Everybody is very clear-eyed going into this that the trust and others will have to work very hard to turn over every stone and be creative as possible.
“On the other hand, the passion that exists inside the state and outside -- I’ve had a number of talks with prominent donors that live outside of the state but have a close connection with West Virginia and they’re very excited and want to participate and help. We can’t change the economics and dynamics of the university and the state, but we can certainly make every effort to do what our Mountaineer athletic programs do and that’s punch above our weight.
“It will be a challenge, no question, but I think the opportunities are as lucrative for Mountaineer student-athletes as it is for our competitors.”
Whether that’s true or not, time will tell. It’s certainly been a rational point of concern in the era of NIL.
But Luck and Kendrick have certainly helped establish quite a group of former WVU athletes to help in that process. Listed on the athlete advisory team are Jerry West, Don Nehlen, Pat McAfee, Pat White, Da’Sean Butler, Ginny Thrasher, Darryl Talley, Jaida Lawrence Hart, Mike Gansey and Jedd Gyorko.
It’s a cast of some of the most successful West Virginia athletes stretching across sports, genders and age demographics, and it’s one that Luck said wasn’t difficult at all to assemble.
“The great thing about it is every one of the individuals on the advisory team said, ‘Yes,’ immediately,” Luck said. “They still have a desire to see WVU be as competitive as possible.”
Certainly, Country Roads Trust has assembled quite a crew and seems to have the right people in the right positions to attract athletes to Morgantown and help them succeed once there.
But whether or not the company helps lead more recruits down country roads to Morgantown remains to be seen.
Until then, those involved are asking for your help and trust.