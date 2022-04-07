With the Masters getting underway on Thursday morning, I asked West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons about his golf handicap.
Understanding my sense of humor, Lyons took the question and ran with it in the direction I figured he would go.
“It’s called being the athletic director,” Lyons said. “I’m sitting in my office and [WVU golf coach] Sean Covich has given me two West Virginia golf bags and they sit in my corner and, unfortunately, they’re empty.
“And when I do try to play a round of golf I get 15 phone calls so it doesn’t make for an enjoyable round.”
Lyons’ response was steeped in humor, but there’s a lot of truth in it too. What a crazy time to head an athletic department at any school, much less a Division I, Power Five institution.
That encompassed much of the conversation we had with Lyons on the "Brandon Lowe Show with Ryan Pritt" podcast on Thursday. If you follow our show, you know it is in a period of transition right now as we have moved on from a daily radio format to its current incarnation as a weekly-ish podcast. There will hopefully be more news on that front soon.
But if anyone can relate to life in transition, it’s Lyons, who has been trying to guide West Virginia through the current landscape of conference realignment, name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation and the NCAA transfer portal, among other things.
On Wednesday, it was announced that WVU would join the Sun Belt Conference for men’s soccer, and it was just the latest domino to fall in a year-plus full of them.
“It’s a turbulent time in college sports in general, not only with the conference realignment but with the number of things going on nationally,” Lyons said. “Needless to say, in years past we were always dealing with a high-profile issue, but now we have five, six, seven major issues going on that’s really going to form what college athletics looks like in the future. It’s been hard to navigate.”
Perhaps nobody in Morgantown has taken more heat -- outside of football coach Neal Brown -- than Lyons, despite the fact that West Virginia’s athletic programs are, for the most part, in a great place.
The baseball team just finished off its first-ever series win at TCU and is off to a 17-10 start. There were banner years in volleyball, men’s soccer, gymnastics and rifle.
The problem is that the highest-profile sports -- football and men’s basketball -- both struggled to sub-.500 records and have both been directly affected by the aforementioned transfer portal. My voicemail box is often not a fun place to be. I can’t imagine what awaits Lyons on a daily basis.
After defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor hit the portal last week, Brown stepped in front of the microphone and the media and addressed fan accusations that the culture of his program had gone foul. Having been around practices, that certainly doesn’t seem to be the case to me.
Common schools of thought suggest that many of the departure stem from NIL opportunities elsewhere, with bigger cities and markets presenting more and more lucrative deals for athletes. I asked Lyons about that on Thursday and, well, and he doesn’t necessarily agree.
“We always want to talk about our disadvantages, but I can talk about our advantages as well,” Lyons said. “We have a strong fan base, we have the Country Roads Trust that’s been set up, we have possibilities for our student athletes.
“All in all I don’t really see us at a competitive disadvantage when you talk about corporations. What I’m seeing right now nationally -- there may be a few national deals, but most of it’s all local. I don’t see Fortune 500 companies coming after prospective student-athletes as we sit here today, though the landscape is always changing.”
That’s just the thing.
Fans quick to criticize both Lyons and Brown fail to understand that the two are constantly shooting at a moving target. As is everyone else.
And look, criticism is part of the territory for both of them and I’m sure they understand that. You as the ticket-purchasing, jersey-buying fan have every right to be outspoken about concerns with the direction of WVU athletics.
But I can promise you, nobody wants to get things back on the right track more than Lyons, Brown and newly minted basketball Hall of Famer Bob Huggins. Whether or not they succeed remains to be seen, but for his part, Lyons certainly seems to have a clear vision of what that process entails. Even if that process may change by tomorrow.
“I think my job is to put us in the best position we can be in to remain competitive,” Lyons said. “I think we’re in the game. It’s just a matter of keeping a great pulse on it and seeing how we move forward.”