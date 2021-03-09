Churning out another classic yet bluntly honest quote, WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins said his team needs a rat or two ... and there was no negative connotation.
Referring to the words a coach once said to him, a coach whose name escaped Huggins on Tuesday, the Mountaineer coach made clear his feelings toward a defense that has consistently been exposed throughout the course of the season.
“He said he wants guys that play defense like a crazed, gnawing rat. We don’t have any rats out there,” Huggins deadpanned. “Our rats already stole the cheese.”
OK then.
If I’m interpreting Huggins the right way, which sometimes can be about as difficult as catching a mouse by hand, it was another attempt to motivate his players to be better defensively, something they desperately need to be as the Big 12 tournament is held this week in Kansas City, Missouri.
It’s nothing new. The WVU defense has been pounded as hard in the press as it has on the court this year, and deservedly so.
But when Huggins goes into story-spinning mode, his statements are often multifaceted. There’s more than what’s on the surface.
I’d argue the same can be said about what has caused the team’s struggles of late.
See, in the wake of being torched for 50 points in the paint and allowing Oklahoma State to shoot 57.9% from the floor, all without Cade Cunningham (the likely No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA draft) and fellow starter Isaac Likekele, it would be easy to again point at WVU’s oft-maligned defense.
In fact, you may figure that the Mountaineer defense is what will ultimately be the downfall of this team in the NCAA Tournament. It’s certainly what got WVU beat on Saturday in a game that ultimately cost the Mountaineers the No. 2 seed in this week’s Big 12 tournament and an opportunity for Huggins to win his 900th game in front of a home crowd at the Coliseum.
After over 300 stories in eight months and four trips to Morgantown last week, maybe I’ve finally lost it, but I disagree. It’s not the team’s defense that got it beat against the Cowboys, and it’s not what concerns me most heading into Thursday’s rubber match in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament. At least not solely.
I think it’s even more on the offense.
I know, but hear me out.
Ask yourself this: Was West Virginia’s defensive effort on Saturday that much worse than it has been at other times this season? I submit that it was not.
Perhaps we’re asking the wrong questions. Instead of, “How does this team fix its defense,” how about, “How can this team find a way to score enough to mask its defensive inefficiencies again?”
Because that’s really been the story of the season. Look back at the win at Texas on Feb. 20. The Longhorns shot 54.2% and hit 14 3-pointers, yet the Mountaineers prevailed 84-82.
I keep bringing up shooting percentage because it’s been a paramount statistic for WVU this season. On 15 occasions, West Virginia has shot a lower percentage than its opponent, and the Mountaineers are 7-8 in those games. Eight losses, as in all eight that West Virginia has on the season.
Again, defense right? Well, there’s two sides to the shooting-percentage battle. While 57.9% is admittedly a tough number to top, outshooting and outscoring teams has been WVU’s risky recipe for success this season.
Looming just as large over the past couple of games, at least to me, is the fact that West Virginia’s offense has gone off the rails as well. While the Cowboys’ shooting percentage got the headlines, WVU’s mark of 41.7% was equally detrimental, especially in a game that ended up being a five-point game. Sure, if the Mountaineers stop three Oklahoma State shots, they theoretically win. But can’t the same be said if WVU makes three more shots?
One game is an outlier but is two a trend? WVU fans better hope not.
Because the game before, the Mountaineers shot a frigid 34.4% in a 76-67 win over TCU. For all the deserved attention WVU’s offense has received since its move to a four-out, one-in attack in the post-Oscar Tshiebwe era, it has quietly hit a wall of late.
The struggles are coming from everywhere. Deuce McBride is 12 for 34 (35.3%) in the team’s last three games. Sean McNeil is 6 for 24 (25%) in the last two. Even Derek Culver, with two All-Big 12 first-team selections in his pocket this week, has gone 6 for 22 (27.3%) in the last three contests.
I thought this idea was harebrained until Huggins confirmed it on Tuesday, this time without the humor factor. Quite frankly, there’s nothing funny about a span that is bordering on a team-wide slump.
“We talk about our defense is bad; our defense has been bad all year,” Huggins said. “We did not make any shots. And when you don’t guard, you better make shots. When you look at this team, this has to be as high a scoring team as we’ve had here in quite a while I would think, but we have to. We have to score the ball to win. Look at the shooting numbers: guys that aren’t good, they’re really good shooters. We have a guy who has shot the leather off of it and he didn’t hit the rim twice and it wasn’t close. He missed by 2 feet, twice. I don’t know how you explain that but I think a lot of it has to do with your mental preparation and how much you’re really into the mental side of it.”
One thing is for sure, the Mountaineers better have the mental side of it figured out both offensively and defensively this week. The season is closing and the trap is snapping shut, whether WVU gets its cheese or not.