MORGANTOWN — Settled in a stadium and in a town he could barely longer recognize, Darryl Talley was flooded with stories and emotions he could never forget.
And if the reception and the respect he commanded from a homecoming crowd of 54,090 on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, there’s little doubt that few West Virginia fans have forgotten him either.
Talley had his number 90 retired during the Mountaineers’ 23-20 loss to Texas Tech, growing an elite group to four that also includes Ira Rodgers (21), Sam Huff (75) and Bruce Bosley (77). Later this season, Major Harris (9) will become the fifth former WVU player to have his number retired.
While Harris is remembered for his flair and flash, Talley just crashed — crashed down hard on opposing offenses. A grinder from Cleveland, Talley’s blue-collar, high-motor, unrelenting effort to the ball immediately endeared him to a state and a fan base that celebrates those very qualities not only in its athletes, but in its citizens and members. To a generation of Mountaineer fans, Talley is forever one of them.
On Friday, Brandon Lowe and I had Talley on our radio show to talk about the ceremony ahead of time. He was fairly soft-spoken about it, but by Saturday, following more than a day of festivities surrounding the event and surrounded by family and friends, the moment finally started to catch up with one of the most accomplished players in program history.
“I’m just truly happy that I finally got to the summit of what it is in college and that’s what I consider this to be — the highest honor you can get,” Talley said. “And I’m just very proud of it.”
Over the course of an interview session that lasted just over 20 minutes, Talley dished on several topics. Playing for coach Don Nehlen, a story about Nick Saban — a defensive backs coach at WVU in 1978 and 1979 — trying to convince him to move from linebacker to safety, and standout games and moments from his time with the Mountaineers and in his 14 seasons in the NFL.
It all started in Morgantown. On Saturday, the press conference started in the team room of the newly renovated Milan Puskar Center. As Talley has traversed quite a journey through football and life, he’s seen many changes out of the program and town he once called home.
“It’s a whole lot different place to be, it looks night and day,” Talley said. “When we were here, there weren’t any of the grand things you see now. We were playing in the snake pit [old Mountaineer Field] where fans could reach over and touch you on the top of the head.
“The way the university has grown and the new things that have come about have been truly great.”
To Talley, the venture from the days of old Mountaineer Field to now was a natural progression, but one that sped up significantly due to the teams he was apart of. Talley, a four-year starter (1979-82), played his first season under former coach Frank Cignetti before Nehlen took over in 1980 as the team moved into the brand-new Mountaineer Field. To hear Talley tell it, it was quite a culture shock when Nehlen came in, but one that was needed as a player and as a culture.
“I started listening to him, believing in some of the things he was saying, listened to the part where he told me I had to get stronger and I did that, and as an end result we started to look around and see the things he was saying come to fruition,” Talley said. “So, once they started coming to fruition, we just kept believing, doing the next thing, and that’s essentially the way he started.
“The ’77, ’78 and ’79 classes were the three years I think actually turned West Virginia into West Virginia, and those guys, we all put it on the line for each other and did what we had to do for each other.”
A lot of those players were on the field against No. 2 Pitt in 1982, a game for which Talley may be most famous, at least as a Mountaineer, playing 10 of the 11 defensive positions, picking off Dan Marino, blocking a punt and scoring on it in the same game. West Virginia lost the game 16-13 as Talley fell to 0-4 against Pitt and Dan Marino, whom Talley called his “arch nemesis” on Saturday.
But in that loss, Talley demonstrated the qualities that most directly led to his college and pro success, as well as what has forever endeared him to the Mountaineer fan base — versatility and intensity.
And still, 39 years to the day since that game, it bled through in Talley’s words.
“I ran after everybody I could find; everybody I could hit, I hit,” Talley said. “Whatever I could do during that game I tried to do. I just left it all out there on the field.”